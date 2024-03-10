« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 17263 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,375
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:14:03 pm
I wish you had a bit of confidence of in our younger players. In case you hadn't noticed they have all managed to step up to every challenge so far. It's not as if City have been in scintillating form recently.

They have won something like 16 of their last 20 games and two of those non wins were the first two games of that 20 game run. If thats not good form then I dont know what is.
Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • VAR is shite.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:12:40 pm
A defeat today would be crushing in many ways but its not game over.

City dont look as invincible as they have done in the past. Even if we lose today, theres a possibility of further twists and turns in the run-in.

Similarly, a win for us doesnt mean the title is in the bag.

Pinning everything on this game is nonsense.

I get that. But I certainly view this as must win for us.

Everyone believes City will click into gear like they always do at this time of year, and they appear to be doing just that.

A defeat here for them would be huge for the upcoming Arsenal game, and how other teams view them when they play them. They're suddenly not invincible City who are going to march through everyone.

If City win at Anfield Arteta will shit the bed when they play them, as will every other team.

And a win here, with so many injuries, going into an international break where we have two weeks to get everyone back to sharpness... worth so much more than 3 points in my opinion.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:01 pm by tommy LFC »
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,031
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:19:42 pm
They have won something like 16 of their last 20 games and two of those non wins were the first two games of that 20 game run. If thats not good form then I dont know what is.

I couldn't give a toss about City to be honest. Whatever happens today I will go on taking it game by game. If you want to give up that's up to you.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:19:42 pm
They have won something like 16 of their last 20 games and two of those non wins were the first two games of that 20 game run. If thats not good form then I dont know what is.
And most teams that play against them are beaten mentally before kickoff leading to them winning many games by default.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,375
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:23:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:21:18 pm
I couldn't give a toss about City to be honest. Whatever happens today I will go on taking it game by game. If you want to give up that's up to you.

Yes well thats your opinion, not mine.
Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #485 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Keep it tight in the first half and then throwing Salah/Elliot on against tired legs isnt the worst thing in the world.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,375
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #486 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:21:49 pm
And most teams that play against them are beaten mentally before kickoff leading to them winning many games by default.

Default or not, that just kills this myth that they are not as good as before and will drop many points. That’s what people are hanging their hat on as a sort of comfort if we were to lose. What’s quite obvious is that they are pretty much still an amazing side and will pretty much win close to all if not all their league games.

Thats why we have to win today. I believe we will, it’s a home game and the manager sounds confident and we have enough on the field to do it. I’m worried about the defence but I kind of feel Guardiola will over think it again. But regardless, we have to win.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:33 pm by killer-heels »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,056
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:15:31 pm
Message from my local priest:

Straight into these webbed footed, 6 fingered, cagoule wearing, cousin rimming, nonce sympathising, Barry Bennell covering, rapist protecting Kopperberg bottle crying, Ricky Hatton looking, attendance blagging, FFP cheating, ref bullying, scouse wannabe inbred twats today eh reds

Hurrah!
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,056
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #488 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:19:42 pm
They have won something like 16 of their last 20 games and two of those non wins were the first two games of that 20 game run. If thats not good form then I dont know what is.

Fuck em
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,708
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:29:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Intentional perhaps to confuse?

Maybe jill......hearing that the second one is the more likely though, with Mo and Robbo on the bench
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:26:06 pm
Default or not, that just kills this myth that they are not as good as before and will drop many points. Thats what people are hanging their hat on as a sort of comfort if we were to lose. Whats quite obvious is that they are pretty much still an amazing side and will pretty much close to all if not all their league games.

Thats why we have to win today. I believe we will, its a home game and the manager sounds confident and we have enough on the field to do it. Im worried about the defence but I kind of feel Guardiola will over think it again. But regardless, we have to win.
I honestly don't believe they are as good as last season because their new signings are downgrades on what they used to have and their squad is weaker too.

What they still have is that fear factor that United used to have under Fergie. The truth is that you can go through their fixtures and already tick the games that they'll win (with a high degree of accuracy) and that's before a ball is kicked. Team just have a mental block against them.

That's why, in the context of the race, we need to beat them today as we can't rely on other teams.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,456
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:30:43 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:15:31 pm
Message from my local priest:

Straight into these webbed footed, 6 fingered, cagoule wearing, cousin rimming, nonce sympathising, Barry Bennell covering, rapist protecting Kopperberg bottle crying, Ricky Hatton looking, attendance blagging, FFP cheating, ref bullying, scouse wannabe inbred twats today eh reds

Block 305. What a fella. ;D
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:31:25 pm »
Konate not on the team walkabout oi oi this morning so he is out.

Whoever plays CB Jarrell/Joe I have trust in Jurgen.

Joe deserves to start though for his form alone possibly at LB.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,950
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Intentional perhaps to confuse?
We don't do that as far as I know.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,317
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:31:25 pm
Konate not on the team walkabout oi oi this morning so he is out.

Whoever plays CB Jarrell/Joe I have trust in Jurgen.

Joe deserves to start though for his form alone possibly at LB.

I have full trust in Jarell, he's our Golden Child.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,029
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:36:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:15:45 pm
Well Pepe has already had a go at the officials in preparation, telling them they must be strong.
Yet another example of his cheating.
I remember the myth that was Malcolm Allison doing that stunt before a cup game in 1973 (?)
The Manchester press were full of his tripe about referees getting influenced by the Kop. They came here and kicked us off the park. I remember that arl yard dog Tony Book booting Heighway up and down the wing. Absolute thuggery and the ref was too scared to do anything. Bear in mind that was the season where Larry Lloyd got head butted in front of the Kop by Wynn Davies. Lloyd was unconscious and on a stretcher when the ref sent him off. It was rescinded on appeal, I think they used TV evidence to show that Lloyd had done nothing. Davies started play acting when he saw what he had done and lay down pretending to be hurt. His red card was upheld. Near caused a riot.
Never ever rated Allison, shit on Joe Mercers legacy and then tried to make out he was the real reason Joe was a great manager.
Scum

I remember that like yesterday. I was a mere kid. It was in front of the Annie Road though. It all happened about five yards away from me. Can still hear the sound of Lloyd's head being split open.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:13:15 am
Rumour is Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, VVD, Gomez, Endo, Mac, Dom, Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Im hearing its Alisson, Trent, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Salah, Jota, Doak
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm »
weather conditions for the game?
Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:33:02 am
Endo needs to avoid an early yellow card.

He seems to play even better when hes on one though!
Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,329
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:42:56 pm »
I just have this feeling that not playing Gomez at CB and Robbo or Tsimikas at LB is going to be our undoing today.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,031
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:29 pm
weather conditions for the game?

Raining for the rest of the afternoon, fast conditions I would think.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:45:02 pm
Raining for the rest of the afternoon, fast conditions I would think.
ta jill.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,138
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #502 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:42:56 pm
I just have this feeling that not playing Gomez at CB and Robbo or Tsimikas at LB is going to be our undoing today.

Two leaked teams so who knows.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #503 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm »
Bradley/Gomez/VVD/Robbo for me, Clive. Would have had Gomez LB but think he needs to start alongside Virgil to better cope with the threat of Haaland. Would fancy 'The Q' for a good game, though
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • RedOrDead
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #504 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
Not ideal having Konate out of this one. Hes a key clog in this hybrid cb/rb role. I would imagine Bradley wont be bombing up as much without having Konate in behind him. Be interesting to see if either Szobo or salah start this one.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #505 on: Today at 01:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 01:36:50 pm
Im hearing its Alisson, Trent, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Salah, Jota, Doak

Swap Salah for Gravenberch.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #506 on: Today at 01:55:23 pm »
If we keep it tight/level etc by a certain point in the 2nd half I can see it being a bit like the League Cup final where believe just filters through and we get over the line. Hope Salah starts.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,434
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #507 on: Today at 01:56:34 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:15:31 pm
Message from my local priest:

Straight into these webbed footed, 6 fingered, cagoule wearing, cousin rimming, nonce sympathising, Barry Bennell covering, rapist protecting Kopperberg bottle crying, Ricky Hatton looking, attendance blagging, FFP cheating, ref bullying, scouse wannabe inbred twats today eh reds
I'm surprised he had nowt to say about the Gallagher brothers.
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,656
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #508 on: Today at 01:58:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:29 pm
weather conditions for the game?

Been light rain most the day so far, supposedly will be like that til about KO and then resume to get me again on the way home.
