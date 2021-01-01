This may be true, but there's still no doubt in my mind that England have a better team on paper than Spain still.



Man for man they are better than anyone (possibly the first time ever I think this is the case, as in '66 Brazil had Pele and Garrincha)Pity they have a manager who wouldn't get the Brentford gig. He is stealing a living. Not an England fan but its infuriating that he is in charge of these players.That he brought up they had made a "third semi-final" confirmed what a chancer he is. What he is saying is "I made a third semi-final". It's the type of thing Roy Hodgson came out with when he was out of his depth with us ("what do you mean do my methods translate, I've managed XYZ...").The worst thing you can say about any manager is the players under him don't look coached, which is the case with England. Little to no method of play, it's a collection of individuals thrown out on the field. They also only seem to start doing anything when behind and they are forced into it by their circumstances, which again is indicative of the lack of leadership from the sideline. The players are basically on their own. Sort it out yourself lads.His substitutions are also shite. He reacts rather than preempts. The final vs Italy was crying out for changes in attack as early as the 65 minute mark as Kane was at walking pace while Italy pinned them in their own half. Zero pressure on the ball. A good coach takes off Kane in that game for runners to hit Italy on the break (Mancini took off Veratti in that game as he was slowing, the type of change a competent manager does regardless of the name on the back of the shirt...Roberto Martinez is another bluffer in his mishandling of 39 year old Cristiano). And a good coach wouldn't be starting Kane against the Dutch. Although it's not easy to play in a team that isn't coached, Kane hasn't been offering enough movement for the midfielders to pick out. As soon as Palmer was on the field there suddenly was more of a threat in behind.A good coach and England win comfortably against the Dutch and also start favourites against Spain.