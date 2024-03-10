« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 9988 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
I think we can hurt them over the top, personally would avoid the midfield on occasions.
Both United and City had numerous chances down the channels or a long ball.
Going to be a nervy one tomorrow.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Salah will start IMO.

Even if he isnt fit for 90 I still think he starts.
YWNA

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:56:36 pm
Shocked and sad to see so many here actually criticising or not keen on Trent's quotes, as somehow giving ammo to City's players.

For me, I don't think he went far enough. He should have called them what they are. Cheats and mercenaries. And it should be repeated at every single opportunity whether it be Klopp, Virgil or any of our senior players.

At least then, the media would be forced to address the real issues - all 115 of them - instead of subverting and diluting the message into a "oooh bad blood between title rivals, City and Liverpool" narrative.

I'm proud the lad has said that.
It was meant for Liverpool fans, but I'm so happpy it's gotten so much press, cause whatever they've construed it to mean- it is spot on! I hope it is the start of something beautiful- where others also start firing shots.
City have thin skins- both on the pitch and IRL.

Couldn't give a shit if it inspires City- honestly.
It doesn't matter what level they turn up in tomorrow- they can be at the absolute best theyhave ever been- they will lose, or draw!

Klopp believes, our players believe, the supporters believe. With the whole of Liverpooldom in such an in-sync tune, it will take a herculean effort to get something. It will be exceedingly hard for them to walk away with a victory.
I hope we rile them up even more!
I want to see them beaten at their very best!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Gakpo looks exhausted. Hopefully Salah is fit to start
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:15:36 pm
Gakpo looks exhausted. Hopefully Salah is fit to start

I can see the reasoning for not starting Salah but think Elliott would get in the side over Gakpo anyway.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:15:36 pm
Gakpo looks exhausted. Hopefully Salah is fit to start

I dont think there is an issue about Salah starting, the question is can he do 90 minutes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:31:42 pm
We're good enough to beat them without Mo starting. I would prefer him coming on in the second half.

Are we? I dont think so, at least if Jota was available that statement would be more valid imo, we missed Salah a lot vs Arsenal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:20:39 pm
Are we? I dont think so, at least if Jota was available that statement would be more valid imo, we missed Salah a lot vs Arsenal.

We had no Nunez against Arsenal either.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:24 pm
I dont think there is an issue about Salah starting, the question is can he do 90 minutes.

If he cant you bring on the player who looks too tired to play a full 90.

All im saying is Gkpo has been playing a hell of a lot recently. Bring him on with half hour or maybe even less to go and he might not look so shattered, start him and he likely plays a minimum of 60, its a lot.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:24:01 pm
If he cant you bring on the player who looks too tired to play a full 90.

All im saying is Gkpo has been playing a hell of a lot recently. Bring him on with half hour or maybe even less to go and he might not look so shattered, start him and he likely plays a minimum of 60, its a lot.

Thing is, Salah only had what, 20 minutes midweek? He looked fit and sharp against Brentford and then he was out again with the same injury.

Also we have to factor in that both Szobozslai and Nunez are both only just back from injury as well. Are they fit to do 90 minutes? Reason why I ask is because come the 80th minute or around then, I want at least one of Nunez or Salah on the field. If both or all three need some level of protection then we risk going into the last portion of the game with none of our most potent forwards.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:20:39 pm
Are we? I dont think so, at least if Jota was available that statement would be more valid imo, we missed Salah a lot vs Arsenal.
Darwin didn't start. He's not bad.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:20:39 pm
Are we? I dont think so, at least if Jota was available that statement would be more valid imo, we missed Salah a lot vs Arsenal.

Of course we are. We're good enough to beat anyone at home with or without Salah.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:49:39 pm
Of course we are. We're good enough to beat anyone at home with or without Salah.

Without Salah and Jota against the best team in the league Im not sure.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:49:39 pm
Of course we are. We're good enough to beat anyone at home with or without Salah.
He's barely played since the turn of the year but we've kept on winning. 

It just shows how good a team we are and how deep our squad because some teams would crumble if they were without arguably their best player(Virg and Ali in the conversation too) for 2 months.

Gone are those days where a Gerrard/Torres injury meant our season was over. It's a credit to the so called "squad players".
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:52:59 pm
Without Salah and Jota against the best team in the league Im not sure.
Both have missed their fair share of games and we've been fine. Our squad doesn't get enough credit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:34:12 pm
Darwin didn't start. He's not bad.

Yes but Jota did, against the best teams like City and Arsenal I think we will need 2 of the 3 to start to get a win, its hard enough to get one with them as weve seen in the last couple years.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:54:22 pm
Both have missed their fair share of games and we've been fine. Our squad doesn't get enough credit.

Against the minnows yes, not the likes of Arsenal in the league. I dont doubt we could beat 18/20 of the teams in the league without our two best attackers I just doubt we can do it against the likes of Arsenal and City.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:55:32 pm
Against the minnows yes, not the likes of Arsenal in the league. I don’t doubt we could beat 18/20 of the teams in the league without our two best attackers I just doubt we can do it against the likes of Arsenal and City.

The problem is both have just come back from injuries. I want both of them on the field but I dont want to be in a situation when on 60-70 minutes, both need to come off.

This game is ‘live’ all the way to the end. We need to make sure we are not playing a decent amount of it without both of them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:55:32 pm
Against the minnows yes, not the likes of Arsenal in the league. I dont doubt we could beat 18/20 of the teams in the league without our two best attackers I just doubt we can do it against the likes of Arsenal and City.
Really? We won a trophy without them. Our squad doesn't get enough credit like I said.

We're not Arsenal that blame last season on one injury. The mentality that Jurgen instilled in us means that we always have to believe and we have ample evidence supporting it.

Barcelona, hello?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
looks like mo is staying
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:02:11 pm
looks like mo is staying

Staying where? In his hotel room?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:10:11 pm
Staying where? In his hotel room?

he's done an interview with carra on sky sports
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:52:59 pm
Without Salah and Jota against the best team in the league Im not sure.

It makes the task harder without them 2 for sure. But personally I think in Nunez, Van Dijk and Klopp we have 3 absolute beasts who can give us an edge against any side in the word, especially at Anfield
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Bit nervy over on Bluemoon,  We need to ramp the atmosphere up big style,  think they will cack their kecks big style.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:12:40 pm
It makes the task harder without them 2 for sure. But personally I think in Nunez, Van Dijk and Klopp we have 3 absolute beasts who can give us an edge against any side in the word, especially at Anfield
If we were to be a team that feels sorry for itself then we've had enough reasons to feel that way this season.

Robbo missed 2 months
Ali is out for 2 months
Mo missed 2 months
Thiago missed the entire season
Jota has missed a few (festive fixture and now)
Mac has missed a few (injury and unfair straight red card)
Matip is out for the season
Virg was unfairly sent out and we had to throw an untried kid to the Wolves (literally)
Trent will have missed at least 2 months by the time he's back.
Tsimikas missed a month in a busy period and we had to field an untried kid.
We played a final with 6/7 starters out

Yet here we are with a trophy and we're still in the remaining 3 ccompetitions. It's due to our mentality (not feeling sorry for ourselves), us being a well-coached team and our squad depth.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Obviously, this game is on a knife edge and injuries are a concern  but we'll have a really good 11 on the pitch and Anfield is a massive advantage.  They have a poor enough record away to us. We even beat them there last season when we were shite. City normally have a superior goal difference at this stage in title races but this year they trail both us and arsenal in that respect.  Its hugely unlikely to be the decisive factor but it does show that they're not quite the machine they were and its because they give up a good few chances. I'm going 2-1 liverpool in a nail biter...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:18:16 pm
If we were to be a team that feels sorry for itself then we've had enough reasons to feel that way this season.

Robbo missed 2 months
Ali is out for 2 months
Mo missed 2 months
Thiago missed the entire season
 has missed a few (festive fixture and now)
Mac has missed a few (injury and unfair straight red card)
Matip is out for the season
Virg was unfairly sent out and we had to throw an untried kid to the Wolves (literally)
Trent will have missed at least 2 months by the time he's back.
Tsimikas missed a month in a busy period and we had to field an untried kid.

Not to mention the Spurs match  :)
I always forget about Thiago and Matip when we talk injury lists
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:28:16 pm
Not to mention the Spurs match  :)
I always forget about Thiago and Matip when we talk injury lists
Even in the Brighton game, we were robbed.

We played a final with 6/7 starters out, we were robbed twice and we still won. People should stop doubting this team.
