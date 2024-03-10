City will dive like hell we have to hope the officials are wise to it.



Well Pepe has already had a go at the officials in preparation, telling them they must be strong.Yet another example of his cheating.I remember the myth that was Malcolm Allison doing that stunt before a cup game in 1973 (?)The Manchester press were full of his tripe about referees getting influenced by the Kop. They came here and kicked us off the park. I remember that arl yard dog Tony Book booting Heighway up and down the wing. Absolute thuggery and the ref was too scared to do anything. Bear in mind that was the season where Larry Lloyd got head butted in front of the Kop by Wynn Davies. Lloyd was unconscious and on a stretcher when the ref sent him off. It was rescinded on appeal, I think they used TV evidence to show that Lloyd had done nothing. Davies started play acting when he saw what he had done and lay down pretending to be hurt. His red card was upheld. Near caused a riot.Never ever rated Allison, shit on Joe Mercers legacy and then tried to make out he was the real reason Joe was a great manager.Scum