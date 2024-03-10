« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 07:17:33 pm
Oh they're def. arsed, we may not be, but they are. Several of them have already had made comments ala Haaland and Dias "they dont know what it feels like to win the treble"

But it isn't anything they will take seriously in my opinion.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm »
The final clash of the titans. All you going better eat your Wheaties. Need the most oppressive of oppressive atmospheres.

Massive match. No settling for a draw. We have to go for the jugular. A win and we are playing with house money and they are our bitch vs Arsenal. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm
Walker said their players have discussed Trents comments as a group
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm »
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm »
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?

Id go with this starting lineup:
diaz - nunez - salah
macca - endo - szobo
robbo - vvd - konate - gomez
kelleher

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm
Walker said their players have discussed Trents comments as a group

I wonder if he was on the phone on loudspeaker hanging out the back of someone in a dead squeaky voice
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?

Id go with this starting lineup:
diaz - nunez - salah
macca - endo - szobo
robbo - vvd - konate - gomez
kelleher



A lot will depend on Konate fitness.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?

Id go with this starting lineup:
diaz - nunez - salah
macca - endo - szobo
robbo - vvd - konate - gomez
kelleher

I'd prefer a fresher Tsimikas over Robbo. But yes, I would risk starting Salah and hope for the best. That front three is going to annoy the hell out of their defence, even if it's in glimpses and breakaways. Keep them guessing and not try to over commit in case they lose the ball then Boom.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?
mine would be:
gomez vs robertson (vs quansah, if Konate misses out)
elliot vs endo
can Salah start

would be gomez(+quansah if needed) and eliot for me.

and if Salah can only do 45 minutes, i'd make them the first half. gakpo competes much better physically when playing more tired players (same applies to endo).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(

Thats a positive for us.

On the flip side I saw Merse has tipped us to win if Salah plays. Maybe he should sit this one out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm »
I think it will be Endo to start so we can bring Eliot off the bench. The only real impact sub we have at the moment.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm
I think it will be Endo to start so we can bring Eliot off the bench. The only real impact sub we have at the moment.
feel like I know what you mean but think we're past that acute stage of limited subs now - we've had a sub score or assist in each of our last seven games since we lost to arsenal at the start of February
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(

This Gary Neville?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:19:42 pm »
Kostas started the game at the Eithad.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:37:58 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm
We have to go for the juggler.

Which one?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm »

Lol. That dyslexia strikes again. I legitimately thought I had spelled jugular. Makes people mad for some reason, but thinks for pointing it out. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(

Standard.

Now he is part of the Utd task force we might as well all give up there is nothing he doesnt know top pundit, manager, businessman, now knows about building footy grounds, Middle Eastern culture.

He is a jack of all trades and master of ?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 07:17:33 pm
Oh they're def. arsed, we may not be, but they are. Several of them have already had made comments ala Haaland and Dias "they dont know what it feels like to win the treble"

Let me guess....it feels like a short bus ride spent listening to shite music whilst waving to a couple of dozen shoppers who are desperate to cross the road before the traffic gets going again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
And what did his wife, mistress and two families conclude?
;D

What's funny is they feel somewhat slighted but deep down they know it's true, they are mercenaries who did the football version of selling your soul and noone gives a fuck about them.

No one gave a fuck on the Sunday morning they completed the Treble, when United won it I didn't buy a Paper for a week and just zoned out of Football for the whole summer.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm


Not often you get such a perfect use of a gif. Well played  :wellin
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 pm »
Dont see us dropping points
Sunday will show us fighting and winning for JURGEN
2-0 to the reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 05:27:28 pm
Id be very surprised if there arent more twists and turns after this. Not all 3 of us at the top are going to win out so its going to chop and change at the top. A win would be massive but also a defeat is not the end of the world.
If it had if been 3 or 4 games left then a different story but i still think anyone of the top 3 could end up 1st or 3rd, its going to be that close and as i said id be very surprised if any of us win all remaining games.
I do look at abu though and think if they do happen to beat us and arsenal then their remaining games look pretty easy compared to ours

Its a must not lose game.  If city get their noses in front in the run-in it will stay that way.  Thats always been the case since Abu Dhabi and Pep came into town.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 pm »
It's obviously not mathematically a must win game given there are still 10 more games to go after this one. But it is must win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
I really hope we fuck this cheating lot up badly.

They will come with a specific game plan to nullify us and it's up to us to take the game to them at home.

None of this nervy or edgy stuff that we normally start with in big games (City away, Arsenal away). Just need to get into them right from the off and throw them off any cohesion.

If we get an early goal I can really see us going on to win by maybe a couple. Remember any team this season that has actually given it a go against them has got something. And their defence ain't what everyone thinks it is. They will concede.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:03:14 am »
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:03:14 am »
Gonna smash them. they have flattered to deceive all year. KDB's return lifted them for a bit but he's already sore and mortal again. Endo and mac will hound him into the ground and thatl be it for them. Virgil will take the Neanderthal to the cleaners as always. That defence cant handle the truth.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:15:22 am »
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:15:22 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm
The final clash of the titans. All you going better eat your Wheaties. Need the most oppressive of oppressive atmospheres.

Massive match. No settling for a draw. We have to go for the jugular. A win and we are playing with house money and they are our bitch vs Arsenal. 

They're aren't titans,  they're cheats!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:18:18 am »
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:18:18 am »
A lot of talk from the City fans and media that Trent's comments will fire the City players up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:27:26 am »
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:27:26 am »
Thanks Raid. This is obviously going to be a very tough game and the result is going to be very important.

Starting with City. They move the ball about well and have a superb player in Rodri who tends to command midfield. Foden is playing as well as he ever has and we must keep him quiet. Haaland tends to convert any chances he gets and hell hang on the shoulder of whoever partners Virgil. I hope a Konate is fit but if not then either Gomez or Quansah will have to be on their best form.

Moving on to us. Wataru and Szoboszlai are well capable of running midfield and then we have Mac Allister who is just getting better and better. Bradley and Kelleher have stepped in and have played really well. Elliott will either start or come on at some stage and he has been in good form.

Salah may not start, which is fine, but he is very capable of creating and scoring. In one way he might be best coming on for the last 30 minutes when their defence is tiring.

Nunez is getting better and better and could destroy them.

My only concern is that we probably wont have a strong defence and some of the players have played a lot of minutes. Its going to be a very intense game and it would have been nice to bring on fresh legs.

I think it will be a close game and if we keep Foden and z Haaland out of the game then Salah and Nunez could be the difference. Keep concentration up and dont give City time on the ball.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:42:13 am »
Trent's comments won't make a world of difference to this contest.

Does anyone think that Man City have been short of their best because of a lack of motivation?  Is that the reason they've struggled year after year when visiting Anfield?  Because they weren't motivated or angry enough.

It's an absurd notion that a comment could change the outcome of a game.  It won't.

We win and win well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:42:17 am »
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:42:17 am »

Its the kind of game where well get a big chance early and we need to take it. Falling behind to this lot would be real trouble. We shouldnt be afraid to use the quick ball over the top to Darwin. City struggle when they are caught up field.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:10:35 am »
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:10:35 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:18:18 am
A lot of talk from the City fans and media that Trent's comments will fire the City players up.
As if a team of mercenaries care what others say lol
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:58:06 am »
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:58:06 am »
I hate everything about the modern Man City. They are c*nts, twats, and bastards.
Lets beat these fuckers. Send them back to Abu Dhabi and Stockport crying.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:07:49 am »
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:07:49 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:42:17 am
Its the kind of game where well get a big chance early and we need to take it. Falling behind to this lot would be real trouble. We shouldnt be afraid to use the quick ball over the top to Darwin. City struggle when they are caught up field.

That's it in a nutshell for me... Nunez after his two, kept hungry by Klopp when taken off... he's champing at the bit...C'mon the Reds!!

This is it...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:44:33 am »
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:44:33 am »

The bus welcome needs to set the tone..

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #114 on: Today at 04:39:07 am »
« Reply #114 on: Today at 04:39:07 am »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm
Walker said their players have discussed Trents comments as a group
Was this while he had chopsticks up his nose impersonating an elephant?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024,
« Reply #115 on: Today at 04:58:42 am »
A massive weekend and by Sunday evening we will either still have it in our own hands or we won't.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #116 on: Today at 05:36:27 am »
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm
Walker said their players have discussed Trents comments as a group
For a team of champions they sure get upset easily.

Cant stand anything around this cheating c*nts. Hope we smash them on Sunday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #117 on: Today at 05:43:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm
Thats a positive for us.

On the flip side I saw Merse has tipped us to win if Salah plays. Maybe he should sit this one out.

He knows he gets everything wrong so he is trying to put the mockers on us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
« Reply #118 on: Today at 05:44:57 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:42:17 am
Its the kind of game where well get a big chance early and we need to take it. Falling behind to this lot would be real trouble. We shouldnt be afraid to use the quick ball over the top to Darwin. City struggle when they are caught up field.

The most important thing is to continue to be brave if they start to dominate the ball as they are more than capable of doing.
