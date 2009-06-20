If you look on YouTube there is a video of the composer Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra performing You'll Never Walk Alone live in the centre of

Maastricht. Not only does it give you the chills, but they show images of the audiences reaction, many of them are literally weeping.

Its a very powerful video and it got my eyes leaking.



On a side note, I may have told this story on here before, but I once bumped into an old school mate and agreed to go for a beer to catch up. He was a boring bastard in school so it was with some reluctance that I went along. Needless to say conversation dried up after 15 minutes and I was sat nursing my pint, trying everything to get a chat out of him. He's one of those glass half empty, whoa is me types.



Someones phone in the pub started ringing and it was our great anthem, he mutters "I hate that fucking song!". Thinking this was a perfect opportunity for a debate, I said laughing, "ahhh fuck off Dave, never had you down as a blue, you bitter bastard!"



"I'm not", he replied, "we buried my dad to it a few months ago".



Ohhhhh how I wanted to melt into the ground.