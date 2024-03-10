« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 15434 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #400 on: Today at 11:30:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:29:12 am
Imagine we could actually get through a season without any long term injuries. Wed win the lot!

We almost did when we had a favourable injury two seasons ago.
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #401 on: Today at 11:31:12 am »
in hindsight playing elliot for 90 minutes on thursday after all his recent travails might not be ideal. if the rumoured side is true, i get that he'd probably be earmarked to be subbed off for salah. but there's also got to be a chance he'd be cover for szobo who might not have 90 minutes in him. or god forbid if mac or more realistically endo need subbing to avoid a second yellow, rather than a sub based on fitness projections
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #402 on: Today at 11:33:02 am »
Endo needs to avoid an early yellow card.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #403 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:22:34 am

There's no way that Mo doesn't start this.

He probably doesn't want to start two players that have recently returned from a bit of a lay off and bound to be a little rusty in such a massive game.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #404 on: Today at 11:35:53 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:19:30 am
Where's that from?

The lad that leaks the team.

It was wrong midweek.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #405 on: Today at 11:36:14 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:33:02 am
Endo needs to avoid an early yellow card.

City will dive like hell we have to hope the officials are wise to it.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:36:55 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:33:02 am
Endo needs to avoid an early yellow card.
What he does on the ball is the biggest factor because they'll probably target him when pressing as he's not the best on the half turn.

Against them, you have to be able to play out. If not, tire yourself out by chasing long balls.

Online BobPaisley3

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
City are going to focus on our right hand side, huge test for the two young lads; Quansah and Bradley.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:39:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:35:53 am
The lad that leaks the team.

It was wrong midweek.
Hopefully. Harvey has played alot of football at the moment.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #409 on: Today at 11:40:19 am »
For Quansah though, we're playing him because we believe he's good enough not because we don't have a choice. We could have used one of our two leftbacks if we felt he wasn't ready for a game of this magnitude.

The good thing is that this is one of the toughest opponents he'll come up against in his career so playing today and hopefully winning will accelerate his development.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:39:59 am
Hopefully. Harvey has played alot of football at the moment.

He claimed Salah was starting earlier then deleted that
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Hope Joe at LB is true, Robbo doesn't fill me with much confidence these days.

The atmosphere should be rocking, just a shame it's a midday kick off.
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #412 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:49:12 am
Hope Joe at LB is true, Robbo doesn't fill me with much confidence these days.

The atmosphere should be rocking, just a shame it's a midday kick off.
dont forget the clocks have gone forwards three hours and forty five minutes
Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #413 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
Salah simply has to start this. We've done incredibly well with makeshift sides up until now but City are a different proposition. Rest everyone against Sparta and we've got a week until the United game in the cup and then two weeks until Brighton. Full steam ahead until the international break.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #414 on: Today at 11:54:05 am »
Surely Egypt not calling him up suggests he's not fit to start? It's one thing him coming on for 20 minutes but if he's fit to start in our most intense game of the season I can't imagine the Egyptian fa being that generous?
Online Buster Gonad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #415 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:43:29 am
He claimed Salah was starting earlier then deleted that

Think he's guessing.  Most of us would be very close at this point t.
Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #416 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
Eldest is at a Cadets thing today in Lymm til 4pm - they've been told I'll be picking him up at 1:30, got the use of my mates car park ticket in the Sangster car park, so should be at the ground by 2:15, meet up with mates I've not seen for ages and cannot wait.

Lets twat these cheating c*nts
Online Eeyore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #417 on: Today at 11:58:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:35:53 am
The lad that leaks the team.

It was wrong midweek.

Wouldn't it be great if it was Kloppo leaking the team all along with this game in mind? Imagine Ped's head combusting when he had changed his own lineup to counteract the leaked team.




Two team sheets.
Online Caps4444

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
Id give Elliot a rest and play Gakpo from the start.  Then Salah comes on for Gakpo and Elliot for Dom.
Otherwise I assume its Bobby Clarke for Dom if hes tired.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:04:13 pm »
Quansah in the backline doesn't fill me with confidence. Not against this City side. We need Konate at his best for this one.
Logged
Online slaphead

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:33:30 am
Always nice to hear from former players.

Djimi Traore
@Djimi_Traore19
·
1h
Good luck
@LFC
 for big game  vs city. I wish I can be at Anfield and encourage the team. Very exciting day for anyone love football because of the 2 best team in #PremiereLeague last few year fighting again for the title.  Come on reds #YNWA

Slightly off topic but its a distraction from thinking about this game, but I heard an interview recently with Didi Hamman, talking about Istanbul. He reckons the main person responsible for us winning that was not himself or Gerrard or Dudek but Traore. Absolutely raving about him. Spoke about the mindset of a player to be subbed, in the shower and mentally out of the game to quickly have t change and get back into the zone was outstanding and something he doesn't get enough credit for.
Anyway, fuck City. Let's just hope we don't start the game slow as we have had a tendancy to do a few times, If this is level at half time we win
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:06:08 pm »
Im more concerned about the defence than the forward and midfield line. The forward and midfield line up still has at least two of their first choice options in there.

The defence however includes Bradley, Quansah, Gomez and Kelleher in goal. So Van Dijk is our only first choice option.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #422 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm »
Let's smash these plastic fuckers.

Also - the police have moved the game over fears of trouble? Against this shower of fucking shite?

What?
Online Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:07:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:33:30 am
Always nice to hear from former players.

Djimi Traore
@Djimi_Traore19
·
1h
Good luck
@LFC
 for big game  vs city. I wish I can be at Anfield and encourage the team. Very exciting day for anyone love football because of the 2 best team in #PremiereLeague last few year fighting again for the title.  Come on reds #YNWA

Lovely, always nice to read stuff like that.
Online Caps4444

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:07:58 pm »
Surprised he didnt go for a bit more experience with Robertson at left back and Gomez at right.
Such a shame Konate didnt go off at 45mins.  Similar to the FA Cup game when he came on at half time and Virgil went off
Online Phineus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:09:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:08 pm
Im more concerned about the defence than the forward and midfield line. The forward and midfield line up still has at least two of their first choice options in there.

The defence however includes Bradley, Quansah, Gomez and Kelleher in goal. So Van Dijk is our only first choice option.

Yeah its far from ideal which makes a draw a very good result (assuming we follow it up with a win against Brighton and then sit back and watch city/arsenal). Its a mustnt lose, not a must win I think.

Konate, Trent, Ali and maybe Jones back in 2 weeks when title race starts in earnest with 10 games to go.
Online vblfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:07:58 pm
Surprised he didnt go for a bit more experience with Robertson at left back and Gomez at right.
Such a shame Konate didnt go off at 45mins.  Similar to the FA Cup game when he came on at half time and Virgil went off
go to the injury thread mate. pages on this.
Online Shankly998

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:11:27 pm »
Need a true captains from Van Dijk to win this with a makeshift backline
Online slaphead

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm »
Was it last year that they invented some kind of attack on their bus and tried to blame us?  They posted the picture a day later or something. Or am I thinking something else
Anyway, hope their bus is ok today, a plastic diet coke bottle thrown by a 10 year old against a reinforced bus window can do a lot of damage
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:09:47 pm
Yeah it’s far from ideal which makes a draw a very good result (assuming we follow it up with a win against Brighton and then sit back and watch city/arsenal). It’s a mustn’t lose, not a must win I think.

Konate, Trent, Ali and maybe Jones back in 2 weeks when title race starts in earnest with 10 games to go.

I dont think a draw is a good result. We may have injuries but we need to win.

I wouldnt bank of getting players back. They still would need time to get up to speed and its likely we get further injuries.
Offline sheepfest

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #430 on: Today at 12:15:19 pm »
First beer of the day to get the voice in order.

Come on Redmen.
Online disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:15:24 pm »
Imagine someone told you months ago it'd probably be Quansah and Bradley on the right hand side against these, missing Alisson as well ... and STILL being confident we'll beat them! That is the amount of belief you should always have as a Liverpool fan, we've all seen enough crazy shit happen even if you started supporting the club about a week ago  ;D

Truth be told, the side looking the way it is, I don't think I could turn down a draw if offered right now, it certainly wouldn't be a bad result, defeat would be something of a killer, especially at Anfield. If we can win it and then get players back for the next league match in a few weeks then things will look very, very promising. Maybe the picture looks a bit clearer after we've played Brighton and Arsenal have played City, maybe it looks about the same, but by that stage we really will be in the final stretch of things.

Support and Believe. YNWA.
Online 12C

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #432 on: Today at 12:15:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:36:14 am
City will dive like hell we have to hope the officials are wise to it.

Well Pepe has already had a go at the officials in preparation, telling them they must be strong.
Yet another example of his cheating.
I remember the myth that was Malcolm Allison doing that stunt before a cup game in 1973 (?)
The Manchester press were full of his tripe about referees getting influenced by the Kop. They came here and kicked us off the park. I remember that arl yard dog Tony Book booting Heighway up and down the wing. Absolute thuggery and the ref was too scared to do anything. Bear in mind that was the season where Larry Lloyd got head butted in front of the Kop by Wynn Davies. Lloyd was unconscious and on a stretcher when the ref sent him off. It was rescinded on appeal, I think they used TV evidence to show that Lloyd had done nothing. Davies started play acting when he saw what he had done and lay down pretending to be hurt. His red card was upheld. Near caused a riot.
Never ever rated Allison, shit on Joe Mercers legacy and then tried to make out he was the real reason Joe was a great manager.
Scum

Online reddazforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #433 on: Today at 12:16:22 pm »
If the team want this half as much as we do then well get 3 points today
Online amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #434 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:07:12 pm
Lovely, always nice to read stuff like that.

If you enjoyed that then youll certainly like this one

Xabi Alonso
@Xabi_Alonso14
·
23m ago
Berry best wishes today @LFC
Shame I cant be at Anfield today but trust me, its just a matter of time. Vamonos Muchachos #YNWA
Online reddazforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #435 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm »
Thats never legit 😂🤣😂
Online amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #436 on: Today at 12:20:29 pm »
If we had a full strength team like our cheating nemesis then Id say a win is vital.

But with about 5 first choice players missing as well as a few who have just come back into the squad, Id accept a draw if the game plays out that way.
Online Red Eyed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #437 on: Today at 12:22:27 pm »
Regardless what the table says or how many games are left, I'm firmly in the camp that this is a must win. This lot have changed (and broken) the rules and I don't think a draw will be enough.

Guardiola loves to play things down, take out the emotion and act like this is a healthy rivalry, but there's nothing healthy about a team built on ill-gotten gains, lies and fraud. We're wounded still from injuries, but with the return fixture finally being at Anfield we can show them the only thing their tainted money can never buy.

Let's go for the throat and show them how much more it means here.  :wave
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #438 on: Today at 12:24:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:17:25 pm
If you enjoyed that then youll certainly like this one

Xabi Alonso
@Xabi_Alonso14
·
23m ago
Berry best wishes today @LFC
Shame I cant be at Anfield today but trust me, its just a matter of time. Vamonos Muchachos #YNWA


No way is that a real tweet.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #439 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 12:22:27 pm
Regardless what the table says or how many games are left, I'm firmly in the camp that this is a must win. This lot have changed (and broken) the rules and I don't think a draw will be enough.

Guardiola loves to play things down, take out the emotion and act like this is a healthy rivalry, but there's nothing healthy about a team built on ill-gotten gains, lies and fraud. We're wounded still from injuries, but with the return fixture finally being at Anfield we can show them the only thing their tainted money can never buy.

Let's go for the throat and show them how much more it means here.  :wave
It's a must-win.  Not arsed about watching Arsenal and City's games only to turn it off after 5 minutes  :D
