Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #520 on: Today at 07:29:51 pm
Dive dive dive dive dive dive
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,827
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #521 on: Today at 07:30:02 pm
Its ended their blitzing run at least. Struggled to put a poor side away at home when close to full strength. Three points is three points but dunno, feel like its the opposite of stopping the rot, whatever that is!
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #522 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:28:19 pm
Webb has clearly told his dickhead crew to allow wrestling so as not to interrupt the flow of the game.
Arsenal are the worst in the league for it but it is increasing.
When it gets silly Webb will issue a diktat with a new interpretation.
I cant express how much I despise him and his incompetence

Every corner in every game now is a disaster area. Players clinging onto other players, pushing, shoving, pulling shirts challenging keeper, blah, blah. They don't want to have to deal with anything that's controversial now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,296
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #523 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm
Referee has really helped them out today

Havertz should've been off
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,104
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #524 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm
Gabriel has to be one of the worst in the League for cheating.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #525 on: Today at 07:31:03 pm
Thought my stream had frozen, but it was just Ramsdale taking a free kick.
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,586
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #526 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:29:04 pm
Why do they sing Allez Allez Allez? And what the F are the lyrics.... we conquered all of London?

Weve conquered all Norf Landon
West Ham and Orient
We get away with cheating
Cos we know the refs are bent
Weve done fuck all in Europe
Never got off the plane
Our manager is a dickhead
He really is a pain

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #527 on: Today at 07:31:29 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:29:04 pm
Why do they sing Allez Allez Allez? And what the F are the lyrics.... we conquered all of London?

 ;D Conquered all of the Europa League last 16 ties.

It's mad how much I dislike these now, and it's got very little to them being decent.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,173
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #528 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm
Send a botthe of Dom Perignon to the ref's dressing room.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #529 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm
Arteta is second only to Pep in the dislikeable league
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #530 on: Today at 07:31:59 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:26:20 pm
Cos some on here love being good little soldiers for our competition no matter what. The only team they think are shit is us

What are you on about? No one has criticised us?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,297
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #531 on: Today at 07:32:00 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:25 pm
Weve conquered all Norf Landon
West Ham and Orient
We get away with cheating
Cos we know the refs are bent
Weve done fuck all in Europe
Never got off the plane
Our manager is a dickhead
He really is a pain

Lego Lego Legooo
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #532 on: Today at 07:32:01 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:30:23 pm
Gabriel has to be one of the worst in the League for cheating.

They all are on set pieces cant believe they are allowed to keep pushing like on everyone.

It reminds me of the Ole tactic of fall over in the box in COVID times and it was 99% of the time a pen to them until Jurgen called it out everyone else sat back and said fuck all
Logged

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,172
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #533 on: Today at 07:32:04 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:25 pm
Weve conquered all Norf Landon
West Ham and Orient
We get away with cheating
Cos we know the refs are bent
Weve done fuck all in Europe
Never got off the plane
Our manager is a dickhead
He really is a pain
;D ;D ;D
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #534 on: Today at 07:32:04 pm
Massively bailed out. How tf does a huge CB spend so much time on the floor and get every single freekick
Logged

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,829
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #535 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm
Fucking pricks.
Logged

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
  • RedOrDead
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #536 on: Today at 07:32:59 pm
Arteta copying klopp again :lmao
Logged

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #537 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Dive. Cheat. Dive. Surround ref. Dive. Dive. Dive. Surround ref.

c*nts
Logged

Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #538 on: Today at 07:33:08 pm
Have the entire Brentford backroom staff and owner ran onto the pitch yet leading to a week of inquests and Jenas pulling a hernia at the Havertz decision?
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,104
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #539 on: Today at 07:33:09 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:31:49 pm
Arteta is second only to Pep in the dislikeable league

I actually think he is worse. He is like a tribute act to Pep.

His side are so dislikable. I would say they are the worst in the League.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • Free at last!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #540 on: Today at 07:33:11 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:25 pm
Weve conquered all Norf Landon
West Ham and Orient
We get away with cheating
Cos we know the refs are bent
Weve done fuck all in Europe
Never got off the plane
Our manager is a dickhead
He really is a pain

 :lmao
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #541 on: Today at 07:33:31 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:32:01 pm
They all are on set pieces cant believe they are allowed to keep pushing like on everyone.

It reminds me of the Ole tactic of fall over in the box in COVID times and it was 99% of the time a pen to them until Jurgen called it out everyone else sat back and said fuck all

Have you not realised this happens in every single game now?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,343
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #542 on: Today at 07:33:39 pm
Fuck me the diving and celebrating for diving is incredible. I hope these go and get fucked.
Logged

Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #543 on: Today at 07:33:44 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:33:01 pm
Dive. Cheat. Dive. Surround ref. Dive. Dive. Dive. Surround ref.

c*nts
[/quote Just like Pep, he's so cringe it's unbelievable
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • Free at last!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #544 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:33:08 pm
Have the entire Brentford backroom staff and owner ran onto the pitch yet leading to a week of inquests and Jenas pulling a hernia at the Havertz decision?

I suggest it was a monumental error  - come on Mike lets hear it?
Logged

lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #545 on: Today at 07:33:57 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:25 pm
Weve conquered all Norf Landon
West Ham and Orient
We get away with cheating
Cos we know the refs are bent
Weve done fuck all in Europe
Never got off the plane
Our manager is a dickhead
He really is a pain
Hahahaha ;D
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #546 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:33:09 pm
I actually think he is worse. He is like a tribute act to Pep.

His side are so dislikable. I would say they are the worst in the League.

Nobody is the worse than the sports-washers.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #547 on: Today at 07:34:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:31:59 pm
What are you on about? No one has criticised us?  ;D

Not in this thread, but they're out there, just as they have been all year.

It's daft to claim corruption, Arsenal are resilient, City are going to win every game, etc etc.  Tons of dicksuckers for the competition.  Meanwhile people want our medical staff replaced, Endo's not good enough, etc etc. 'Ooooo, Trent shouldn't have fired City up'...

It's the same people, always.  They think being 'fair' is going too far in the opposite direction and looking for shit wrong with us that isn't there.  Christ, earlier on in the season there were people 'unnerved' that we were only 6 ahead of United :D

You can't say 'Arsenal were poor' without one of these pricks popping up and giving it 'yeah but we had to score in the 99th last week'.

Bedwetters and mingebags.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,951
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #548 on: Today at 07:35:17 pm
Arteta is such an unlikeable knob.

I fucking hope we win tomorrow not only because its against the 115ers but also to shut this detestable mob of infuriating Arsenal fans up.
Logged
YWNA

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,104
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #549 on: Today at 07:35:24 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:34:25 pm
Nobody is the worse than the sports-washers.

These are.

Gabriel throwing himself to the floor at the end to win a free kick then celebrating the fact.

City will beat them by 3.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #550 on: Today at 07:36:04 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:35:24 pm
These are.

Gabriel throwing himself to the floor at the end to win a free kick then celebrating the fact.

City will beat them by 3.

We'll just have to agree to disagree.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,607
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #551 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm
Yep, its got to the point where, as desperate as I am to win it, if we dont, Id prefer City to this bunch of utter snides, divers and tossers.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,195
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #552 on: Today at 07:36:31 pm
"Say cheese, my cheating friends"

Logged

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #553 on: Today at 07:37:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:33:31 pm
Have you not realised this happens in every single game now?  :o

Yes it does but they seem to be able to score from it if we do you can bet MR VAR is taking a solid 36 minute look at it !
Logged

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #554 on: Today at 07:38:02 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:36:11 pm
Yep, its got to the point where, as desperate as I am to win it, if we dont, Id prefer City to this bunch of utter snides, divers and tossers.

Its been that point for many on here, and we criticise rival fans for having the same opinion and preferring a city win to us.
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,104
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #555 on: Today at 07:38:21 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:36:04 pm
We'll just have to agree to disagree.

No neutral can enjoy watching this Arsenal side. Harvertz / Trossard diving for penos, Gabriel falling over at every opportunity and celebrating the fact, Saliba kicking the ball away and no booking, Arteta constantly out of his technical area, the players always geeing up their fans an their mad corner routine (White throw a man to the floor so Jones talks to him and allows the corner to be retaken!).
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,343
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #556 on: Today at 07:38:59 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:38:02 pm
Its been that point for many on here, and we criticise rival fans for having the same opinion and preferring a city win to us.

I dont really care but the diving from these lot was so, so bad.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,297
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #557 on: Today at 07:39:35 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:36:31 pm
"Say cheese, my cheating friends"



This is his view:

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,986
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #558 on: Today at 07:39:36 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:37:12 pm
Yes it does but they seem to be able to score from it if we do you can bet MR VAR is taking a solid 36 minute look at it !

It's the way they are told to referee now though, every time it's keep the game flowing its why there are so many awful challenges in the game now, teams know they can risk it as the officials will let it go. As for us, we know how it is, we just have to make sure we win tomorrow.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #559 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm
Arteta is a lego headed shit milk tray man
Logged
