MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Match Preview  Liverpool v Manchester City

Kick Off  15:45
Venue  Anfield
TV  Sky Sports Main Event



Officials
Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

Klopp v Guardiola  the last danceor is it?

I will sleep better [when Klopp goes]. The games we play before against Liverpool were almost a nightmare. Of course he will be missed. It was a shock. I felt when I heard it that a part of Man City  we will lose something. We cannot define our period here without him  without Liverpool. Impossible. They have been our biggest rivals. And personally he [Klopp] has been the best rival I ever had in my life  in Dortmund when I was in Bayern, then here.  Pep Guardiola.

Much will be made of the fact that the two greatest managers of the modern era will face off for the final time in the Premier League at Anfield. It has been a classic rivalry forged over a decade, Klopp often defying the odds with his comparatively moderate resources to keep pace with and topple Guardiolas teams of unlimited riches, both in England and Germany. This may just be the most important of those head to heads yet, with a win putting daylight between Liverpool and their rivals going into the final ten games of the season, the Championship rounds as it were.

Of course this may not actually be the final time the two managers face off, with the tantalising prospect of Klopps final game in England being an FA Cup Final in May, should both teams progress to the Anfield South showpiece.

Match Preview

This one needs no billing. Liverpool lead the Premier League by one point from Man City, with Arsenal a point further back in 3rd. Reds fans will be forgiven for feelings of anxiousness about this position and the looming shadow of the visitors, having been narrowly pipped to the Premier League title in 2019 and 2022 by the barest of margins in final day shoot outs. But crucially, the Reds have never entered March ahead of the visitors with the prospect of Man City having to come to Anfield, a ground where they have notoriously wilted when faced with the heat of the Anfield crowd. Sunday represents a glorious opportunity for the Reds to open up a four-point gap to Man City with just ten Premier League games to play, with the visitors still to host Arsenal and visit Tottenham. This potentially could be the difference maker and advantage that we never had in 2019 and 2022, when we had to visit the Etihad in the second part of the season and had to chase the opposition down each week right to the end. Strap yourselves in folks  this is going to be a blockbuster.

It would be remiss of me not to touch on the 115 to date unanswered Profit and Sustainability charges that are currently levied against our visitors. Fine football team though they are, the unanswered charges continue to be a dark cloud over the biggest competitions with very clear question marks remaining around the legitimacy of their success. Anyone connected with them bristle at the accusation that they have done anything wrong, or that they have cheated, as the allegations currently suggest. Nothing to see here guvnor, its all the fault of the established cartel thats out to stop poor City. Clearly, the sportswashing project undertaken by their Abu Dhabi regime has worked with the previously success starved locals.

It's been six years since Pep Guardiola, in the changing room at Goodison Park during a Premier League fixture with Everton, infamously uttered the words they scare me, about the Reds emerging famed trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, footage which was shown on the Manchester City: All or Nothing documentary, ahead of a Champions League quarter-final at Anfield. With his head scrambled with fear, Pep would go into full meltdown following a raucous bus welcome outside Anfield, playing Aymeric Laporte at left back believing that Jurgen would shuffle his pack and play Firmino from the right and Salah through the middle. Klopp of course stuck to the tried and tested plan, Salah and Firmino caused havoc and Liverpool would go on to run riot, leading 3-0 after half an hour.

I guess the point Im attempting to make here is that Liverpool, Anfield and Klopp, can very clearly unsettle Guardiola and his players. That was one of a litany of strange decisions he has made against the Reds, along with various levels of meltdowns on the touchline, in interviews and barbed comments he has made.

So this is where Anfield comes into play. We have seen the impact that we, as fans, can have on this fixture, on Pep and on his players. All of us that are fortunate enough to have a ticket need to bring their absolute best on Sunday  starting from the bus welcomes, to pre-match, to ensuring that for 90 minutes we are at our loud, aggressive, snarling best to give our players that extra push. Lets show them that Trent Alexander-Arnold is absolutely right  that this really does mean more to us. In case you needed reminding, heres our record against Pep Guardiolas Man City at Anfield under Klopp 

31 December 2016  Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
14 January 2018  Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City
04 April 2018  Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
07 October 2018  Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City
10 November 2019  Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City
07 February 2021  Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City*
03 October 2021  Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City
16 October 2022  Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

*denotes fixture being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Injury News

There was the welcome sight of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai making successful returns against Sparta Prague. All three will surely be in line to start on Sunday.

All eyes and ears will be on Jurgens press conference at 1.30pm today for an update on Ibrahima Konate, who was withdrawn as a precaution, having seemingly suffered some discomfort in a muscle area. There was initially some concern over Joe Gomez, however Klopp has already cleared this up as a rotational substitution to manage Joes recent workload.

Provided they are fit, I would retain Gomez at left back with Konate continuing to partner Virgil and Conor Bradley continuing at right back. In the event that Konate doesnt make it, I would show faith in Jarell Quansah to come in, although the more natural decision would be for Gomez to partner Virgil and Andy Robertson coming in at left back.

Predicted line up  (4-3-3) Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Come on you mighty Reds! YNWA.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm
I am confident we'll get a result here.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:35:30 pm
Thanks OP

The biggest game of the season - a draw and it isn't so bad but if we can win it will be excellent for us in league terms.
They are the team to beat and in good form....they look leaky at the back but so do we. They have their first team we don't but we have proved that doesn't matter so much in recent weeks.

First goal is massive, I expect a chess match until then....could become a tense affair but there is always potential for a bit of madness. And if our forwards are up for it on the day we could cause them real problems, especially Nunez...

Hope we take advantage of the moments we get at the right times. It will come down to that in the end
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:40:03 pm
We will hammer them 4-0 or 4-1. Nunez x2, Diaz, Mac Allister (pen).

Klopp will roll back the years to Liverpool 1.0 when we regularly destroyed Pep's over-hyped team of mercenaries.

Anfield will be a cauldron of chaos. Pep's head will explode.

That is all.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:48:15 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:35:30 pm
Thanks OP

The biggest game of the season - a draw and it isn't so bad but if we can win it will be excellent for us in league terms.
They are the team to beat and in good form....they look leaky at the back but so do we. They have their first team we don't but we have proved that doesn't matter so much in recent weeks.

First goal is massive, I expect a chess match until then....could become a tense affair but there is always potential for a bit of madness. And if our forwards are up for it on the day we could cause them real problems, especially Nunez...

Hope we take advantage of the moments we get at the right times. It will come down to that in the end

Yes I think Darwin could well be the difference maker here. His movement will upset the well oiled game of chess that Guardiola likes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm
That gif of Guardiola, absolute classic. The media will be out in force to have a go here because someone threw a bottle at their triple glazed bus once and it completely threw them off their game.
This will be a bit tasty. Pumping for this one, haven't looked forward to a match as much in quite a while. 
I don't think Konte plays, but the first 3 names I would be sticking down for the spine would be Endo, Van Dijk and Nunez. The former 2 play and we're good enough to stop anyone, the latter and .....strap in and good luck   
Come on red men
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm
Presser in half an hour..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fr-tBOgYSbg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fr-tBOgYSbg</a>
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm
Heart over money.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:03 pm
Virgil's thoughts on the match:

Quote
"Its obviously going to be a massive game for both sides and Im really looking forward to the challenge of facing the treble winners. Its always good to come up against one of the best and most in-form strikers in the world.

He is a natural goalscorer, he has proven it and his numbers are speaking for themselves so it will be a tough afternoon but its a battle I am looking forward to.

Ive caused him problems, hes caused me problems  thats how it works. These battles are always tough. But like I said I think he is looking forward to it and Im looking forward to it.

Theres too long to go. Obviously it is a massive game, you cant deny that. There will be a lot of eyes on it but we have one aim and thats to try to win the game. We are at home and we are looking forward to the big challenge but the big opportunity as well.

We want to get a good result. Thats the only thing we will try and do, not going out there to make statements. But we know we are going to face a team which is very good and it will be tough.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City - 10 March 2023, 15:45 - Sky Sports
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:07:50 pm
I think one of the key issues is

How brave should we be

If we draw , its still largely in our hands because Arsenal are very unlikely to win at the etihad. No one has for a long time

The only terrible outcome is a loss

But if we win, this might be over as I expect city to beat Arsenal at home

Injuries etc not so big a deal

We ll have no kids playing

We have our best front 3 available , nearly our best midfield 3, and we beat them last season with vvd and Gomez when we were terrible

Oh and kelleher and Bradleys recent form is arguably better than the legends they are replacing

