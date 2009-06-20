« previous next »
Author Topic: Songs that make you cry  (Read 703 times)

Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #40 on: March 10, 2024, 01:38:59 pm »
Always on my mind. Willie Nelson version.

The definition of realising you ve fucked up a big relationship.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #41 on: March 10, 2024, 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 10, 2024, 12:02:42 pm
RIP Daniel :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JxPj3GAYYZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JxPj3GAYYZ0</a>

Thank you Andy and to everyone who has lost someone and a certain song reminds you of them I'm sorry, God bless you all.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #42 on: March 10, 2024, 07:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  9, 2024, 10:05:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YRPBUeVOimU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YRPBUeVOimU</a>


Gets me every time :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5oEYMGL0ZtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5oEYMGL0ZtA</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #43 on: March 10, 2024, 08:07:49 pm »
My wife's contribution: When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2 by Sarah McLachlan.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #44 on: March 10, 2024, 09:02:36 pm »
Who knows where the time goes-Sandy Denny

Any Major Dude- Steely Dan. Don't know if me mum ever heard it, and I don't know why it reminds me of her but it gets me every time.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #45 on: March 10, 2024, 09:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on March 10, 2024, 02:44:57 am
since my sons suicide, REM everybody hurts.

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 10, 2024, 09:50:31 am
Tears in heaven / Clapton.

Played at my brother Daniels funeral.

Sympathy to both of you.  :(
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:37:27 am »
Smile by Nat King Cole - Played it at my Mum's funeral so it always sets me off.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cxn_5Barsk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cxn_5Barsk0</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm »
This one was pretty tough when my dad died.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rGkseGFQLh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rGkseGFQLh4</a>
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:41:37 am »
Bright Eyes - Art Garfunkel, my mum used to sing it to me as a child.

Also, whilst strictly not a song, the theme music to Highway to Heaven. Christ that gets me every time.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:41:28 am »
Let there be love ,Nat king Cole .reminds me of my parents and my dad always saying what a great smooth voice Nat had.
Everytime we say goodbye,ellla Fitzgerald is the song that gets me as it was one of me mams favourites and hearing her singing along quietly to it as she went about the housework and what have you .teenage me thinking ,boring ,old fashioned but eventually with age realising what a fantastic voice Ella had ,Christal clear and measured .perfect.
And me dad was right,Nat king Cole wasnt too bad either  :)
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:43:33 am »
Dance With My father - Luther Vandross. My dad is thankfully still with us but that song still makes me cry.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm »
Brothers in Arms often gets me.
Re: Songs that make you cry
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:09:22 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 01:27:30 pm
Brothers in Arms often gets me.

Good one. It always reminds me of this mini series on the BBC years ago called Civvies, about some fellas back from the Falklands (it was the theme tune). Really good show if my memory serves
