« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 12499 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm »
Nervous about this. Good nervous. I cant wait to see what team we play and if we will win. Obviously any result is possible, but Im thinking/hoping that the home crowd, and the desire of all the players who pull on that jersey, will see us home with three points.

Not sure if Salah and Szoboszlai start. Rusty, but great players. Will they give us 60 mins? Will one come off the bench?

I suspect Darwin Nunez will have a big game. That fella is coming to the boil. I would love it if he has a big game and is the difference.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,334
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
We have a game to win tomorrow.  Winners don't make excuses (especially beforehand LOL).
i know there's a lot of injuries, but I don't think Coolie High is gonna get a game!
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
So glad SoBoss and Mo are back for this,
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm
i know there's a lot of injuries, but I don't think Coolie High is gonna get a game!
🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can either go and win the game or feel sorry for ourselves because we can't field our best 11. I know which one I'd pick...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,334
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:31 am
🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can either go and win the game or feel sorry for ourselves because we can't field our best 11. I know which one I'd pick...
Can't even remember a time we've picked our best 11 ;D

Was the last time the final in Madrid 2019?!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:18:25 am
Can't even remember a time we've picked our best 11 ;D

Was the last time the final in Madrid 2019?!
That's football. We've not played our beat 11 once this year (I consider a fit Thiago part of it because he's class).

Even with all our injuries, I said in the build-up to the Chelsea game that I'd be disappointed if we lost because they are a midtable team.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:28 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,547
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:00:56 am »
To win the title we have to win here.  A draw I fear won't be good enough.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:18:36 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Foden worries me the most , he seems unplayable at the moment and always seems to do well against us the c*nt !
Yeah, I'm not really that concerned about anyone else in their squad, except that fucker.
It's always the supporting acts that perform in the top matches. He'll be good against us as he's always been. Haaland will be well marshalled so he'll be no problem.
I can see Gakpo and Darwin doing well here- Gakpo's late runs are perfect for this game.
Jota and Mo will be kept busy, so I don't expect them to be at their best.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:37 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,448
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:20:21 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:18:36 am
Yeah, I'm not really that concerned about anyone else in their squad, except that fucker.
It's always the supporting acts that perform in the top matches. He'll be good against us as he's always been. Haaland will be well marshalled so he'll be no problem.
I can see Gakpo and Darwin doing well here- Gakpo's late runs are perfect for this game.
Jota and Mo will be kept busy.
Jota?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:23:38 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:20:21 am
Jota?
Isn't he back for this match?
EDIT: Aahh shit. Anyway, that's 1 out of 4 unavailable. We're good upfront. Not sure if Mo will last the 90, but if he scores early, he'll have done well.

Shame. Could've really done with Jota though..
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:07 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,448
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:26:49 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:23:38 am
Isn't he back for this match?
Not back till Sometime in April. You thinking of Szoboszlai?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,679
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:31:34 am »
Only a win takes Liverpool back to the top of the table and keeps the league completely in their own hands.
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:32:43 am »
My sense is that we'll dominate and score a couple in the first 50 min but they will start to come back in, adust and then really turn the screw, get a couple back and then it's a toss up what happens at the end 3-2 one way or the other.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,130
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:03:31 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
If Jurgens told Salah cant do 90 minutes tomorrow then Id rather see him finish the game then start it.

Just dont know who plays if he doesnt. Theres a shit tonne of minutes in Gakpo and Elliots legs.

Would he be told that ?

Mo isnt going say he cant knowing how competitive he is.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:07:40 am »
Win and it should be fairly clear waters to the title
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,177
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:26:20 am »
LET'S DO IT REDS! YNWA!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,481
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #296 on: Today at 08:28:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:31:34 am
Only a win takes Liverpool back to the top of the table and keeps the league completely in their own hands.

I actually think the league goes to the last team of us three to drop points this year
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,130
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 08:28:25 am
I actually think the league goes to the last team of us three to drop points this year

A draw today means that would be Arsenal.

They could be third after the next gameweek.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:44 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,177
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:35:22 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:59:08 am
Can't find the lad who tweeted this earlier but;

A win tomorrow against City and a win at home after the break vs Brighton puts us 7 points clear of City and 5 clear of Arsenal before they face off against each other with 9 games to go.

If I didn't feel sick before...I do now  :puke2
I like this. So crucial we win today.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,387
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Just win, turn up and win. Thank you.
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,679
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:39:28 am »
This is such a major game because if Arsenal beat City there would be nothing we could do to affect them. Unless the game is a draw and then we would have to outscore them in the run-in.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,130
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:50:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:28 am
This is such a major game because if Arsenal beat City there would be nothing we could do to affect them. Unless the game is a draw and then we would have to outscore them in the run-in.

Arsenal aren't going to win 20 matches in a row. They will drop points even if they get a result against City.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 999
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:55:48 am »
3-1

Salah double and Darwin.

Come on lads  :wave
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,130
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #303 on: Today at 08:59:11 am »
Konate in the match day graphic on twitter / X. Can cling to hope he is fit right?

https://x.com/LFC/status/1766743293801767100?s=20
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,446
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:12:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:11 am
Konate in the match day graphic on twitter / X. Can cling to hope he is fit right?

https://x.com/LFC/status/1766743293801767100?s=20
Think that's grasping at straws, but... I'll take it ;D

I expect to see Harvey start on the right, doing 100mins of running in 65 and then Salah to come off the bench for the last half hour.

Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,011
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:16:26 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:11 am
Konate in the match day graphic on twitter / X. Can cling to hope he is fit right?

https://x.com/LFC/status/1766743293801767100?s=20

Let's see if he's on the walk this morning.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 