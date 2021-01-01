« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
Yo haters, I got two words for ya:



We dominated the Dutch for 65 minutes, got a borderline goal disallowed, and if the ref was really corrupt he'd have ruled their first goal a foul. The usual suspects will be seething as they cry into their beers but ultimately, it's minimum two finals and a semi from four tournaments. Whatever happens, we've done better than every other team in Europe than, at most, one.   

I bet the Reform boards are rocking.
Logged


They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 11:51:58 pm »
He went in knee high, studs up. If he doesn't follow through or make contact it doesn't get given. Hell, I wouldn't have given it, but I've seen dumber challenges get free kicks and penalties in the last two or three years.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 11:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
I bet the Reform boards are rocking.
You need to be a Reform voter to support your country in the football? That's a new one on me.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 11:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:51:58 pm
He went in knee high, studs up. If he doesn't follow through or make contact it doesn't get given. Hell, I wouldn't have given it, but I've seen dumber challenges get free kicks and penalties in the last two or three years.

What England fans says 'dumber'?
Logged


They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
I'm not a Scouser.

I went to Wembley in the 80s and 90s to watch England and was surrounded by the likes of the NF and Combat 18 and they were a fucking disgrace.

I used to work in London in the 80s and 90s and England fans were a fucking disgrace.

Add to that the fact I lived in Liverpool and saw what the Establishment, aided by the likes of the S*n did to the fine, wonderful folk of Liverpool, I took an active dislike to jigoism, the Establishment, the Tories and Engerlund and their nasty, racist, vicious and c*nt fans.

I'm a bit more chilled nowdays, but still am fairly happy when they lose.
....and John Barnes, and Peter Crouch, and Arnold, and Gomez (after the Sterling fracas)
It's not the team really, it's the fans I can't identify with
Logged


Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Gonna be a bit awks if England lose the final with all the boasting of their fans on here!
Logged

Offline KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
If they win the final.Arise Sir Gareth of Southgate

Would be announced before he gets to lift the trophy.

England look far more dangerous when Kane isn't on the field. Just far too static nowadays. A good manager would have Palmer starting on Sunday, with Watkins first sub, and then Kane if it goes to pens. Spain will have more of the ball so it's even more imperative the forward is mobile enough to provide an outlet on the break, otherwise you just get penned in. We all know Southgate won't be brave enough to make the big call.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16207 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm »
Gareth Southgate is a (shithouse) Football Genius.



Plays painfully limited football that spawns results. No wonder United want him.
Logged




Offline Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16208 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm
Kobbie Mainoo is a great little player in fairness.

He is amazing. Some player.

United have a gem there.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 12:00:18 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Gonna be a bit awks if England lose the final with all the boasting of their fans on here!

Stuff like that is a bit of a nonsense. I dont see much boasting, maybe a bit of giving it back to the vehemently anti England posters.

Should we not have celebrated beating Roma or Villarreal in case we lost the finals to Real. Im still a bit ambivalent. My son was happy so Im pleased for him. Think most sensible people are aware Spain are the favourites.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 12:00:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm
Gareth Southgate is a (shithouse) Football Genius.



Plays painfully limited football that spawns results. No wonder United want him.

If an England win means they get him then I'm buying a shirt tomorrow!

:)
Logged


They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Gonna be a bit awks if England lose the final with all the boasting of their fans on here!
Boasting? Most of the comments have been Everton-level bitterness. You spent most of the night slagging off the team and the players. And I don't think anyone's suggested England are favourites on the weekend.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 12:03:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:00:18 am
Stuff like that is a bit of a nonsense. I dont see much boasting, maybe a bit of giving it back to the vehemently anti England posters.


Haha what a load of shit
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 12:06:01 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:03:40 am
Haha what a load of shit

Righto.ill leave you to keep the balance.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 12:06:41 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:02:52 am
Boasting? Most of the comments have been Everton-level bitterness. You spent most of the night slagging off the team and the players. And I don't think anyone's suggested England are favourites on the weekend.

The funny thing is you come across as more bitter than anyone.

All the England worshippers have come across more angry than anyone in here then hide behind ohhhh were just fighting back against all the bitterness. It would be better placed when youve actually achieved something by the way. Youll end up looking a prick if they now go and lose on the weekend.

Its good to see you passionate about a team though at last.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 12:12:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:06:41 am
The funny thing is you come across as more bitter than anyone.

All the England worshippers have come across more angry than anyone in here then hide behind ohhhh were just fighting back against all the bitterness. It would be better placed when youve actually achieved something by the way. Youll end up looking a prick if they now go and lose on the weekend.

Its good to see you passionate about a team though at last.
Cry harder, England are still in the final. Look forward to you spending the next week moaning about what a disgrace it is and claiming you aren't going to watch, before posting every five minutes during the game about how shit this or that player is. :D
Logged

Online kcbworth

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 12:15:39 am »
Jammy bastards
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 12:16:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:12:40 am
Cry harder, England are still in the final. Look forward to you spending the next week moaning about what a disgrace it is and claiming you aren't going to watch, before posting every five minutes during the game about how shit this or that player is. :D

To be fair with the England team, people can post that well before kick off.
Logged


They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 12:16:59 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:12:40 am
Cry harder, England are still in the final. Look forward to you spending the next week moaning about what a disgrace it is and claiming you aren't going to watch, before posting every five minutes during the game about how shit this or that player is. :D

Think youve got me confused with someone else on the not watching stuff, wool.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 12:27:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm
Kobbie Mainoo is a great little player in fairness.

Thought the same. He's going to be a top player.
Logged

I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 12:29:09 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:27:56 am
Thought the same. He's going to be a top player.


Easily the best player in the world. Better than any other player that has come before or after.

He'll have literal cities raised to his greatness with Lord Foden of Blighty to marry him where they will rule the world in beauty and light forever and ever!
Logged


They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 12:35:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:09 am
Easily the best player in the world. Better than any other player that has come before or after.

He'll have literal cities raised to his greatness with Lord Foden of Blighty to marry him where they will rule the world in beauty and light forever and ever!
Pele, Eusebio, Maradona, George Best, Dalglish, etc all agree with this.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 12:43:29 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:16:59 am
Think youve got me confused with someone else on the not watching stuff, wool.

Don't pretend you won't be bitching the rest of the week and posting more of this during the final:
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:08:12 pm
Horrendous from Pickford
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:14:44 pm
Kane is a disgrace
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm
Rice is dreadful.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm
Mainoo is absolutely shocking.
Someone find a non-wool to show Del the way to go home. He's tired and he needs to go to bed!
Logged
