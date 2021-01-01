« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Online RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,499
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15760 on: Today at 09:32:19 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:31:12 pm
That’s a red. Surely?

Maybe not. Looked two footed at first.

Yellow correct I think. Hes slid in and caught him, but made contact with his shin, not his studs
Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15761 on: Today at 09:32:28 pm
Those extra times are showing up now in English legs. Rice in particular looks fucked
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15762 on: Today at 09:32:31 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:31:55 pm
Wow could have been red
50/50 both were out of control. Loser gets a yellow seems fair
Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  thank you Ian Rush
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15763 on: Today at 09:32:47 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:31:56 pm
Can someone get the ball to Cody FFS

I think Trent could quite easily.
Online Ycuzz

  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15764 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm
Turned a bit.. ehm.. shit this match
Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15765 on: Today at 09:33:19 pm
England now turning the cheat meter all the way up
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15766 on: Today at 09:33:23 pm
Heres the Saka we all know and love
Online Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,816
  Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15767 on: Today at 09:33:24 pm
15th career-ending injury for Saka this tournament
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,839
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15768 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm
Saka loves a dive
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,892
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15769 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm
Red Ron make some subs you Dutch bastard.
Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,986
  Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15770 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm
Did Virg clatter Fosen off the ball there? :D
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15771 on: Today at 09:33:45 pm
Saka rolling about again
Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15772 on: Today at 09:33:54 pm
Oh Saka you big fucking baby. Should be fucking ashamed of yourself
Online Kekule

  Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15773 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm
This is like that 1993 World Cup qualifier between the two.

But with Graham Taylor in charge of both teams.
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15774 on: Today at 09:34:13 pm
Simons ball not quite right there or Cody was in
Online Ycuzz

  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15775 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:34:03 pm
This is like that 1993 World Cup qualifier between the two.

But with Graham Taylor in charge of both teams.

;D
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15776 on: Today at 09:34:53 pm
I think Kane saved Bellingham a 2nd booking there when he kicked the ball away after failing to control it on the touch line.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,823
  La la la la la
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15777 on: Today at 09:34:54 pm
McCoist talking a bit of sense there about actually wanting to win the game rather than just plodding along
Online Slippers

  atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15778 on: Today at 09:34:56 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:22:03 pm
Interesting, but I'd consider Gini.

Especially if he's angry.
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15779 on: Today at 09:35:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:33:31 pm
Did Virg clatter Fosen off the ball there? :D
I do hope so
Online smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,792
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15780 on: Today at 09:36:24 pm
Southgate too late changing it again here.
Online Ycuzz

  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15781 on: Today at 09:36:48 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:36:24 pm
Southgate too late changing it again here.

Koeman not much better..
Offline Caligula?

  Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,920
  SPQR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15782 on: Today at 09:36:53 pm
England have been wank this half
Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15783 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm
England's legs are gone. Waistcoat too slow to spot it.
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15784 on: Today at 09:37:00 pm
Cody making things happen again
Online DTRed

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15785 on: Today at 09:37:07 pm
How TF is Kane still on? Walking around
Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  thank you Ian Rush
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15786 on: Today at 09:37:09 pm
Landon Donovan saying the Dutch have a big advantage if it goes to extra time.  Well, not if Southgate would use his bench they wouldn't.
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15787 on: Today at 09:37:15 pm
Another Dutch Chance Goes Begging
Online Kekule

  Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15788 on: Today at 09:37:29 pm
I think Ally McCoist thinks that yer gotee change ut
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,307
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15789 on: Today at 09:37:31 pm
Mainoo is absolutely shocking.
Online RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,499
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15790 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm
Consdering it's Pickford in goal, if I were Netherlands I'd be trying for a few more shots from distance rather than always trying to work the ball closer to the goal.
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15791 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 09:37:07 pm
How TF is Kane still on? Walking around
Wont be for long
Online MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,135
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15792 on: Today at 09:38:17 pm
Still no Trent.

Fuck England.
Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15793 on: Today at 09:38:28 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:37:32 pm
Consdering it's Pickford in goal, if I were Netherlands I'd be trying for a few more shots from distance rather than always trying to work the ball closer to the goal.
I expected more pot shots from them
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15794 on: Today at 09:38:29 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:24:58 pm
Watkins hasnt played a minute since the first game! Where I thought he was quite good and changed the game a little!

Another substitution that makes you question Southgate!

Watkins could come on and do very well here of course but he hasnt play a second since the first game. Why deviate from Toney?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,823
  La la la la la
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15795 on: Today at 09:38:56 pm
Fuck me Watkins does exist
Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15796 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm
This is close
Online Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,816
  Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15797 on: Today at 09:39:05 pm
Oh that's tight
Online Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15798 on: Today at 09:39:07 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #15799 on: Today at 09:39:08 pm
tight very tight
