Do Arsenal have any hard aways left? They seem to always be at home or if they happen to be away it’s Sheffield United-esque every week seemingly



They have a fair few tricky games left and there are some dodgy home ones in there as well.For me they are the most difficult side to call. On one hand, I still maintain they have issues in both boxes and that should in theory show in the tougher games. I also think they have peaked too early and that I cant get my head around the idea that you could genuinely have that run from January as one of the best title run ins ever if they go on to win the league.At the same time, they have some quite brilliant underlying numbers and are performing the best in this league and its not even close.