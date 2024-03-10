Thanks Raid. This is obviously going to be a very tough game and the result is going to be very important.



Starting with City. They move the ball about well and have a superb player in Rodri who tends to command midfield. Foden is playing as well as he ever has and we must keep him quiet. Haaland tends to convert any chances he gets and hell hang on the shoulder of whoever partners Virgil. I hope a Konate is fit but if not then either Gomez or Quansah will have to be on their best form.



Moving on to us. Wataru and Szoboszlai are well capable of running midfield and then we have Mac Allister who is just getting better and better. Bradley and Kelleher have stepped in and have played really well. Elliott will either start or come on at some stage and he has been in good form.



Salah may not start, which is fine, but he is very capable of creating and scoring. In one way he might be best coming on for the last 30 minutes when their defence is tiring.



Nunez is getting better and better and could destroy them.



My only concern is that we probably wont have a strong defence and some of the players have played a lot of minutes. Its going to be a very intense game and it would have been nice to bring on fresh legs.



I think it will be a close game and if we keep Foden and z Haaland out of the game then Salah and Nunez could be the difference. Keep concentration up and dont give City time on the ball.