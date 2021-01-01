« previous next »
Yosser0_0

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16160 on: Today at 10:57:38 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:39:53 pm
I travel an awful lot with the missus and every country I've been in, I've bought an International shirt - started about 30 years ago.

Got some great ones :)

I normally just wear the relevant one to wind her up.

I had no Holland shirt - other than an Ajax one from when we played there back in the day, so had to settled for a green Liverpool shirt from 1997

In '78 after the World Cup I mithered my Dad for an Orange Holland top, never got one and I'm not even sure you could get one over here but I did manage to get a bright Orange Umbro T-shirt that I was delighted with. It had that great Umbro diamond pattern down the sleeves, well I thought it was great anyway and it was around the time that Umbro had started bringing out some of the most iconic Liverpool kits ever.
Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16161 on: Today at 11:00:11 pm
England are without a sliver of a doubt the Manchester United of international football at the moment.
Rob K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16162 on: Today at 11:01:08 pm
Harry Kane on 5live
Another semi final win and its doesnt get more special than that


You can take the man out of spurs
Jm55

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16163 on: Today at 11:02:14 pm

Predictable and tiresome to read hundreds of comments on Twitter about the referee giving England that penalty given history - the referee didnt fucking give it initially, he got told to review it and then gave it. How often do referees get told to review something and then not change their decision?

I cant fathom why hes anywhere near refereeing the game given his history but fuck me, if were going to accuse someone of supposedly fixing it for England to win at least pick the VAR who told him to review it.
John C

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16164 on: Today at 11:04:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:02:14 pm
Predictable and tiresome to read hundreds of comments on Twitter about the referee giving England that penalty given history - the referee didnt fucking give it initially, he got told to review it and then gave it. How often do referees get told to review something and then not change their decision?

I cant fathom why hes anywhere near refereeing the game given his history but fuck me, if were going to accuse someone of supposedly fixing it for England to win at least pick the VAR who told him to review it.
Plus, if the Ref was going to be biased he would be biased against England due to what Bellingham said about him mate :)
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16165 on: Today at 11:05:09 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:57:00 pm
The game is so corrupt it makes you think why bother anymore.

And yet youll keep bothering for a bit more.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16166 on: Today at 11:05:44 pm
We're either happy for Trent and Joe or we get to laugh at England. We don;t lose here.  ;D
Jm55

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16167 on: Today at 11:06:54 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:04:36 pm
Plus, if the Ref was going to be biased he would be biased against England due to what Bellingham said about him mate :)

Well yeah if theres any country less likely to get favourable refereeing decisions in a European competition then Id like to hear it given Englands recent history concerning European membership.

It just has me at the point of banging my head against a wall, the referee, who didnt initially give the penalty, gets told by two other people sat in a studio to review it and then, like almost all referees do, changes his decision, and supposedly thats evidence of him fixing the match.

Childish fucking tribal shite, if anyones fixed it its the VAR.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16168 on: Today at 11:08:40 pm
I'm flying to Málaga for a holiday on Saturday, should be a fun night on Sunday
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16169 on: Today at 11:09:10 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:06:54 pm
Well yeah if theres any country less likely to get favourable refereeing decisions in a European competition then Id like to hear it given Englands recent history concerning European membership.

It just has me at the point of banging my head against a wall, the referee, who didnt initially give the penalty, gets told by two other people sat in a studio to review it and then, like almost all referees do, changes his decision, and supposedly thats evidence of him fixing the match.

Childish fucking tribal shite, if anyones fixed it its the VAR.

I still would have given a pen. It's a 50/50 decision.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16170 on: Today at 11:10:05 pm
Virj said the shite ref didn't shake their hands.

https://x.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1811154531645812955

Quote
"It says it all that the ref went in quite quickly after the game and had no time to shake his hand."
Jm55

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16171 on: Today at 11:10:41 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:09:10 pm
I still would have given a pen. It's a 50/50 decision.

I would both want it if it was Liverpool and be annoyed if it was given against Liverpool. :D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16172 on: Today at 11:11:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:06:54 pm
Well yeah if theres any country less likely to get favourable refereeing decisions in a European competition then Id like to hear it given Englands recent history concerning European membership.

It just has me at the point of banging my head against a wall, the referee, who didnt initially give the penalty, gets told by two other people sat in a studio to review it and then, like almost all referees do, changes his decision, and supposedly thats evidence of him fixing the match.

Childish fucking tribal shite, if anyones fixed it its the VAR.

Maybe the ref was an ardent Frottage fan?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16173 on: Today at 11:12:34 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:09:10 pm
I still would have given a pen. It's a 50/50 decision.

That's fine as long as we have 20 pennos every game. A defender literally is not allowed to challenge or try and block any ball.


Every game next season will be 15-12, 19-21, 14-9, 20-28....
Jm55

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #16174 on: Today at 11:12:59 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:11:35 pm
Maybe the ref was an ardent Frottage fan?

If he was then hed probably have given it in real time :lmao
