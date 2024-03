Questionmarks for me are:

Szobo or Harvey at RCM spot?

Gomez or Bradley at RB?

Is Konate fit to start?



Id go with this starting lineup:

diaz - nunez - salah

macca - endo - szobo

robbo - vvd - konate - gomez

kelleher



I'd prefer a fresher Tsimikas over Robbo. But yes, I would risk starting Salah and hope for the best. That front three is going to annoy the hell out of their defence, even if it's in glimpses and breakaways. Keep them guessing and not try to over commit in case they lose the ball then Boom.