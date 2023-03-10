Come on Redmen!!

Great op thanks Raid, really sets the scene and it is nice to remember that Jurgen does have Peps number. We cant look past the 115 and the way they fucked UEFA over and caused them to avoid charge them still rankles.

I was one of those who booked and went to Istanbul last year and can tell you that they were definitely under supported compared to I ter and seeing their far from full ground every match despite apparently selling out, hearing of their shell company fraudulent sponsorship and everything else just makes them small timers who cheated their way to the top table.

I am please to say I have a ticket and will also be on Anfield road to welcome the bus.

Lets give Jurgen what he asked for and create the difference making atmosphere and energise the Reds. Let them press the hell out of City and get a lead that sees us through.

Cant wait 🧣🧣🧣