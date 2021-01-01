I wonder if Gomez playing left back has got him a bit over anxious, especially with Joe doing a good job at it? He's not really used to being in competition for his place, I might be wrong but it does make me wonder.



ahha i just think the whole team played, shall we say, "within themselves" especially in the first half. they knew if we got out of here within touching distance that these are lower league and we could put them away at Anfield without breaking a sweat. We looked and played exactly like an exhausted, bruised, overworked team trying desperately to beat a lower level team with the minimum possible fuss slash effort, but without screwing it up. We gave up tons of chances they did nothing with them and we couldn't help scoring 3 in the first half anyway.For Robbo it was basically a fitness exercise after a very long layoff. Dont take anything you saw too seriously. He will be a different creature against City.