Author Topic: EL: Sparta 1 Bradley OG45' v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'  (Read 1137 times)

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24', 45'
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm »
29 Bit scrappy since the goal, knocked the stuffing out them a bit, not their crowd though
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:15:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:12:33 pm
1000 goals!!!!
incredible stat really, achieved in less than 9 years
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:16:11 pm »
Their crowd are very supportive to be fair.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:18:36 pm »
32 A cross is kneed over the bar for a GK to us. Not sure about the free kick that all came from thought we'd done well to win the ball back high
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:19:53 pm »
34 a good attack by us ends with Gomez shot being blocked for a corner - the corner reached Endo who couldn't keep his shot down - wasn't easy to be fair
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:21:22 pm »
Their keeper's distribution of the ball is shockingly bad
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:22:17 pm »
36 Elliott sold a little short there, they win it attack, a good save by Kelleher sees them with an open goal but the striker couldn't sort his feet out and its wide
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:23:09 pm »
Kelleher has been outstanding so far, sounded like he made some big saves earlier when I was listening on the radio and he's made a couple of crackers since.

We aren't missing Ali and I never thought I would say that
Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:23:15 pm »
We're making our own problems at the moment.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:23:31 pm »
37 A nice move down the right started by a lovely touch over two players from Gomez to Endo, his cross reaches Elliott who pulls his shot wide
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm »
It would have been a lovely goal that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm »
39 Poor from us defensively again, they're through beat Kelleher but Konate clears as the ball rolls toward the goal - was given offside but poor from us
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm »
40 Diaz wins the ball well but Endo's shot is blocked Sparta win it back
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:26:59 pm »
Macca is so good at protecting the ball
Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:27:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:25:48 pm
39 Poor from us defensively again, they're through beat Kelleher but Konate clears as the ball rolls toward the goal - was given offside but poor from us
didn't look offside, may have been overturned by VAR
Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm »
41 Very unlucky for Gakpo, good save. We took a quick free kick and Diaz was away, he found Gakpo - now they're making a sub due to an injury
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm »
Celebrate that 1000th goal in style!

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:21:31 pm
;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:29:45 pm »
43 Again Gakpo unlucky. Great touch and pass from Diaz to get him away, nice turn to make space on the edge of the box but can't beat the keeper
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:30:47 pm »
44 MOre nice attacking from us from one side to the other, Macca puts Diaz in on the edge but he chips over

3mins added on -

45 - They attack, a shot from the edge is saved well by Kelleher
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:31:09 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:23:15 pm
We're making our own problems at the moment.
This.


We're allowing them to drag us into chaos.


Gakpo just needs a bit of luck - he's making good runs and breaking the line.
Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:33:33 pm »
45+2 Sensational ball from Mac Allister, Sensational finish from Nunez - 3-0

And That is HT - Great stuff Reds
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:34:11 pm »
Ha ha thats bloody mad that is!

Hows he scored that?
Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 2 Macca 5' Nunez 24'
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:34:22 pm »
That's two crackers from Darwin, they've created chances too but we are well worth the 3-0 lead
Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:37:14 pm »
Fantastic goals from Nunez.

Kelleher really is seizing this chance eh? Some cracking saves. I'm glad we didn't sell him.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:50:03 pm »
45 Sparta get the game back underway.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
This might be off, but it's all the warning we should need either way
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 0 v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm »
47 Sparta get a goal back, it's an own goal from Bradley whose on.  :(  The goal is given.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 1 v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47', Bradley 47'
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:53:11 pm »
48 Konate is down injured by the look of it. Van Dijk is coming on for Konate.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 1 Bradley OG45' v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #68 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm »
Absolute nightmare start to the second half. Konate looking injured and Gomez has come off for Bradley, possibly injured?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EL: Sparta 1 Bradley OG45' v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:54:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:53:35 pm
Absolute nightmare start to the second half. Konate looking injured and Gomez has come off for Bradley, possibly injured?

The Gomez one may have been tactical perhaps?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Sparta 1 Bradley OG45' v Liverpool 3 Macca 5' Nunez 24' 47'
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:54:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:53:11 pm
48 Konate is down injured by the look of it. Van Dijk is coming on for Konate.
Was a great save by Kelleher in there as well
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
