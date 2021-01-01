Loads had them relegated at the start of the season, they couldn't spend due to FFP and lost the likes of Nunes, Neves and Collins. Their manager left in August after being unhappy they couldn't spend so he had no pre season either. West Ham spend fuck loads and had a better squad anyway.
Do Arsenal have any hard aways left? They seem to always be at home or if they happen to be away its Sheffield United-esque every week seemingly
They've got the hardest run in for me. Things get much harder after this weekend.
Feel sick, that's the title done now. No one can handle Brentford this well.
I do not understand some players. They just stop marking once they get into the box. He tracks him all the way and lets him go. So annoying.
wtf, didnt realize they would be leaders if they win this. I thought we were 4-5 pts clear
I really don,t know what to want from City-Arsenal match. I suppose draw is perfect for us especially if we win tomorrow.
Ill put 5K on a Toney hatrick to make it 3-1
Arsenal [1] - 0 Brentford; Declan Rice on 19' - https://dubz.link/v/xbn97k & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1766521819354284498
Norgaard down injuredYou love to see it
