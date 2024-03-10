Shocked and sad to see so many here actually criticising or not keen on Trent's quotes, as somehow giving ammo to City's players.



For me, I don't think he went far enough. He should have called them what they are. Cheats and mercenaries. And it should be repeated at every single opportunity whether it be Klopp, Virgil or any of our senior players.



At least then, the media would be forced to address the real issues - all 115 of them - instead of subverting and diluting the message into a "oooh bad blood between title rivals, City and Liverpool" narrative.





I'm proud the lad has said that.It was meant for Liverpool fans, but I'm so happpy it's gotten so much press, cause whatever they've construed it to mean- it is spot on! I hope it is the start of something beautiful- where others also start firing shots.City have thin skins- both on the pitch and IRL.Couldn't give a shit if it inspires City- honestly.It doesn't matter what level they turn up in tomorrow- they can be at the absolute best theyhave ever been- they will lose, or draw!Klopp believes, our players believe, the supporters believe. With the whole of Liverpooldom in such an in-sync tune, it will take a herculean effort to get something. It will be exceedingly hard for them to walk away with a victory.I hope we rile them up even more!I want to see them beaten at their very best!