MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports

Air Jota

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:30:32 pm
Salah will start, I have no doubts about that. Pretty sure Dom will too.

JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:28:04 pm
Such as?

The aggressive version is to play Mac at the 6 and ask Bradley to help the build up - then you're starting Gakpo or Elliot ... or you play Endo with Mac as a double pivot
Rush 82

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:36:42 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:59:18 pm
Presser in half an hour..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fr-tBOgYSbg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fr-tBOgYSbg</a>
What a perfect response.

I laughed, out loud, and then I cried...I'm not ashamed to say it.
Fuck it, I'm going to miss this magnificent leader.

Vegeta

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:43:55 pm
Argh! Klopp is like perfection  :(, one of the best managers ever but also his charisma and speaking skills are unmatched. Just watch Guardiola's interviews  it's like a cocaine addict full of paranoia. The man can barely crack a genuine smile; he's so tense and miserable.
amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:45:19 pm
If Konate is going for a scan today then he's clearly not going to be training. I think it's safe to assume he'll be missing on Sunday but can see why Jurgen didn't want to announce that to the world.

The question will be whether he goes Gomez or Quansah at the back. I'd be picking Joe, personally.
Air Jota

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:48:29 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:33:02 pm
The aggressive version is to play Mac at the 6 and ask Bradley to help the build up - then you're starting Gakpo or Elliot ... or you play Endo with Mac as a double pivot

Gakpo having played as many minutes Thursday (and in previous games), I dont think he'll be starting
Indomitable_Carp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:49:18 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:45:19 pm
If Konate is going for a scan today then he's clearly not going to be training. I think it's safe to assume he'll be missing on Sunday but can see why Jurgen didn't want to announce that to the world.

The question will be whether he goes Gomez or Quansah at the back. I'd be picking Joe, personally.

I'd go Joe. He's been immense this season, stepping up whereever he is needed. Quansah is obviously quality, but Joe has the big game experience.
Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #47 on: Today at 04:00:27 pm
Thanks Raid. Trying not to think too much about this game yet otherwise it becomes all encompassing.

Fair point Ive just heard on TAW is that we have to take care of City, we cant rely on others to do so. So often we sit there bemoaning why teams dont turn up against them. I dont want to come away from this game with regrets. Beating City makes our chances of getting over the line so much better.

I know a point would be broadly ok. And Im sure there will be moments on Sunday where Id be delighted with that. But a win for us, a defeat for them, just opens up so many possibilities.hard to out it into words.

So thats me, nice and level headed about it! :D
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:01:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:45:19 pm
If Konate is going for a scan today then he's clearly not going to be training. I think it's safe to assume he'll be missing on Sunday but can see why Jurgen didn't want to announce that to the world.

The question will be whether he goes Gomez or Quansah at the back. I'd be picking Joe, personally.
I think Id go with Joe as well. While Quansah has been excellent this season, he looked a little off it last night and Joe has been brilliant all season. He certainly deserves to play.

On which subject I think Elliott is likely to be back on the bench again, which seems incredibly harsh given his recent contributions, but Id expect Dom will start with Endo and Macca. Salah Nunez and Diaz up top its just the defence which is hard to decide until we know Konate is definitely out. If by some miracle hes fit to start Id probably play Gomez RB and Robbo at LB. Again probably harsh on Bradley but this is a game for experience at the back.

What a game it is. Cant wait.

Thanks for the OP Raid brilliant scene setting.
RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Raid, really sets the scene and it is nice to remember that Jurgen does have Peps number. We cant look past the 115 and the way they fucked UEFA over and caused them to avoid charge them still rankles.
I was one of those who booked and went to Istanbul last year and can tell you that they were definitely under supported compared to I ter and seeing their far from full ground every match despite apparently selling out, hearing of their shell company fraudulent sponsorship and everything else just makes them small timers who cheated their way to the top table.
I am please to say I have a ticket and will also be on Anfield road to welcome the bus.
Lets give Jurgen what he asked for and create the difference making atmosphere and energise the Reds. Let them press the hell out of City and get a lead that sees us through.
Cant wait 🧣🧣🧣
Lynndenberries

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm
Have we played Gomez at CB this season? Maybe a cup match early in the season? It seems like a bigger risk than playing Quansah.
Redley

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #51 on: Today at 04:15:29 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:12:18 pm
Have we played Gomez at CB this season? Maybe a cup match early in the season? It seems like a bigger risk than playing Quansah.

Came on when Virg got sent off against the Saudis, and then played the next game against Villa. And a couple in the Europa.
