100%. I've no idea what Deschamps is expecting Mbappe to do and as others have said, he's got a walking yellow card playing in front of him. His in-game management is atrocious, so fucking slow, cautious and ponderous. They've got the players to cause Spain a real headache but it's like they're just accepting of their fate. I guess it's what they get for thinking they can defend a 1-0 lead for 85 minutes.



This is the first time they have struggled like this, let's see what he does.I would leave Greaseman off, he's been poor so far, but Cavaminga should be a given to stop the bleeding through the center.Spain is weak in the air, as seen on the goal, so more crosse is an obvious route. I could see Giroud coming in pretty early.I'm not that impressed with Nacho defensively. Tidy but soft. Would be really vulnerable in PL