Let there be love ,Nat king Cole .reminds me of my parents and my dad always saying what a great smooth voice Nat had.Everytime we say goodbye,ellla Fitzgerald is the song that gets me as it was one of me mams favourites and hearing her singing along quietly to it as she went about the housework and what have you .teenage me thinking ,boring ,old fashioned but eventually with age realising what a fantastic voice Ella had ,Christal clear and measured .perfect.And me dad was right,Nat king Cole wasnt too bad either