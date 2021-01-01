« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool  (Read 1336 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:44:20 pm »
Couldnt have asked for much more than that. Terrific stuff....

Steve MacShithouse absolutely doing my swede in though....two brilliant goals and the twisted blue Judas twat has done nothing but criticise their defending - he cant hide his disappointment. One horribly bitter shithouse that

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,636
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:43:53 pm
On TNT Sports MacManaman is on the verge of tears.

Is the main commentator the fella off LFC tv? His voice is really familiar
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:43:36 pm
I think people are getting mixed up between luck and quality. At no time where we lucky apart from when their player missed an open goal.

We have better players and that means making more good saves, blocking shots and taking chances.

They have carved us open multiple times, the "luck" is that they aren't good enough to punish us but if Robbo plays like this v's City we will get battered so it is important they get better.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,973
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:45:26 pm »
Our defense has been pretty poor to be honest. Still created loads ourselves mind. Mo and Szobo still to bring on!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,011
  • The first five yards........
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm »
Horrible defending for Darwin's second. But what a strike.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,366
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:40:01 pm
Macca is fucking brilliant.
He bloody is isnt he. Just runs the show
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,444
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:44:14 pm
Liverpool living it up in my favourite city.  :D

What happens on Prague... should be told to all.  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:45:12 pm
They have carved us open multiple times, the "luck" is that they aren't good enough to punish us but if Robbo plays like this v's City we will get battered so it is important they get better.
It's normal to face some pressure away from home in Europe. They'll be timid at Anfield.

That's why experience matters a lot. It's also why we need to respect the competition.
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm »
Nunez goals were majestic  ;D

Coaminhn been brilliant
« Last Edit: Today at 06:48:53 pm by Paul_h »
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:45:34 pm
Horrible defending for Darwin's second. But what a strike.

Why you would step off Darwin and give him space and time to shoot, especially after his first goal, is beyond me.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:45:34 pm
Horrible defending for Darwin's second. But what a strike.

That is what strikers with extreme pace do to defenders though. The defender is trying to back off and buy himself a yard.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 06:44:19 pm
Macallister


Is the signing of the season


Fuck all this Madison talk


Name a better signing value for money


Bellingham would be the only signing to come close

Taylor Swift to Kansas City?
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,835
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:47:09 pm »
Nunez's second was Torres-esque.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,193
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 06:41:57 pm
Any links to the goals?

a few posts above yours mate - and in RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' (live goal videos have ben posted up in there for a few years, now):-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,704
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 06:41:57 pm
Any links to the goals?
Reply number 43 on this page.  :thumbup
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,238
  • JFT 97
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 06:46:43 pm
Why you would step off Darwin and give him space and time to shoot, especially after his first goal, is beyond me.

Because they are terrified of his pace.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:43:53 pm
On TNT Sports MacManaman is on the verge of tears.

The spite has for the club is something else. This season is the first time I have heard him on comms. The man has such a hard on for Liverpool to lose. Any clue why he seems to despise the club?
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:43:36 pm
I think people are getting mixed up between luck and quality. At no time where we lucky apart from when their player missed an open goal.

We have better players and that means making more good saves, blocking shots and taking chances.

Yes, but even that I think was an example of a player who simply doesn't have the technique and composure required. So lucky for us in the sense that he was on the end of it but not unlucky for them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 06:47:09 pm
Nunez's second was Torres-esque.
Not his first Torres-esque goal this season. He's hitting form in front of goal at the right time.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:43:53 pm
On TNT Sports MacManaman is on the verge of tears.
He had me nearly in tears aswell 😭🤣
Logged

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm »
Shit Andy Carrol got a bit angry after that duel down by the corner flag ;D
Hope supporters keep firing him up for us  ;)

He is such a character you love to have on your team and love to do well as he just always shows all of himself with all that passion. Love it! Hope he will continue to build on it and reach his true potential (which could be scary good).

Kelleher, so good and composed. So far taking his chance and grabbing hold. Long may it continue!

Now lets hope for no more injuries. Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:48:25 pm »
The plan was clearly to get goals and take risks doing so to get the tie won. No way we set up like this against City. In fact I expect Joe at LB and Bradley at RB so totally different.

Great to see Darwin look so sharp. Just need to see Szobo and Mo get good minutes for a perfect night though May be too much for those two to start on Sunday.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,704
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:48:25 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 06:47:09 pm
Nunez's second was Torres-esque.
My thoughts as it went in. Like the goal he scored against Blackburn if I recall correctly.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,273
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:45:12 pm
They have carved us open multiple times, the "luck" is that they aren't good enough to punish us but if Robbo plays like this v's City we will get battered so it is important they get better.

Chances are not goals and theres no luck that Kelleher saved everything thrown at him. Its not luck that their finishing is not as good as Nunezs and its not luck that Kelleher has saved nearly everything. Nothing lucky at all in that half.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,858
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:47:28 pm
The spite has for the club is something else. This season is the first time I have heard him on comms. The man has such a hard on for Liverpool to lose. Any clue why he seems to despise the club?

He was a Blue as a kid and it comes out sometimes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm »
I've just got John Murray (I think) on my stream.  There's no "expert" with him and it's brilliant.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #106 on: Today at 06:49:03 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:47:28 pm
The spite has for the club is something else. This season is the first time I have heard him on comms. The man has such a hard on for Liverpool to lose. Any clue why he seems to despise the club?
Other than being a bluenose ?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,444
Re: Half time: Sparta Prague 0-3 Liverpool
« Reply #107 on: Today at 06:49:14 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:47:28 pm
The spite has for the club is something else. This season is the first time I have heard him on comms. The man has such a hard on for Liverpool to lose. Any clue why he seems to despise the club?

Not only that but he work for the club as an Academy advisor to the youth.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 