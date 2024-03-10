« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports  (Read 4915 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,459
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:04:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:36:28 am
I think it's a bit rich City moaning about Trent's comments when their players sang about Liverpool fans getting beaten up.
They're so stupid, Trent said City have been more successful but for Liverpool, their title means more. What's wrong with what he said?
what's wrong with it is it brought out their barely hidden insecurities again about being a little club not taken seriously by the 'elite'. Until everyone ceases to mention the cheating and just showers praise on them for their footballing fairytale story theyll forever lash out at anything that reminds them what they really are.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:18:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:36:28 am
I think it's a bit rich City moaning about Trent's comments when their players sang about Liverpool fans getting beaten up.
They're so stupid, Trent said City have been more successful but for Liverpool, their title means more. What's wrong with what he said?

Nothings wrong with it. Its true. But its exposing the reality (in what he implied) about their success being built on lies and financial doping. And that will strike a nerve.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 