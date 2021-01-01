« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #240 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:07:22 pm
Loads had them relegated at the start of the season, they couldn't spend due to FFP and lost the likes of Nunes, Neves and Collins. Their manager left in August after being unhappy they couldn't spend so he had no pre season either. West Ham spend fuck loads and had a better squad anyway.

Great, thanks. I don't really follow them much so I was just genuinely curious. I suppose he has indeed done a good job then.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #241 on: Today at 05:09:28 pm
O'Neill's done a great job these last two years. Thought Bournemouth and Wolves would go but he had Bournemouth safe with a fair bit to play last season and Wolves are midtable. Not sure how much he can do with Wolves like, but he's doing well so far. Should take them to Wembley too in the FA Cup.

He'd never managed before last season either.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #242 on: Today at 05:19:20 pm
Do Arsenal have any hard aways left? They seem to always be at home or if they happen to be away its Sheffield United-esque every week seemingly
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #243 on: Today at 05:23:05 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:19:20 pm
Do Arsenal have any hard aways left? They seem to always be at home or if they happen to be away its Sheffield United-esque every week seemingly
Man City, Brighton, Spurs and Man United
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #244 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:19:20 pm
Do Arsenal have any hard aways left? They seem to always be at home or if they happen to be away its Sheffield United-esque every week seemingly

They've got the hardest run in for me. Things get much harder after this weekend.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #245 on: Today at 05:26:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:25:20 pm
They've got the hardest run in for me. Things get much harder after this weekend.

I was already answering when does it start before I read your last line haha.

Still think theyll win the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #246 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:19:20 pm
Do Arsenal have any hard aways left? They seem to always be at home or if they happen to be away it’s Sheffield United-esque every week seemingly

They have a fair few tricky games left and there are some dodgy home ones in there as well.

For me they are the most difficult side to call. On one hand, I still maintain they have issues in both boxes and that should in theory show in the tougher games. I also think they have peaked too early and that I cant get my head around the idea that you could genuinely have that run from January as one of the best title run ins ever if they go on to win the league.

At the same time, they have some quite brilliant underlying numbers and are performing the best in this league and its not even close.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #247 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm
Really not a fan of this camera angle.

Too low for me, don't like the movement, plus it can't keep up when the balls moves quickly like that Arsenal counter.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #248 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm
Rubbish
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #249 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm
Game over
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #250 on: Today at 05:50:15 pm
Feel sick, that's the title done now. No one can handle Brentford this well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #251 on: Today at 05:50:17 pm
Fuckoff Brentford you shithouses.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #252 on: Today at 05:50:25 pm
Anyone watching this is a glutton for punishment.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #253 on: Today at 05:50:35 pm
I do not understand some players. They just stop marking once they get into the box. He tracks him all the way and lets him go. So annoying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #254 on: Today at 05:50:39 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:50:15 pm
Feel sick, that's the title done now. No one can handle Brentford this well.

They were always going to win this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #255 on: Today at 05:50:45 pm

Time to switch off..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #256 on: Today at 05:51:03 pm
That Brentford GK is horrific.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #257 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm
Its only one goal come on Ivan.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #258 on: Today at 05:51:34 pm
wtf, didnt realize they would be leaders if they win this. I thought we were 4-5 pts clear
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #259 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:50:35 pm
I do not understand some players. They just stop marking once they get into the box. He tracks him all the way and lets him go. So annoying.

Well it's because they're not very good.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #260 on: Today at 05:52:22 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:51:34 pm
wtf, didnt realize they would be leaders if they win this. I thought we were 4-5 pts clear

😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #261 on: Today at 05:54:06 pm
After this their next six are City (a), Luton (h), Brighton (a), Villa (h), Wolves (a), Spurs (a). They'll without a shadow of a doubt drop points in that run, the question is how many.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #262 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm
This is perfectly written for a 3-1 Brentford win
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #263 on: Today at 05:55:09 pm
Brentford are so bad.
Then again as pretty much every week I expected nothing from the side playing against Arsenal.
Every game is pretty much over within 20 mins.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #264 on: Today at 05:55:50 pm

Arsenal [1] - 0 Brentford; Declan Rice on 19‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/xbn97k & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1766521819354284498
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #265 on: Today at 05:56:25 pm
I really don,t know what to want from City-Arsenal match. I suppose draw is perfect for us especially if we win tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #266 on: Today at 05:57:34 pm
Ill put 5K on a Toney hatrick to make it 3-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #267 on: Today at 05:57:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:25 pm
I really don,t know what to want from City-Arsenal match. I suppose draw is perfect for us especially if we win tomorrow.
Same
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #268 on: Today at 05:58:06 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:57:34 pm
Ill put 5K on a Toney hatrick to make it 3-1
Great minds think alike
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #269 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:25 pm
I really don,t know what to want from City-Arsenal match. I suppose draw is perfect for us especially if we win tomorrow.

If Arsenal lose they're far more likely to curl up into a ball than city for the rest of the season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #270 on: Today at 05:58:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:55:50 pm
Arsenal [1] - 0 Brentford; Declan Rice on 19‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/xbn97k & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1766521819354284498

Disgraceful decision by Paul Tierney on VAR there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #271 on: Today at 05:58:41 pm
Brentford have been horrendous in 2024. Even with Toney back. Expecting them to get anything here would have been fanciful at best.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #272 on: Today at 05:59:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:57:34 pm
Ill put 5K on a Toney hatrick to make it 3-1

Can I send you my account details

I'll take that bet
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #273 on: Today at 06:00:24 pm
Norgaard down injured

You love to see it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #274 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:25 pm
I really don,t know what to want from City-Arsenal match. I suppose draw is perfect for us especially if we win tomorrow.

We will know more tomorrow.

I think Arsenal are catchable despite them (possibly) winning 8 in a row.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #275 on: Today at 06:01:28 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:57:34 pm
Ill put 5K on a Toney hatrick to make it 3-1

I'll give you 1m to 1 odds. Deal?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #276 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:25 pm
I really don,t know what to want from City-Arsenal match. I suppose draw is perfect for us especially if we win tomorrow.

Arsenal win for sure, City have some easy fixtures towards the tail end. Wouldn't complain at a draw either though tbf.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #277 on: Today at 06:02:31 pm
We need to do our job tomorrow. That's it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #278 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:00:24 pm
Norgaard down injured

You love to see it

Nah you want him out there to butcher a few of the Arsenal players the c*nt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
Reply #279 on: Today at 06:03:58 pm
Brentford would take the final whistle gladly now

What a waste of time
