Is it the end for Howe if they finish up midtable this season? You'd think the owners would want a bigger name in aid of the sportswashing project, but their overperformance last year made him temporarily unsackable.
Regardless of their injuries, European football and all the crying about the constraints placed on them by P&S rules, Howe spent almost £150m in the summer from a position of strength, and is currently below Brighton - also ravaged by injuries and struggling with two games a week - and Wolves, who had so little money their manager literally walked out.
Maybe he'll be saved by the fact that Newcastle know they'll be competing with us, Bayern, Man Utd, Barcelona and a couple of other big names for the highest profile managers.