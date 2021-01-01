Shit Andy Carrol got a bit angry after that duel down by the corner flagHope supporters keep firing him up for usHe is such a character you love to have on your team and love to do well as he just always shows all of himself with all that passion. Love it! Hope he will continue to build on it and reach his true potential (which could be scary good).Kelleher, so good and composed. So far taking his chance and grabbing hold. Long may it continue!Now lets hope for no more injuries. Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!