Nervous about this. Good nervous. I cant wait to see what team we play and if we will win. Obviously any result is possible, but Im thinking/hoping that the home crowd, and the desire of all the players who pull on that jersey, will see us home with three points.



Not sure if Salah and Szoboszlai start. Rusty, but great players. Will they give us 60 mins? Will one come off the bench?



I suspect Darwin Nunez will have a big game. That fella is coming to the boil. I would love it if he has a big game and is the difference.