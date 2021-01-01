What are you on about? No one has criticised us?



Not in this thread, but they're out there, just as they have been all year.It's daft to claim corruption, Arsenal are resilient, City are going to win every game, etc etc. Tons of dicksuckers for the competition. Meanwhile people want our medical staff replaced, Endo's not good enough, etc etc. 'Ooooo, Trent shouldn't have fired City up'...It's the same people, always. They think being 'fair' is going too far in the opposite direction and looking for shit wrong with us that isn't there. Christ, earlier on in the season there were people 'unnerved' that we were only 6 ahead of UnitedYou can't say 'Arsenal were poor' without one of these pricks popping up and giving it 'yeah but we had to score in the 99th last week'.Bedwetters and mingebags.