Dutch fans attacking Ingerlund supporters being reported. Don't know all the facts but, if unprovoked, shows that other supporters are as guilty of being pricks as anyone.



Nick said something in the other thread that was spot on. We don't get surrounded day in day out by Dutch, Slovakian or Slovenian politics, the day to day realities of those countries, the people or even the domestic football. We have a tendency to romanticise other places because we have a fairly limited knowledge of them while we are our own harshest critics.I totally get it, I'm not from Liverpool and I'm very up and down with England for a variety of reasons. During the season I end up hating basically every other fanbase and thinking why do I get behind England when these are the people who support them? I enjoy the national anthem booing at Wembley and the fume it causes. I find it hard to enjoy and part of me was hoping for Slovakia and Swiss victories because it was more likely to incite some kind of excitement in me than England scabbing their way through again. Of course, Trent ends up taking the deciding penalty and I'm desperate for them to win.I'm quite excited for tonight's game now. For me it's a time where I end up getting a bit sentimental, these tournaments only come every couple of years and it takes me back to how excited I was as a kid with Michael Owen the hero! Watching at all different family members houses, three lions and vindaloo etc. There's a bit of spirit to it and when I end up getting behind England I'm thinking of my family and old mates rather than the few pricks, that absolutely every country has, out causing trouble.I take exception to a couple of the arguments. English people aren't fundamentally better or worse than anyone else. Going on about xenophobia and racism and then backing Spain through the duration of the Benitez era kind of summed it up. I think some people have very fair reasons for not supporting England but a quite sizeable portion also do it either to fit in with what's cool or for ultimately footballing reasons (which is fair enough) but then hide it behind fairly frivolous arguments that seem centred on the belief that English people= bad and everyone else= lovely people.In short good luck to you whether you want England to win or not. Who cares really. But at least be honest about why and be fair when talking about an entire country worth of people. There's a lot of good people, a lot of culture to be proud of. A lot of things to be ashamed of, and a lot of people we wouldn't get along with. Just like every other country.