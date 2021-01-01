

Predictable and tiresome to read hundreds of comments on Twitter about the referee giving England that penalty given history - the referee didnt fucking give it initially, he got told to review it and then gave it. How often do referees get told to review something and then not change their decision?



I cant fathom why hes anywhere near refereeing the game given his history but fuck me, if were going to accuse someone of supposedly fixing it for England to win at least pick the VAR who told him to review it.