Songs that make you cry

Re: Songs that make you cry
March 10, 2024, 01:38:59 pm
Always on my mind. Willie Nelson version.

The definition of realising you ve fucked up a big relationship.
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 10, 2024, 01:50:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 10, 2024, 12:02:42 pm
RIP Daniel :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JxPj3GAYYZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JxPj3GAYYZ0</a>

Thank you Andy and to everyone who has lost someone and a certain song reminds you of them I'm sorry, God bless you all.
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 10, 2024, 07:56:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  9, 2024, 10:05:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YRPBUeVOimU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YRPBUeVOimU</a>


Gets me every time :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5oEYMGL0ZtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5oEYMGL0ZtA</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 10, 2024, 08:07:49 pm
My wife's contribution: When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2 by Sarah McLachlan.
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 10, 2024, 09:02:36 pm
Who knows where the time goes-Sandy Denny

Any Major Dude- Steely Dan. Don't know if me mum ever heard it, and I don't know why it reminds me of her but it gets me every time.
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 10, 2024, 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on March 10, 2024, 02:44:57 am
since my sons suicide, REM everybody hurts.

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 10, 2024, 09:50:31 am
Tears in heaven / Clapton.

Played at my brother Daniels funeral.

Sympathy to both of you.  :(
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 11, 2024, 08:37:27 am
Smile by Nat King Cole - Played it at my Mum's funeral so it always sets me off.
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 11, 2024, 01:15:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cxn_5Barsk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cxn_5Barsk0</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
March 11, 2024, 05:58:18 pm
This one was pretty tough when my dad died.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rGkseGFQLh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rGkseGFQLh4</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 08:41:37 am
Bright Eyes - Art Garfunkel, my mum used to sing it to me as a child.

Also, whilst strictly not a song, the theme music to Highway to Heaven. Christ that gets me every time.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 10:41:28 am
Let there be love ,Nat king Cole .reminds me of my parents and my dad always saying what a great smooth voice Nat had.
Everytime we say goodbye,ellla Fitzgerald is the song that gets me as it was one of me mams favourites and hearing her singing along quietly to it as she went about the housework and what have you .teenage me thinking ,boring ,old fashioned but eventually with age realising what a fantastic voice Ella had ,Christal clear and measured .perfect.
And me dad was right,Nat king Cole wasnt too bad either  :)
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 10:43:33 am
Dance With My father - Luther Vandross. My dad is thankfully still with us but that song still makes me cry.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 01:27:30 pm
Brothers in Arms often gets me.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 04:09:22 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 01:27:30 pm
Brothers in Arms often gets me.

Good one. It always reminds me of this mini series on the BBC years ago called Civvies, about some fellas back from the Falklands (it was the theme tune). Really good show if my memory serves
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm
Has anybody said You'll Never Walk Alone yet ?
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 08:36:46 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm
Has anybody said You'll Never Walk Alone yet ?

Thats a given surely?
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 08:55:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:36:46 pm
Thats a given surely?

It is but ....   nobody has mentioned it and said what you've just said so I thought I'd say it.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:55:34 pm
It is but ....   nobody has mentioned it and said what you've just said so I thought I'd say it.

I did think about posting it, then forgot  :-[
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm
I did think about posting it, then forgot  .

I sang it on me tod before Sunday's game and I'd forgot how powerful it was All the memories of missed loved ones our kid mainly and what this footie club of ours has done done to us all . The memories and emotions  . It's what we attach ourselves to with music is what Iam going on about .
Re: Songs that make you cry
Yesterday at 09:52:39 pm
Just listened to this and it's any excuse to post it  ;)  It does get into me and on the odd occasion it brings a tear to my eye . It full of enchantment ,  love and I guess a bit of yearning in there too. Not all songs that make us cry or teary have to be sad .

Her name is Rosie Mcann .

In Banbridge town in the County Down...

https://youtu.be/ZCLS8_MFvEw?si=0csIXleZhjnUvpDi
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 01:35:13 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm
Has anybody said You'll Never Walk Alone yet ?
It was played at my Dad's funeral. Also last year at my Mum's friend's funeral. Very powerful and inspiring in the most difficult of times.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 07:38:09 am
Youll never walk alone was played at my mams funeral .
She wasnt all that interested in football but always insisted that the song should be played at the end of the service which it duly was ,as she regarded it as an inspiring anthem ,hymn.
When you hear it played in that circumstance,for someone that close to you ,it touches you deeply.
It is a very powerful and emotional hymn.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 07:42:11 am
Agree with you all on YNWA. Heard it more times than I can remember obviously and always stirs the emotions one way or another. But it was also played at the end of my uncles funeral. Completely unexpected, as he was never that into football but as soon as the first couple of bars struck up it just hit very differently.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 08:15:21 am
Her Ma wants it at her funeral, as you can image, the missus and her brother and sister are not happy about that.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 08:52:44 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm
Has anybody said You'll Never Walk Alone yet ?
It's been played at many family funerals.
A few years ago we went on a short break to Krakow. I was sat on a bench wearing a Liverpool baseball cap and a local sat next to me and started chatting about football. He was an Arsenal fan but admitted that he'd always liked Liverpool because, unlike Chelsea and City we were a "proper club". He said that he loved YNWA and found it very stirring to hear it sung by The Kop. He also said that if he got married he'd like his bride to walk down the aisle to it. I didn't comment but I don't think I've ever witnessed that. Perhaps "When you walk through a storm" doesn't exactly have a wedding feel about it?
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 08:57:28 am
Ive been to other funerals where its been played as the Closing song to the service and many times the person concerned is not a follower of football.
Its a song that reaches many people all over the world for its powerful emotions and features in many social occasions all around the world.
My wife arranged for it to be played and the end of our wedding do as well.

Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 01:05:33 pm
If you look on YouTube there is a video of the composer Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra performing You'll Never Walk Alone live in the centre of
Maastricht. Not only does it give you the chills, but they show images of the audiences reaction, many of them are literally weeping.
Its a very powerful video and it got my eyes leaking.

On a side note, I may have told this story on here before, but I once bumped into an old school mate and agreed to go for a beer to catch up. He was a boring bastard in school so it was with some reluctance that I went along. Needless to say conversation dried up after 15 minutes and I was sat nursing my pint, trying everything to get a chat out of him. He's one of those glass half empty, whoa is me types.

Someones phone in the pub started ringing and it was our great anthem, he mutters "I hate that fucking song!". Thinking this was a perfect opportunity for a debate, I said laughing, "ahhh fuck off Dave, never had you down as a blue, you bitter bastard!"

"I'm not", he replied, "we buried my dad to it a few months ago".

Ohhhhh how I wanted to melt into the ground.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 02:57:12 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:05:33 pm
If you look on YouTube there is a video of the composer Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra performing You'll Never Walk Alone live in the centre of
Maastricht. Not only does it give you the chills, but they show images of the audiences reaction, many of them are literally weeping.
Its a very powerful video and it got my eyes leaking.

On a side note, I may have told this story on here before, but I once bumped into an old school mate and agreed to go for a beer to catch up. He was a boring bastard in school so it was with some reluctance that I went along. Needless to say conversation dried up after 15 minutes and I was sat nursing my pint, trying everything to get a chat out of him. He's one of those glass half empty, whoa is me types.

Someones phone in the pub started ringing and it was our great anthem, he mutters "I hate that fucking song!". Thinking this was a perfect opportunity for a debate, I said laughing, "ahhh fuck off Dave, never had you down as a blue, you bitter bastard!"

"I'm not", he replied, "we buried my dad to it a few months ago".

Ohhhhh how I wanted to melt into the ground.

You shouldn't, but :lmao
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 03:26:26 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:05:33 pm
If you look on YouTube there is a video of the composer Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra performing You'll Never Walk Alone live in the centre of
Maastricht. Not only does it give you the chills, but they show images of the audiences reaction, many of them are literally weeping.
Its a very powerful video and it got my eyes leaking.

On a side note, I may have told this story on here before, but I once bumped into an old school mate and agreed to go for a beer to catch up. He was a boring bastard in school so it was with some reluctance that I went along. Needless to say conversation dried up after 15 minutes and I was sat nursing my pint, trying everything to get a chat out of him. He's one of those glass half empty, whoa is me types.

Someones phone in the pub started ringing and it was our great anthem, he mutters "I hate that fucking song!". Thinking this was a perfect opportunity for a debate, I said laughing, "ahhh fuck off Dave, never had you down as a blue, you bitter bastard!"

"I'm not", he replied, "we buried my dad to it a few months ago".

Ohhhhh how I wanted to melt into the ground.

Classic AlphaDelta la  ;D
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 03:36:12 pm
Nina Simone - Our love. Friggin beautiful but reminds me of past mistakes.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 04:53:21 pm
Fly me to the moon (in other words) - Bobby Womack

A change is gonna come - Baby Huey version.
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 05:36:23 pm
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

Played at two of my friends' funerals (both suicides), so it triggers a lot of emotions for me.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yvtDnXotr-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yvtDnXotr-s</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
Today at 06:04:05 pm
Wish You Were Here is magnificent. Really stirs my emotions too.

An extremely poignant song for me is 'Faith' by The Cure.
A lot of people find it dour and depressing, but I listened to it hundreds of times when I was very close to suicide and it helped me through. Probably because it gave my feelings a place to go rather than stay inside. So, something of a safety valve. I shed many a tear listening to Faith when at my lowest point.
