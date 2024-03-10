Imagine someone told you months ago it'd probably be Quansah and Bradley on the right hand side against these, missing Alisson as well ... and STILL being confident we'll beat them! That is the amount of belief you should always have as a Liverpool fan, we've all seen enough crazy shit happen even if you started supporting the club about a week ago
Truth be told, the side looking the way it is, I don't think I could turn down a draw if offered right now, it certainly wouldn't be a bad result, defeat would be something of a killer, especially at Anfield. If we can win it and then get players back for the next league match in a few weeks then things will look very, very promising. Maybe the picture looks a bit clearer after we've played Brighton and Arsenal have played City, maybe it looks about the same, but by that stage we really will be in the final stretch of things.
Support and Believe. YNWA.