MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm »
Nervous about this. Good nervous. I cant wait to see what team we play and if we will win. Obviously any result is possible, but Im thinking/hoping that the home crowd, and the desire of all the players who pull on that jersey, will see us home with three points.

Not sure if Salah and Szoboszlai start. Rusty, but great players. Will they give us 60 mins? Will one come off the bench?

I suspect Darwin Nunez will have a big game. That fella is coming to the boil. I would love it if he has a big game and is the difference.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
We have a game to win tomorrow.  Winners don't make excuses (especially beforehand LOL).
i know there's a lot of injuries, but I don't think Coolie High is gonna get a game!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
So glad SoBoss and Mo are back for this,
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm
i know there's a lot of injuries, but I don't think Coolie High is gonna get a game!
🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can either go and win the game or feel sorry for ourselves because we can't field our best 11. I know which one I'd pick...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:31 am
🤣🤣🤣🤣

We can either go and win the game or feel sorry for ourselves because we can't field our best 11. I know which one I'd pick...
Can't even remember a time we've picked our best 11 ;D

Was the last time the final in Madrid 2019?!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:18:25 am
Can't even remember a time we've picked our best 11 ;D

Was the last time the final in Madrid 2019?!
That's football. We've not played our beat 11 once this year (I consider a fit Thiago part of it because he's class).

Even with all our injuries, I said in the build-up to the Chelsea game that I'd be disappointed if we lost because they are a midtable team.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:00:56 am »
To win the title we have to win here.  A draw I fear won't be good enough.
