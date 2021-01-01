If they win the final.Arise Sir Gareth of Southgate



Would be announced before he gets to lift the trophy.England look far more dangerous when Kane isn't on the field. Just far too static nowadays. A good manager would have Palmer starting on Sunday, with Watkins first sub, and then Kane if it goes to pens. Spain will have more of the ball so it's even more imperative the forward is mobile enough to provide an outlet on the break, otherwise you just get penned in. We all know Southgate won't be brave enough to make the big call.