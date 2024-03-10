Dont get any harder than this, and adding all the injuries its an uphill battle to start with, and then they have assigned a ref who been to UAE on their dime, getting paid and set up with all kinds of luxury. Imagine the fury if our owners had flown the referee out, given him luxurious hotel, first class tickets, money, exclusive dinners, people would have demanded we were thrown out of the league. Shit, people went ballistic over a drop ball. Its just one more of those things these cheats get away with.



Hope we crush the life out of these cheats today. Suffocate them, chew them and spit them out. Everything about that club is disgusting, the players, the staff, the fans and the owners.



Come on Liverpool!!!!! YNWA!



