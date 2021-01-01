100%. I've no idea what Deschamps is expecting Mbappe to do and as others have said, he's got a walking yellow card playing in front of him. His in-game management is atrocious, so fucking slow, cautious and ponderous. They've got the players to cause Spain a real headache but it's like they're just accepting of their fate. I guess it's what they get for thinking they can defend a 1-0 lead for 85 minutes.
This is the first time they have struggled like this, let's see what he does.
I would leave Greaseman off, he's been poor so far, but Cavaminga should be a given to stop the bleeding through the center.
Spain is weak in the air, as seen on the goal, so more crosse is an obvious route. I could see Giroud coming in pretty early.
I'm not that impressed with Nacho defensively. Tidy but soft. Would be really vulnerable in PL