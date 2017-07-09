« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 07:30:11 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:03:22 pm
Dutch fans attacking Ingerlund supporters being reported. Don't know all the facts but, if unprovoked, shows that other supporters are as guilty of being pricks as anyone.
I just saw it online. Definitely out of order by the Dutch involved there. Five people injured.

Apparently, there are some 'risk groups' that have made the trip from the Netherlands for this one.  ::)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
For what it's worth, I'm almost certain England go through here. I hope I'm wrong.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm »
England 100% should be winning here
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 07:35:13 pm »
Imagine having a file of Southgates nudes just to keep your spot in the team. Shame on you Trippier.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 07:38:51 pm »
Quite a lot of arrogance from the pundits today.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 07:39:11 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:03:22 pm
Dutch fans attacking Ingerlund supporters being reported. Don't know all the facts but, if unprovoked, shows that other supporters are as guilty of being pricks as anyone.
Nick said something in the other thread that was spot on. We don't get surrounded day in day out by Dutch, Slovakian or Slovenian politics, the day to day realities of those countries, the people or even the domestic football. We have a tendency to romanticise other places because we have a fairly limited knowledge of them while we are our own harshest critics.

I totally get it, I'm not from Liverpool and I'm very up and down with England for a variety of reasons. During the season I end up hating basically every other fanbase and thinking why do I get behind England when these are the people who support them? I enjoy the national anthem booing at Wembley and the fume it causes. I find it hard to enjoy and part of me was hoping for Slovakia and Swiss victories because it was more likely to incite some kind of excitement in me than England scabbing their way through again. Of course, Trent ends up taking the deciding penalty and I'm desperate for them to win.

I'm quite excited for tonight's game now. For me it's a time where I end up getting a bit sentimental, these tournaments only come every couple of years and it takes me back to how excited I was as a kid with Michael Owen the hero! Watching at all different family members houses, three lions and vindaloo etc. There's a bit of spirit to it and when I end up getting behind England I'm thinking of my family and old mates rather than the few pricks, that absolutely every country has, out causing trouble.

I take exception to a couple of the arguments. English people aren't fundamentally better or worse than anyone else. Going on about xenophobia and racism and then backing Spain through the duration of the Benitez era kind of summed it up. I think some people have very fair reasons for not supporting England but a quite sizeable portion also do it either to fit in with what's cool or for ultimately footballing reasons (which is fair enough) but then hide it behind fairly frivolous arguments that seem centred on the belief that English people= bad and everyone else= lovely people.

In short good luck to you whether you want England to win or not. Who cares really. But at least be honest about why and be fair when talking about an entire country worth of people. There's a lot of good people, a lot of culture to be proud of. A lot of things to be ashamed of, and a lot of people we wouldn't get along with. Just like every other country.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 07:42:35 pm »
From Edinburgh to London, from Swansea to Belfast, from Cork to Lerwick, from Truro to Port Stanley, from Liverpool to Chagos, the nation of England shall rejoice!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Dutch are winning this.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 07:44:29 pm »
England will sit deep again and play like shite.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 07:45:27 pm »
Great post alonso.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 07:47:49 pm »
Come on Holland! Great support too.

Would be shocking from England if they fuck this up though against a team with one good attacker and no midfield.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 07:47:49 pm »
I get you Alonsoisared there are good and bad in all countries and to be honest the Dutch do have a hooligan element and always have done you see it in there domestic league just like in France too.

This sort of behaviour seems to be on the rise again around Europe especially.

As for the footy only one team I really care about and thats LFC and being honest when all national teams play my main worry now is to check if one of ours has got injured !

I think England will win tonight 2-1 thats my prediction anyway I might be going mad thinking they will score two but hey ho 😂😂
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm »
England will win this, Spain the only team capable of beating them.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:42:35 pm
From Edinburgh to London, from Swansea to Belfast, from Cork to Lerwick, from Truro to Port Stanley, from Liverpool to Chagos, the nation of England shall rejoice!

Liverpool to Chagos  United States Notification, pending approval
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:39:11 pm
Nick said something in the other thread that was spot on. We don't get surrounded day in day out by Dutch, Slovakian or Slovenian politics, the day to day realities of those countries, the people or even the domestic football. We have a tendency to romanticise other places because we have a fairly limited knowledge of them while we are our own harshest critics.

I totally get it, I'm not from Liverpool and I'm very up and down with England for a variety of reasons. During the season I end up hating basically every other fanbase and thinking why do I get behind England when these are the people who support them? I enjoy the national anthem booing at Wembley and the fume it causes. I find it hard to enjoy and part of me was hoping for Slovakia and Swiss victories because it was more likely to incite some kind of excitement in me than England scabbing their way through again. Of course, Trent ends up taking the deciding penalty and I'm desperate for them to win.

I'm quite excited for tonight's game now. For me it's a time where I end up getting a bit sentimental, these tournaments only come every couple of years and it takes me back to how excited I was as a kid with Michael Owen the hero! Watching at all different family members houses, three lions and vindaloo etc. There's a bit of spirit to it and when I end up getting behind England I'm thinking of my family and old mates rather than the few pricks, that absolutely every country has, out causing trouble.

I take exception to a couple of the arguments. English people aren't fundamentally better or worse than anyone else. Going on about xenophobia and racism and then backing Spain through the duration of the Benitez era kind of summed it up. I think some people have very fair reasons for not supporting England but a quite sizeable portion also do it either to fit in with what's cool or for ultimately footballing reasons (which is fair enough) but then hide it behind fairly frivolous arguments that seem centred on the belief that English people= bad and everyone else= lovely people.

In short good luck to you whether you want England to win or not. Who cares really. But at least be honest about why and be fair when talking about an entire country worth of people. There's a lot of good people, a lot of culture to be proud of. A lot of things to be ashamed of, and a lot of people we wouldn't get along with. Just like every other country.

Yeah I'm with John here, is a fair assessment of things in general I would say. In complete agreement.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 07:51:27 pm »
I quite fancy Holland for this. Spain to win the final clearly.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm »
Neville doesnt half talk shite.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 07:51:28 pm
Neville doesnt half talk shite.

Hes playing the Rio role tonight.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 07:53:28 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 07:51:28 pm
Neville doesnt half talk shite.

Hes such a gobshite.

Go out and play lads! 😬
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15139 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 07:49:40 pm
Liverpool to Chagos  United States Notification, pending approval

;D

Doubt many will know what you're on about, though. :)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15140 on: Today at 07:55:57 pm »
Total disrespect from the studio towards the Dutch

Surprise
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15141 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm »
Only just switched on cant be listening to Neville its bad enough on Sky I dont need an extra dose of him in the off season 😂
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15142 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm »
Tears in my eyes here. What a lovely rendition

Love you Charles. Xx
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15143 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
England to win this
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15144 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Sponsored by (high pitched) Ali pay plus

Gets on my tits every time
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15145 on: Today at 08:00:03 pm »
I'm surprised to find myself quite wanting England to win. But more than that, I'd like it not to be as tedious as most England games. Trent to come on and score a belter would be fantastic.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15146 on: Today at 08:00:49 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:58:51 pm
England to win this

Nah, Netherlands will take it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15147 on: Today at 08:01:17 pm »
Come on Cody
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15148 on: Today at 08:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:57:48 pm
Tears in my eyes here. What a lovely rendition

Love you Charles. Xx

Do it for Lizzie, lads. I hope she's watching from up there.  :'(
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15149 on: Today at 08:04:18 pm »
Thought the assistant refs are supposed to keep their flags down if its tight. Malen looked onside there, no way he should have flagged
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15150 on: Today at 08:05:03 pm »
Stupid the way teams keep shooting towards their fans in the first half rather than second.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15151 on: Today at 08:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:57:48 pm
Tears in my eyes here. What a lovely rendition

Love you Charles. Xx

Fuckin Royalist   :wanker
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15152 on: Today at 08:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:03 pm
Stupid the way teams keep shooting towards their fans in the first half rather than second.
England way ahead of you by not shooting in either half.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15153 on: Today at 08:07:08 pm »
Trippier is shite :lmao
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15154 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
Striker!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15155 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
GETTTTT THE FUCK IN!!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15156 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15157 on: Today at 08:07:24 pm »
What a hit son
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15158 on: Today at 08:07:24 pm »
What a goal!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15159 on: Today at 08:07:26 pm »
WOW
