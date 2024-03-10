« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 21159 times)

Online xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:50:11 pm
Keep it at 0-0 and hope that they don't have their shooting boots on. And then hopefully get a goal out of somewhere. I don't see what else we can do.

think this side is definitely capable of that bar gomez. szobo, nunez, macca could all get one compared to our previous midfield set up.

hell even conor looks like a threat if he can get some space in and around the oppostition half.

that said i do think that anfield plays a big part in this game. keep em quiet and goalless the first 45 and frustrate them and surely they will get more desperate.

lets just hope the c*nt in black is at least decent in officiating this one.
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:16:11 pm
Anything please so we don't have to endure Foden's moaning arsed face. My preference would be for Joe to go through him and launch him into the first row of the Sir Kenny in the first couple of minutes.
That would mean theyve won the toss. Fuck that. They arent getting anything today
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:17:37 pm
That would mean theyve won the toss. Fuck that. They arent getting anything today

Ahh, yes, of course, had Joe down at RB in my head. Main stand it is, right in front of Pep ideally.
Online smicer07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:50:11 pm
Keep it at 0-0 and hope that they don't have their shooting boots on. And then hopefully get a goal out of somewhere. I don't see what else we can do.

Keep it at 0-0? If we try that City will beat us. Just fucking go for it.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:19:27 pm »
Feck the naysayers.

Let's go red men.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:19:38 pm »
Id be more worried if we weren't playing at Anfield. But this will be the last Pep Jurgen duel in the PL. This literally means more.

The crowd will be baying for blood, guaranteed. And it will make a difference.
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:19:54 pm »
it's great to get this kind of expert insight ...

Julien Laurens - French football expert on BBC Radio 5 Live

This will be brilliant, it's not even should. We know it will be brilliant.  Nil-nil is not going to happen, a draw might happen and I don't think that would be a bad result for either.
Of course if you can go and win, it is much better but neither of them are going to want to lose.
Online stoopid yank

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:14:05 pm
Never thought I'd be disappointed when being surrounded by so many fannies. Have some faith people!

Exactly.  Fuck it. 

Quansah and Bradley have more than proved themselves already. Everyone else a full senior player. Arguably our strongest midfield.

Lets do it.

Online oldfordie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm »
We can score against City but we have to stop leaving ourselves exposed at the back, City will be looking to hit is on the break at every opportunity, Foden and Haaland need to be dealt with.
Online reddebs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:20:55 pm »
High scoring game this I reckon seeing as we've no defence left so let's hope Nunez has his scoring boots on the right feet 👍
Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:20:55 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:19:09 pm
Keep it at 0-0? If we try that City will beat us. Just fucking go for it.

I didn't say play for a draw but keep things tight for 50-60 minutes. We don't exactly start games well so we can't be going behind early on.
Offline 007.lankyguy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:21:51 pm »
Haven't been on here in ages. Coffee machine still in the same place?

One of Jürgen's last big games. Enjoy it.
Offline TAA66

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #692 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
Come on you reds!!!
Online Hymer Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #693 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm »
Just have a go redmen give it all you have and never give up. Thats all we can ask.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #694 on: Today at 03:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:20:55 pm
I didn't say play for a draw but keep things tight for 50-60 minutes. We don't exactly start games well so we can't be going behind early on.
We're at home and they tend to struggle here. No need to have an inferiority complex.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #695 on: Today at 03:22:10 pm »
Darwin to run then ragged, Mo to finish them off.

Gonna be really tough with so many out but the midfield is strong, they will have to do a job.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Online palimpsest

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #696 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
I believe in the team and am absolutely shitting it. Excited and mortified at the same time. But here we go!  :hally
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:20:55 pm
I didn't say play for a draw but keep things tight for 50-60 minutes. We don't exactly start games well so we can't be going behind early on.
Nah. Into these from the start. They dont like it up em
Online Syntexity

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #698 on: Today at 03:22:36 pm »
Dont get any harder than this, and adding all the injuries its an uphill battle to start with, and then they have assigned a ref who been to UAE on their dime, getting paid and set up with all kinds of luxury. Imagine the fury if our owners had flown the referee out, given him luxurious hotel, first class tickets, money, exclusive dinners, people would have demanded we were thrown out of the league. Shit, people went ballistic over a drop ball. Its just one more of those things these cheats get away with.

Hope we crush the life out of these cheats today. Suffocate them, chew them and spit them out. Everything about that club is disgusting, the players, the staff, the fans and the owners.

Come on Liverpool!!!!! YNWA!

Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #699 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:22:10 pm
We're at home and they tend to struggle here. No need to an inferiority complex.

We've got about a whole squad of players out injured and they're full strength. Nothing to do with an inferiority complex.
Online Red Beret

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #700 on: Today at 03:23:56 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:23:18 pm
We've got about a whole squad of players out injured and they're full strength. Nothing to do with an inferiority complex.
But Anfield is an extra man, no?
Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #702 on: Today at 03:24:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:22:33 pm
Nah. Into these from the start. They dont like it up em

Could be but with Mo on the bench I reckon we're gearing up for a late blitz
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #703 on: Today at 03:24:18 pm »
Dom could be huge today.
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #704 on: Today at 03:25:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:24:02 pm
But Anfield is an extra man, no?
so is their referee.
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:24:11 pm
Could be but with Mo on the bench I reckon we're gearing up for a late blitz
I think we blitz them early. Then again later for good measure
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:24:18 pm
Dom could be huge today.
Platforms?
Online tommy LFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:25:43 pm »
Online rushyman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #708 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:00:42 pm
A draw won't be the end of the world, but i think Arsenal could easily win the majority of their games including the one against city,

Would rather these win another soullesss bought meaningless title
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #709 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
I wonder if they will be cagey to begin with and try and control it.
Online wemmick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #710 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Joe scoring a rocket.  ;D
It's 10 am where I am. That's just my natural talent. ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #711 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:25:04 pm
I think we blitz them early. Then again later for good measure

And in the middle part and both extra times.

Mo on the bench is the definition of keeping your powder dry which as these cheaterswin late more often than not, is a great move.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #712 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
We need to stop worrying about the defence, we defend and attack as a team, get that right we have every chance. We just need to know when to go and when to sit.
Online Pat The Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #713 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Nerves kicking in....Midfield looks our strongest if Dom is fit??
Big day for Quansah and Bradley.
Draw not good enough? Probably, So lets get at em and Stuff Em!!
Online rushyman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #714 on: Today at 03:27:39 pm »
So if this was Texas Holdem we've got a 2 and 8 unsuited here

We need a good flop 😂
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #715 on: Today at 03:28:00 pm »
Some of the the comments on here "keep it at 0-0"  :lmao :lmao

We are the mighty Liverpool not some mid table shite like Everton or West Ham ffs.
Online OkieRedman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #716 on: Today at 03:28:39 pm »
Anyone think the line up will take a bit of air out of the atmosphere?

Salah on the bench is crazy. He must not be fit enough for even 60 mins.
Online Number 7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #717 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:26:08 pm
I wonder if they will be cagey to begin with and try and control it.

I think thats what theyll do. They will want to just play keep ball in the first 20 to try and quiten the crowd.
Online The Final Third

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #718 on: Today at 03:28:53 pm »
We might not be full strength but we have 11 mentality monsters on the pitch driven by the 12th man and our magnificent Jürgen. UPTR!

KILL THESE CHEATING c*nts!
Online Spanish Al

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #719 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm »
Into these, Reds.

Hope Anfield is as ferocious as it can be today. Jeer every decision in their favour, scream for everything in ours, whistle and boo the fuck out of them and sing at the top of your voices. It has to be red hot.

