« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 224931 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,394
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15040 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm »
Congratulations Spain.  Worthy winners of the tournament
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15041 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
Netherlands or England won't lay a glove on Spain. With England's defence in particular they could be massacred by that side.

This may be true, but there's still no doubt in my mind that England have a better team on paper than Spain still.
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15042 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm »
deschamps would make a cracking vampire.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,967
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15043 on: Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
First time France have lost a knockout game in 90 minutes in a decade.

Is that one more than Ireland in that time?
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15044 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
I feel people are underestimating the Dutch.  They're definitely playing better than England and I'd expect them to advance because, really how much more luck does Southgate have?

Spain and Netherlands would be a pretty even final for me.  (Though wish the Dutch had someone other than Memphis for that spot.)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
  • JFT96
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15045 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:02:36 pm
The plan for the tournament seemed to be give it to Mbappe and hope for the best. He broke his nose first game and hasn't performed and there's been no other plan.

Dembele has been hopeless since he left Dortmund and continually starts on the other side. Muani is nothing special.

Indeed. That about sums it up. The thing is Deschamps did a great job in uniting the French team when he took over in 2012 and got them playing as a team for the first time since 2006. But he also got lucky having a golden generation land at his feet with Mbappe the crown jewels. France never played great football under him, but the stability at least allowed them to do well at tournaments and not start in-fighting as they had for many years. Despite this he always played his favourites. Dembele and Upamecano are just another two in a long line of out of form players he persisted on playing. I've no doubt Pogba would still be at the heart of the side were he not banned. However, this is almost definitely the end of the road. You could see the players barely looked arsed tonight. They weren't pressing or harrowing Spain even in the dying minutes. This very much looked like a group of players who have stopped playing for their manager. Maybe even they got sick of the negative football.

Edit: Despite the World Cup win in 2018, I will always feel slightly rueful that we never got to see Wenger take charge of France. I'm not sure if he'd have actually taken the job, but leaving Arsenal in 2018 I had a slither of hope that he'd want to take on the role. At 74 and being out of the game so long, it's probably too late for him now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:24:16 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,650
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15046 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
Indeed. That about sums it up. The thing is Deschamps did a great job in uniting the French team when he took over in 2012 and got them playing as a team for the first time since 2006. But he also got lucky having a golden generation land at his feet with Mbappe the crown jewels. France never played great football under him, but the stability at least allowed them to do well at tournaments and not start in-fighting as they had for many years. Despite this he always played his favourites. Dembele and Upamecano are just another two in a long line of out of form players he persisted on playing. I've no doubt Pogba would still be at the heart of the side were he not banned. However, this is almost definitely the end of the road. You could see the players barely looked arsed tonight. They weren't pressing or harrowing Spain even in the dying minutes. This very much looked like a group of players who have stopped playing for their manager. Maybe even they got sick of the negative football.

He's been there far too long. A bit like Germany and Low. Both won the World Cup after a few near misses, were never great tactically, but then stayed for a few more tournaments where the football got progressively worse (Germany had big World Cup flop in 2018 and the early Euros exit to England). They've at least been reinvigorated at this tournament with Nagelsmann there. Ultimately both lost to Spain but France football wise haven't turned up at all, with what is a better squad than Germany and Spain - although you might not think so with some of the rubbish Deschamps picks. Germany-Spain would have been the fair final really. England and France with the best squads have stunk the tournament out, although England have a chance to redeem themselves.

I thought Zidane or someone would have come in after the last World Cup.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,790
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15047 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
Is that one more than Ireland in that time?
Equal actually, they beat us in Euro 2016. So which is the better footballing country, Ireland or France? Hard to say really.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,790
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15048 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm »
As Neil Atko points out, Johnny Liew's on final whistle match report is stupidly brilliant

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/09/spain-france-euro-2024-semi-final-match-report
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,920
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15049 on: Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm
This may be true, but there's still no doubt in my mind that England have a better team on paper than Spain still.

That may be true but it'll count for nothing, even if they make it.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,920
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
Is that one more than Ireland in that time?

We'll take solace in the fact the majority of our support ayt tournaments aren't right wing shit stains! :P
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm »
spain have been the best team in the tournament so far

will be interesting to see what tomorrows game brings
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • La la la la la
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
I feel people are underestimating the Dutch.  They're definitely playing better than England and I'd expect them to advance because, really how much more luck does Southgate have?

Spain and Netherlands would be a pretty even final for me.  (Though wish the Dutch had someone other than Memphis for that spot.)

I expect the Dutch to beat England tomorrow and if they do I think they win the tournament. I don't know what it is but there's a vibe about the Dutch squad that I like.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,111
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
I don't know what it is but there's a vibe about the Dutch squad that I like.

Me too. I call the vibe 'Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,094
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm
Looks like France has given up,mediocre fighting spirit and no urgency.

These World War I and II jokes write themselves
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • La la la la la
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15055 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Me too. I call the vibe 'Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo'.

Ahhh yes, that's it ;D
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,170
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15056 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
I expect the Dutch to beat England tomorrow and if they do I think they win the tournament. I don't know what it is but there's a vibe about the Dutch squad that I like.
The quality of football has been much higher on the spanish side of the tree.
The three best teams so far have been Spain, France and Germany.

Spain has had to play good teams from the start, and I think it helps them now.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,295
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15057 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
I expect the Dutch to beat England tomorrow and if they do I think they win the tournament. I don't know what it is but there's a vibe about the Dutch squad that I like.
The Dutch midfield will lose out to Spain. It is awfully weak.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15058 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
Netherlands or England won't lay a glove on Spain. With England's defence in particular they could be massacred by that side.
We've given up fewer good chances than any team in the tournament and we've let in 9 goals in our last 17 finals games. And France had a lot of chances for a team that's spent most of the tournament unable to score in open play.

Don't get me wrong, Spain have been the best team in the tournament but they're far from formidable. I don't think anyone's going to be shaking in their boots at the prospect of facing them.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15059 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
We've given up fewer good chances than any team in the tournament and we've let in 9 goals in our last 17 finals games. And France had a lot of chances for a team that's spent most of the tournament unable to score in open play.

Don't get me wrong, Spain have been the best team in the tournament but they're far from formidable. I don't think anyone's going to be shaking in their boots at the prospect of facing them.
I agree with you.

The good thing is that Spain in the final means there is a much better chance of it being a good game. They actually got some life out of France today.

It depends how tomorrow goes too to be honest. If England or Netherlands got a decisive win and gain some confidence, could be important.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15060 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm »
France were so poor.  No spark at all.

Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15061 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
Quite looking forward to a holland vs spain final.
Fingers crossed england dont ruin it.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15062 on: Today at 12:13:27 am »
Football won today. I'm glad France are out.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15063 on: Today at 12:41:12 am »
Spain clearly odds on favourites now surely? Best team in the tournament by a distance.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15064 on: Today at 01:06:10 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm
This may be true, but there's still no doubt in my mind that England have a better team on paper than Spain still.

Man for man they are better than anyone (possibly the first time ever I think this is the case, as in '66 Brazil had Pele and Garrincha)

Pity they have a manager who wouldn't get the Brentford gig. He is stealing a living. Not an England fan but its infuriating that he is in charge of these players.

That he brought up they had made a "third semi-final" confirmed what a chancer he is. What he is saying is "I made a third semi-final". It's the type of thing Roy Hodgson came out with when he was out of his depth with us ("what do you mean do my methods translate, I've managed XYZ...").

The worst thing you can say about any manager is the players under him don't look coached, which is the case with England. Little to no method of play, it's a collection of individuals thrown out on the field. They also only seem to start doing anything when behind and they are forced into it by their circumstances, which again is indicative of the lack of leadership from the sideline. The players are basically on their own. Sort it out yourself lads.

His substitutions are also shite. He reacts rather than preempts. The final vs Italy was crying out for changes in attack as early as the 65 minute mark as Kane was at walking pace while Italy pinned them in their own half. Zero pressure on the ball. A good coach takes off Kane in that game for runners to hit Italy on the break (Mancini took off Veratti in that game as he was slowing, the type of change a competent manager does regardless of the name on the back of the shirt...Roberto Martinez is another bluffer in his mishandling of 39 year old Cristiano). And a good coach wouldn't be starting Kane against the Dutch. Although it's not easy to play in a team that isn't coached, Kane hasn't been offering enough movement for the midfielders to pick out. As soon as Palmer was on the field there suddenly was more of a threat in behind.

A good coach and England win comfortably against the Dutch and also start favourites against Spain.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:45 am by KC7 »
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #15065 on: Today at 03:23:12 am »
Plesanatly surprised by Spain to be honest, thought it would be more of the same, pass everyone to death. But they have played the best football so far and are a joy to watch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 