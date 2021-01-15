If onana is a 100 million pound player like the Everton fans say then I'm Albert Einstein
Can't believe people saying Everton won't go down. They have not won a league for about 3 months and have another charge against them which will probably be more points deducted and still a chance of administration. They are in deep shit.
I have to say that with the right coaching garnacho could be a player
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Garnacho's decision making is terrible.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
The Everton forwards if you can call them that are braindead. They get into good positions and keep on making wrong decisions.
Just seen Everton's run of games to the end of the season. It's certainly all in their own handsBurnley HChelsea AForest HBrentford ALuton ASheff Utd H
"Who can come on and change something for Everton here""Ashley Young" fucking hell.
