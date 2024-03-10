« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 11151 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm »
Nervous about this. Good nervous. I cant wait to see what team we play and if we will win. Obviously any result is possible, but Im thinking/hoping that the home crowd, and the desire of all the players who pull on that jersey, will see us home with three points.

Not sure if Salah and Szoboszlai start. Rusty, but great players. Will they give us 60 mins? Will one come off the bench?

I suspect Darwin Nunez will have a big game. That fella is coming to the boil. I would love it if he has a big game and is the difference.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,334
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
We have a game to win tomorrow.  Winners don't make excuses (especially beforehand LOL).
i know there's a lot of injuries, but I don't think Coolie High is gonna get a game!
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
So glad SoBoss and Mo are back for this,
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm
i know there's a lot of injuries, but I don't think Coolie High is gonna get a game!
🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can either go and win the game or feel sorry for ourselves because we can't field our best 11. I know which one I'd pick...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,334
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:31 am
🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can either go and win the game or feel sorry for ourselves because we can't field our best 11. I know which one I'd pick...
Can't even remember a time we've picked our best 11 ;D

Was the last time the final in Madrid 2019?!
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:18:25 am
Can't even remember a time we've picked our best 11 ;D

Was the last time the final in Madrid 2019?!
That's football. We've not played our beat 11 once this year (I consider a fit Thiago part of it because he's class).

Even with all our injuries, I said in the build-up to the Chelsea game that I'd be disappointed if we lost because they are a midtable team.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:28 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,547
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:00:56 am »
To win the title we have to win here.  A draw I fear won't be good enough.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:18:36 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Foden worries me the most , he seems unplayable at the moment and always seems to do well against us the c*nt !
Yeah, I'm not really that concerned about anyone else in their squad, except that fucker.
It's always the supporting acts that perform in the top matches. He'll be good against us as he's always been. Haaland will be well marshalled so he'll be no problem.
I can see Gakpo and Darwin doing well here- Gakpo's late runs are perfect for this game.
Jota and Mo will be kept busy, so I don't expect them to be at their best.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:37 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,447
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:20:21 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:18:36 am
Yeah, I'm not really that concerned about anyone else in their squad, except that fucker.
It's always the supporting acts that perform in the top matches. He'll be good against us as he's always been. Haaland will be well marshalled so he'll be no problem.
I can see Gakpo and Darwin doing well here- Gakpo's late runs are perfect for this game.
Jota and Mo will be kept busy.
Jota?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:23:38 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:20:21 am
Jota?
Isn't he back for this match?
EDIT: Aahh shit. Anyway, that's 1 out of 4 unavailable. We're good upfront. Not sure if Mo will last the 90, but if he scores early, he'll have done well.

Shame. Could've really done with Jota though..
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:07 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,447
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:26:49 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:23:38 am
Isn't he back for this match?
Not back till Sometime in April. You thinking of Szoboszlai?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 