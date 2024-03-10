« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,068
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:24:08 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 07:17:33 pm
Oh they're def. arsed, we may not be, but they are. Several of them have already had made comments ala Haaland and Dias "they dont know what it feels like to win the treble"

But it isn't anything they will take seriously in my opinion.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #81 on: Today at 07:27:46 pm
The final clash of the titans. All you going better eat your Wheaties. Need the most oppressive of oppressive atmospheres.

Massive match. No settling for a draw. We have to go for the jugular. A win and we are playing with house money and they are our bitch vs Arsenal. 
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:49 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,963
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #82 on: Today at 07:33:04 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 06:56:25 pm
Walker said their players have discussed Trents comments as a group
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #83 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(
Logged

Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #84 on: Today at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?

Id go with this starting lineup:
diaz - nunez - salah
macca - endo - szobo
robbo - vvd - konate - gomez
kelleher

Logged

Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
  • Sound
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #85 on: Today at 07:40:08 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 06:56:25 pm
Walker said their players have discussed Trents comments as a group

I wonder if he was on the phone on loudspeaker hanging out the back of someone in a dead squeaky voice
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,068
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #86 on: Today at 07:48:24 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?

Id go with this starting lineup:
diaz - nunez - salah
macca - endo - szobo
robbo - vvd - konate - gomez
kelleher



A lot will depend on Konate fitness.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #87 on: Today at 07:49:36 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?

Id go with this starting lineup:
diaz - nunez - salah
macca - endo - szobo
robbo - vvd - konate - gomez
kelleher

I'd prefer a fresher Tsimikas over Robbo. But yes, I would risk starting Salah and hope for the best. That front three is going to annoy the hell out of their defence, even if it's in glimpses and breakaways. Keep them guessing and not try to over commit in case they lose the ball then Boom.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,316
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #88 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:36:36 pm
Questionmarks for me are:
Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?
Gomez or Bradley at RB?
Is Konate fit to start?
mine would be:
gomez vs robertson (vs quansah, if Konate misses out)
elliot vs endo
can Salah start

would be gomez(+quansah if needed) and eliot for me.

and if Salah can only do 45 minutes, i'd make them the first half. gakpo competes much better physically when playing more tired players (same applies to endo).
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:41 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,798
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #89 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(

Thats a positive for us.

On the flip side I saw Merse has tipped us to win if Salah plays. Maybe he should sit this one out.
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #90 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm
I think it will be Endo to start so we can bring Eliot off the bench. The only real impact sub we have at the moment.
Logged

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,316
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #91 on: Today at 07:59:50 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:54:53 pm
I think it will be Endo to start so we can bring Eliot off the bench. The only real impact sub we have at the moment.
feel like I know what you mean but think we're past that acute stage of limited subs now - we've had a sub score or assist in each of our last seven games since we lost to arsenal at the start of February
Logged

DHRED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #92 on: Today at 08:08:30 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(

This Gary Neville?

Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,068
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #93 on: Today at 08:19:42 pm
Kostas started the game at the Eithad.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,721
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #94 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:27:46 pm
We have to go for the juggler.

Which one?

Logged

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #95 on: Today at 08:43:06 pm

Lol. That dyslexia strikes again. I legitimately thought I had spelled jugular. Makes people mad for some reason, but thinks for pointing it out. 
Logged

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #96 on: Today at 08:46:39 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 07:35:03 pm
We may as well not bother turning up, Gary Neville has spoken, he says we are getting beaten :(

Standard.

Now he is part of the Utd task force we might as well all give up there is nothing he doesnt know top pundit, manager, businessman, now knows about building footy grounds, Middle Eastern culture.

He is a jack of all trades and master of ?
Logged

Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #97 on: Today at 08:52:26 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 07:17:33 pm
Oh they're def. arsed, we may not be, but they are. Several of them have already had made comments ala Haaland and Dias "they dont know what it feels like to win the treble"

Let me guess....it feels like a short bus ride spent listening to shite music whilst waving to a couple of dozen shoppers who are desperate to cross the road before the traffic gets going again.
Logged

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #98 on: Today at 08:54:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:03:39 pm
And what did his wife, mistress and two families conclude?
;D

What's funny is they feel somewhat slighted but deep down they know it's true, they are mercenaries who did the football version of selling your soul and noone gives a fuck about them.

No one gave a fuck on the Sunday morning they completed the Treble, when United won it I didn't buy a Paper for a week and just zoned out of Football for the whole summer.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #99 on: Today at 09:25:00 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:33:04 pm


Not often you get such a perfect use of a gif. Well played  :wellin
Logged

naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:35:29 pm
Dont see us dropping points
Sunday will show us fighting and winning for JURGEN
2-0 to the reds.
Logged

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #101 on: Today at 11:00:59 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 05:27:28 pm
Id be very surprised if there arent more twists and turns after this. Not all 3 of us at the top are going to win out so its going to chop and change at the top. A win would be massive but also a defeat is not the end of the world.
If it had if been 3 or 4 games left then a different story but i still think anyone of the top 3 could end up 1st or 3rd, its going to be that close and as i said id be very surprised if any of us win all remaining games.
I do look at abu though and think if they do happen to beat us and arsenal then their remaining games look pretty easy compared to ours

Its a must not lose game.  If city get their noses in front in the run-in it will stay that way.  Thats always been the case since Abu Dhabi and Pep came into town.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,737
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #102 on: Today at 11:41:57 pm
It's obviously not mathematically a must win game given there are still 10 more games to go after this one. But it is must win.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,949
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2024, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #103 on: Today at 11:43:01 pm
I really hope we fuck this cheating lot up badly.

They will come with a specific game plan to nullify us and it's up to us to take the game to them at home.

None of this nervy or edgy stuff that we normally start with in big games (City away, Arsenal away). Just need to get into them right from the off and throw them off any cohesion.

If we get an early goal I can really see us going on to win by maybe a couple. Remember any team this season that has actually given it a go against them has got something. And their defence ain't what everyone thinks it is. They will concede.
Logged
YWNA
