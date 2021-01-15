« previous next »
Online Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm »
If onana is a 100 million pound player like the Everton fans say then I'm Albert Einstein
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 01:15:00 pm
If onana is a 100 million pound player like the Everton fans say then I'm Albert Einstein
think you are safe Albert boy
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:16:34 pm »
From watching this youd think both teams were battling relegation. Absolutely dire from both teams.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm »
Can't believe people saying  Everton won't go down. They have not won in the league for about 3 months and have another charge against them which will probably  be more points deducted and still a chance of administration. They are in deep shit.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:16:49 pm »
Sean Dyche's Premier League win percentage is under 28%  :lmao
Online Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm »
 ;D
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:17:00 pm »
Makes me weep watching this kind of shitty play. United in attack are enraging, all greedy shots or shitty passes.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 01:16:40 pm
Can't believe people saying  Everton won't go down. They have not won a league for about 3 months and have another charge against them which will probably  be more points deducted and still a chance of administration. They are in deep shit.
agree with this, it will depend on the 2nd points deduction and how much Forest get for their charge. Administration could be the killer blow
Offline Qston

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:18:42 pm »
I have to say that with the right coaching garnacho could be a player
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:19:15 pm »
Everton fans must be looking forward to the next 3 weeks without a game
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:18:42 pm
I have to say that with the right coaching garnacho could be a player
fortunately he wont receive that in manchester
Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:19:25 pm »
The EV needs more practice with the no-look passes
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 01:16:40 pm
Can't believe people saying  Everton won't go down. They have not won a league for about 3 months and have another charge against them which will probably  be more points deducted and still a chance of administration. They are in deep shit.
Getting them four points back was the highlight of their season.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Hagagahaagah, of course he didn't score. Needed someone to foul him.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:19:51 pm »
Garnacho's decision making is terrible.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:18:42 pm
I have to say that with the right coaching garnacho could be a player

Yeah he runs fast and hes........... He runs fast......
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:20:42 pm »
I see the Ev are scared of Skeletor
Offline Qston

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:19:51 pm
Garnacho's decision making is terrible.

Yeah. He works hard though and clearly has ability
Online Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:21:55 pm »
McNeill at least looks like he is bothered. The rest of them even branthwaite look like they are playing a charity game
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
I's a bit weird coz it's basically Burnley v Crystal Palace and the tv is treating it like two giants! They are both atrocious
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm »
Just seen Everton's run of games to the end of the season.
It's certainly all in their own hands

Burnley H
Chelsea A
Forest   H
Brentford A
Luton A
Sheff Utd H
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:25:19 pm »
United should've put this game to bed by now... wasteful as fuck.... hopefully they slot a few more 2nd half....another penalty would be nice too...
Online Gerry83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:25:42 pm »
On another day Everton could be 3 up. 11 shots to Utds 9 and 2 of those were pens!

If we dont beat this lot in the cup and league shame on us!

Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:25:48 pm »
I can think of about 14,500 things Id rather do that listen to Rio Ferdinand.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:26:52 pm »
funny as fuck cos United shit
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:28:47 pm »
It's thanks to Everton that United Joe have a 0 GD! 5 goals without reply
Online wheresnemeth

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #146 on: Today at 01:31:54 pm »
The Everton forwards if you can call them that are braindead. They get into good positions and keep on making wrong decisions.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:35:11 pm »
"Who can come on and change something for Everton here"

"Ashley Young"  ;D ;D fucking hell.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 01:31:54 pm
The Everton forwards if you can call them that are braindead. They get into good positions and keep on making wrong decisions.
they are very limited footballers so it's no surprise
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:24:01 pm
Just seen Everton's run of games to the end of the season.
It's certainly all in their own hands

Burnley H
Chelsea A
Forest   H
Brentford A
Luton A
Sheff Utd H

The last Everton home win in the League was Dec. 10th.

They've won 3 at home in the league all season.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th - 13th March
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:35:11 pm
"Who can come on and change something for Everton here"

"Ashley Young"  ;D ;D fucking hell.
he's got to be 40 now hasn't he!
