EL: Sparta 1 Bradley OG45' v Liverpool 5 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47' Diaz 53 Dom 93'

« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm
We need Qarabag to do the Lord's work.

Are you that shit scared of Leverkusen? We may as well give Sparta a bye now.
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:03:42 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm
great to have dom back available again with so  many big games on the horizon

nunez back on top form

no more non-dom status for us!
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:25:58 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:19:50 pm
I wonder if Gomez playing left back has got him a bit over anxious, especially with Joe doing a good job at it? He's not really used to being in competition for his place, I might be wrong but it does make me wonder.

ahha i just think the whole team played, shall we say, "within themselves" especially in the first half. they knew if we got out of here within touching distance that these are lower league and we could put them away at Anfield without breaking a sweat. We looked and played exactly like an exhausted, bruised, overworked team trying desperately to beat a lower level team with the minimum possible fuss slash effort, but without screwing it up. We gave up tons of chances they did nothing with them and we couldn't help scoring 3 in the first half anyway.

For Robbo it was basically a fitness exercise after a very long layoff.  Dont take anything you saw too seriously. He will be a different creature against City.
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:08:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:39:49 pm
The draws will obviously get a lot tougher.

Think Leverkusen and us are favs.

Interesting updated article as to what tonights results mean for next seasons CL places.

Hopefully we are beyond worrying about not finishing in the top four but its not looking great for English clubs for the extra place.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:43:42 am »
That offside decision for Salah is ridiculous.
« Reply #365 on: Today at 05:10:59 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 01:08:01 am
Interesting updated article as to what tonights results mean for next seasons CL places.

Hopefully we are beyond worrying about not finishing in the top four but its not looking great for English clubs for the extra place.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league
Thanks for the link.

I hadn't seen how the points were awarded until now and assumed trophy winners would amass a huge amount of points such that us and Man City winning would tip it.  It's not that way at all though and we'd only get the same amount of points (4) from here on as we got for winning the group.

Man U and Newcastle really sabotaged their own chances, not that either looks capable of finishing fifth anyway.

In the brave new world of 2024/25 onwards do the coefficient points we're earning now count for anything?  Also, can we win the Europa but still dodge the Club World Cup next season?
