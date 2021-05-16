« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50

RyanBabel19

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #520 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:26:01 pm
And Bernardo Silva. Little rat he is

Every single time we play them the little wind up toy c*nt gets challenged then runs about 20 yards to leave one on the player who challenged him. Rarely punished properly as well
dirkster

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #521 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm
Taking into account all the circumstances, I should be happy with a draw, but fucking hell, we should've had a penalty there at the end. VAR are a bunch of corrupt gang of cowards.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #522 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:26:44 pm
We've got ten cup finals coming up.

About 14 haven't we ?
Circa1892

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #523 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm
Fact is weve had four points stolen from us by referee decisions against City and Arsenal. If the correct decisions had been given wed be on 68, four ahead of Arsenal and five ahead of City with them still to play each other. It wouldve been basically over. As it is were third favourites.
BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #524 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm
Sky twats unanimous thats its not a penalty. My word!
meady1981

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #525 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:26:01 pm
And Bernardo Silva. Little rat he is

To be fair I only watch city twice a year so I cant see past Foden ruler head.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #526 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:27:52 pm
Sky twats unanimous thats its not a penalty. My word!

Surprise surprise, the unexpected hits you between the pecs
Tonyh8su

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #527 on: Today at 06:29:30 pm
Oh look the Sky studio don't think Liverpool should have had a penalty. Quelle Suprise.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #528 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm
Carra fighting our corner like he always does, RAT.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #529 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 06:24:08 pm
I think its the hair that tips him over the edge for me.

His hair is aggressively bad. Can only have been done as a deliberate act of violence against the collective eyes of the world.

Legs

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #530 on: Today at 06:29:58 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:20:57 pm
Klopp's post match interview is fantastic.

Not only best manager in the world the best character as well.

c*nts will now get their wish with a clone of dullards.

Fucking hate these ex refs getting on tv too thought they dont like to go on tv to explain things when ref but soon as retired they jump at the chance and then 99% of the time they back their pals up.

Circa1892

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #531 on: Today at 06:30:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:26:01 pm
And Bernardo Silva. Little rat he is

Be fair. You take as many meds and injections from Peps special cabinet and dont end up behaving like a coked up twat.
Garnier

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #532 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm
Considering the circumstances, injuries and facing a team as incredible (financially doped up) as we did, that was exceptional.

Could have and should've won.

Unfortunate with the chances there Luis Diaz, but sometimes you fly too close to the sun and you get burned.

The battle rages on...

red whine

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #533 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm
to be honest if that was given against us I'd be pretty pissed off. He was pulling out.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #534 on: Today at 06:30:31 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:22:08 pm
Defo penalty. They'll be no press fuss though.
Of course not. It's not as important as a drop-ball, is it.
Fordy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #535 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm
How wasnt that a pen at the end.

Wow they are not even letting refs go to the screens anymore.

Clear pen for me. Kicked him in his chest.
Circa1892

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #536 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:29:30 pm
Oh look the Sky studio don't think Liverpool should have had a penalty. Quelle Suprise.

Definitely not as big a thing as us getting the ball back instead of Forest three minutes before a goal.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #537 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 06:29:48 pm
His hair is aggressively bad. Can only have been done as a deliberate act of violence against the collective eyes of the world.

Im not a haircut nazi. Perm, mullet, long, short, bleached, pink, I say go for it. But not his. Not his.
Legs

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #538 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:29:30 pm
Oh look the Sky studio don't think Liverpool should have had a penalty. Quelle Suprise.

Course not cant be arsed listening to them Ive switched off after Jurgen and onto German footy now no need to listen to the plebs.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #539 on: Today at 06:31:07 pm
Quote from: red whine on Today at 06:30:15 pm
to be honest if that was given against us I'd be pretty pissed off. He was pulling out.
Pulling his studs out of Mac's chest?
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #540 on: Today at 06:31:11 pm
Let's just take a step back. City have some of the world's best players in every position and were at full strength (yeah, I don't count Grealish). They had a day more to train. Even though it's just one day, it's practically twice as much as us, considering a recovery day after a game and light second day.

In contrast, we have an injury-ravished squad. We are just coming out of our worst period this season and couldn't have important players fit and ready. Played and entire right side with 20-year-old kids - Quansah, Bradley, Elliott. Caoimh in goal instead of Ali. Gomez played LB, which is not his best position (though he does really well there). Szoboszlai's first game after the injury, Mo on the bench. Endo, Macca, Lucho and Elliott playing tons of minutes before. Much more tired legs with less time for tactical training.

Despite all that, we had them on the ropes and missed the opportunity to win. Ignore the penalty shout. We beat Chelsea with the kids, we drew City with some kids. That was not possible years ago. Let that sink in.

We will win the title if we keep going like this. Mighty Reads!
smicer07

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #541 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm
Our player reaction to the penalty at the end was our big problem. Nobody protested. Nobody was in the referee's face. If that's City they get the pen because they beg for it. We're too nice.
Oldmanmick

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #542 on: Today at 06:31:23 pm
Going to be a good old dog fight now over the last 10 games.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #543 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm
Quote from: red whine on Today at 06:30:15 pm
to be honest if that was given against us I'd be pretty pissed off. He was pulling out.

Youre brave!
Circa1892

  Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
Reply #544 on: Today at 06:31:32 pm
Quote from: red whine on Today at 06:30:15 pm
to be honest if that was given against us I'd be pretty pissed off. He was pulling out.

You can still have quite significant consequences when you pull out
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #545 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 06:30:15 pm
to be honest if that was given against us I'd be pretty pissed off. He was pulling out.



Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #546 on: Today at 06:32:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:54:35 pm
We can easily go unbeaten & I think these lucky cheating bastards will beat Legohead.
Im not sure about them beating Arsenal. They looked out on their feet for most that second half. De Bruyne had to to be withdrawn as he couldnt hack the pace. The result we want in that game is a draw I think
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:32:10 pm »
Increasingly falling out of love with the professional game due to the money involved, the corruption and the media nonsense that surrounds it. The Premier League is now blatantly corrupt, sporting merit means nothing. It's a good time to leave the sport with Klopp leaving. He was probably the only person that kept me watching over the last decade. What a manager and human being
