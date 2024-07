Predictable and tiresome to read hundreds of comments on Twitter about the referee giving England that penalty given history - the referee didn’t fucking give it initially, he got told to review it and then gave it. How often do referees get told to review something and then not change their decision?



I can’t fathom why he’s anywhere near refereeing the game given his history but fuck me, if we’re going to accuse someone of supposedly fixing it for England to win at least pick the VAR who told him to review it.