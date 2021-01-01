« previous next »
Online drmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
I don't suppose Chelsea would consider selling Palmer for profit?
Online tonysleft

  • A manc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #841 on: Today at 09:21:53 pm »
Sack Southgate before the tournament if he takes Sterling ahead of Palmer.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #842 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:21:53 pm
Sack Southgate before the tournament if he takes Sterling ahead of Palmer.

Yep, give him some extra time to get his feet under the table at Old Trafford.

Saying that, who else is there? Saka-Kane-Foden is probably the best front three and after that? Gordon?
Online Chris~

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #843 on: Today at 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:25:16 pm
Yep, give him some extra time to get his feet under the table at Old Trafford.

Saying that, who else is there? Saka-Kane-Foden is probably the best front three and after that? Gordon?
Rashford will likely go and probably Grealish, Maybe Bowen and then Watkins/Solanke/Toney for the back up striker.

But yeah think that's the clear first choice
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm »
The size of the squad Pouch has to choose from and he brings the same ones on each time.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #845 on: Today at 09:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:31:00 pm
Rashford will likely go and probably Grealish, Maybe Bowen and then Watkins/Solanke/Toney for the back up strier.

Yeah, Rashford will go regardless of form but just thinking about wide players, there's not really a lot is there?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
Chelsea's defence is horrendous.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #847 on: Today at 09:36:41 pm »
3-1 Chelsea
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #848 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm »
Newcastle's is even worse. 😂
Online 12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #849 on: Today at 09:38:06 pm »
Some dreadful football from both sides
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #850 on: Today at 09:38:09 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #851 on: Today at 09:38:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:38:09 pm
Chelsea [3] - 1 Saudi; Mykhailo Mudryk 76‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/8fp2xa &
This is Newcastle's true level, not last season. They are still average to below average just with the sportwashing tag now.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #852 on: Today at 09:40:12 pm »
Class finish by mudryk in fairness
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #853 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
Whos singin Bob Marley
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #854 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:43:37 pm
Whos singin Bob Marley

Is it Boehly promoting another one of his films?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #855 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:43:37 pm
Whos singin Bob Marley

Chelsea fans have started singing it recently, but of course they have to ruin it by throwing in a CHEWWSEA after the chorus for some weird reason.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #856 on: Today at 09:46:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:38:55 pm
This is Newcastle's true level, not last season. They are still average to below average just with the sportwashing tag now.

Chelsea aren't much better for all the money spent.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #857 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:46:57 pm
Chelsea aren't much better for all the money spent.
Tbf they do have a fair few players out injured and given that they have still to play Arse and City (I think) I hope they get their injured players back soon enough. Useless twats!
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #858 on: Today at 09:50:05 pm »
How bad are these two teams? Chelsea have been woeful.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #859 on: Today at 09:50:51 pm »
Wow, what strike!
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #860 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm »
That was a hit!
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #861 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm »
3-2
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #862 on: Today at 09:51:26 pm »
Postage stamp
Online Chris~

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #863 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm »
Been some good goals
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #864 on: Today at 09:51:27 pm »
Great goal from a shit player!
Online tonysleft

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #865 on: Today at 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:25:16 pm
Yep, give him some extra time to get his feet under the table at Old Trafford.

Saying that, who else is there? Saka-Kane-Foden is probably the best front three and after that? Gordon?
I said I'd be done if the Qataris come in and the same is true for Southgate. Thankfully I think there's no chance of that happening.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #866 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:27 pm
Great goal from a shit player!

Cameron Jerome scoring from 30 yards against Reina comes to mind.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #867 on: Today at 09:52:35 pm »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #868 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:49:42 pm
Tbf they do have a fair few players out injured and given that they have still to play Arse and City (I think) I hope they get their injured players back soon enough. Useless twats!

I'm not convinced even with a full squad anything can be done this season. They have no plan at all a club that is adrift and will be even worse next season.
Online tonysleft

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #869 on: Today at 09:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:27 pm
Great goal from a shit player!
He really shouldn't be playing at this level. Sticks out like a sore thumb every time I see him. Maybe we'll sign him.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #870 on: Today at 09:54:42 pm »
Cucurella may be one of the worst players I've ever seen
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #871 on: Today at 09:55:39 pm »
Is it the end for Howe if they finish up midtable this season? You'd think the owners would want a bigger name in aid of the sportswashing project, but their overperformance last year made him temporarily unsackable.

Regardless of their injuries, European football and all the crying about the constraints placed on them by P&S rules, Howe spent almost £150m in the summer from a position of strength, and is currently below Brighton - also ravaged by injuries and struggling with two games a week - and Wolves, who had so little money their manager literally walked out.

Maybe he'll be saved by the fact that Newcastle know they'll be competing with us, Bayern, Man Utd, Barcelona and a couple of other big names for the highest profile managers.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #872 on: Today at 09:56:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:53:54 pm
He really shouldn't be playing at this level. Sticks out like a sore thumb every time I see him. Maybe we'll sign him.

I was about to say he's made for you lot. 😄
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #873 on: Today at 09:57:57 pm »
Chelsea Win
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #874 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
Do Chelsea still have to play Arsenal? They can be weirdly disruptive against the better sides.
