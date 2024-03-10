A defeat today would be crushing in many ways but its not game over.



City dont look as invincible as they have done in the past. Even if we lose today, theres a possibility of further twists and turns in the run-in.



Similarly, a win for us doesnt mean the title is in the bag.



Pinning everything on this game is nonsense.



I get that. But I certainly view this as must win for us.Everyone believes City will click into gear like they always do at this time of year, and they appear to be doing just that.A defeat here for them would be huge for the upcoming Arsenal game, and how other teams view them when they play them. They're suddenly not invincible City who are going to march through everyone.If City win at Anfield Arteta will shit the bed when they play them, as will every other team.And a win here, with so many injuries, going into an international break where we have two weeks to get everyone back to sharpness... worth so much more than 3 points in my opinion.