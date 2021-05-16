Let's just take a step back. City have some of the world's best players in every position and were at full strength (yeah, I don't count Grealish). They had a day more to train. Even though it's just one day, it's practically twice as much as us, considering a recovery day after a game and light second day.



In contrast, we have an injury-ravished squad. We are just coming out of our worst period this season and couldn't have important players fit and ready. Played and entire right side with 20-year-old kids - Quansah, Bradley, Elliott. Caoimh in goal instead of Ali. Gomez played LB, which is not his best position (though he does really well there). Szoboszlai's first game after the injury, Mo on the bench. Endo, Macca, Lucho and Elliott playing tons of minutes before. Much more tired legs with less time for tactical training.



Despite all that, we had them on the ropes and missed the opportunity to win. Ignore the penalty shout. We beat Chelsea with the kids, we drew City with some kids. That was not possible years ago. Let that sink in.



We will win the title if we keep going like this. Mighty Reads!