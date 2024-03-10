I think it's a bit rich City moaning about Trent's comments when their players sang about Liverpool fans getting beaten up.

They're so stupid, Trent said City have been more successful but for Liverpool, their title means more. What's wrong with what he said?



what's wrong with it is it brought out their barely hidden insecurities again about being a little club not taken seriously by the 'elite'. Until everyone ceases to mention the cheating and just showers praise on them for their footballing fairytale story theyll forever lash out at anything that reminds them what they really are.