Yo haters, I got two words for ya:We dominated the Dutch for 65 minutes, got a borderline goal disallowed, and if the ref was really corrupt he'd have ruled their first goal a foul. The usual suspects will be seething as they cry into their beers but ultimately, it's minimum two finals and a semi from four tournaments. Whatever happens, we've done better than every other team in Europe than, at most, one.
I bet the Reform boards are rocking.
He went in knee high, studs up. If he doesn't follow through or make contact it doesn't get given. Hell, I wouldn't have given it, but I've seen dumber challenges get free kicks and penalties in the last two or three years.
I'm not a Scouser. I went to Wembley in the 80s and 90s to watch England and was surrounded by the likes of the NF and Combat 18 and they were a fucking disgrace.I used to work in London in the 80s and 90s and England fans were a fucking disgrace.Add to that the fact I lived in Liverpool and saw what the Establishment, aided by the likes of the S*n did to the fine, wonderful folk of Liverpool, I took an active dislike to jigoism, the Establishment, the Tories and Engerlund and their nasty, racist, vicious and c*nt fans.I'm a bit more chilled nowdays, but still am fairly happy when they lose.
If they win the final.Arise Sir Gareth of Southgate
Kobbie Mainoo is a great little player in fairness.
Gonna be a bit awks if England lose the final with all the boasting of their fans on here!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Gareth Southgate is a (shithouse) Football Genius. Plays painfully limited football that spawns results. No wonder United want him.
Stuff like that is a bit of a nonsense. I dont see much boasting, maybe a bit of giving it back to the vehemently anti England posters.
Haha what a load of shit
Boasting? Most of the comments have been Everton-level bitterness. You spent most of the night slagging off the team and the players. And I don't think anyone's suggested England are favourites on the weekend.
The funny thing is you come across as more bitter than anyone.All the England worshippers have come across more angry than anyone in here then hide behind ohhhh were just fighting back against all the bitterness. It would be better placed when youve actually achieved something by the way. Youll end up looking a prick if they now go and lose on the weekend.Its good to see you passionate about a team though at last.
Cry harder, England are still in the final. Look forward to you spending the next week moaning about what a disgrace it is and claiming you aren't going to watch, before posting every five minutes during the game about how shit this or that player is.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Thought the same. He's going to be a top player.
Easily the best player in the world. Better than any other player that has come before or after.He'll have literal cities raised to his greatness with Lord Foden of Blighty to marry him where they will rule the world in beauty and light forever and ever!
Think youve got me confused with someone else on the not watching stuff, wool.
Horrendous from Pickford
Kane is a disgrace
Rice is dreadful.
Mainoo is absolutely shocking.
