Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 222043 times)

Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 08:45:22 pm »
UEFA Gives Goal To Olmo
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:42:19 pm
The tournament needed a game like this...it was in danger of draining away like a big bucket of cold arsewater...

It's the same few teams that have produced the best games. I.e. sides like Spain that actually play a bit of football at a decent tempo (Austria, Germany, Turkey, Georgia as well).

Spain a lot better to watch than the Del Bosque teams which was just slow possession all game.
Online Betty Blue

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 08:46:04 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:43:10 pm
Deschamps is frustrating but wouldn't rule France coming back into this.

He will make changes. Perfectly poised this.

The way Spain play this is not over yet.

Griezmann off the bench is a big potential game changer.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 08:46:09 pm »
Jeez France are fucking shite
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 08:46:24 pm »
That was an own goal.
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 08:47:12 pm »
2 mins stoppage time?.... they just pluck these out their arse...
Online Ycuzz

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm »
Admittedly, I didn't know much about Olmo from before, but he's been class.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:46:09 pm
Jeez France are fucking shite

Poor Manager and playing wrong players.

Camavinga and Tony Greaseman improve them massively.
Online Haggis36

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Just realised the French line up has three times as many Barca/Madrid players in their starting 11 than Spain does. Cant have happened often!
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 08:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:46:04 pm
The way Spain play this is not over yet.

Griezmann off the bench is a big potential game changer.

They didn't kill Germany off and were punished - they'll need another goal.

Online jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 08:48:10 pm »
Why arent France giving Mbappe more passes? Hes facing a RB on a yellow
Online Bincey

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:32 pm
Poor Manager and playing wrong players.

Camavinga and Tony Greaseman improve them massively.

Got to be on at half time, surely.
Online Ycuzz

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14852 on: Today at 08:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:32 pm
Poor Manager and playing wrong players.

Camavinga and Tony Greaseman improve them massively.

Yep.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14853 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:48:10 pm
Why arent France giving Mbappe more passes? Hes facing a RB on a yellow

They play so slow
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14854 on: Today at 08:49:22 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:39:39 pm
French midfield looks so porous in defense

How Rabiot gets in that team is a farce. Against the better teams Kante is past it as well.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14855 on: Today at 08:49:27 pm »
Come on Spain!  Great goals!
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14856 on: Today at 08:49:56 pm »
Spain are the best team in the competition by a mile.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14857 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:32 pm
Poor Manager and playing wrong players.

Camavinga and Tony Greaseman improve them massively.

Sounds familiar.

He's just a French Gareth Southgate.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14858 on: Today at 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:49:56 pm
Spain are the best team in the competition by a mile.

Yep.  I hope they win it.  Play the best football.
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14859 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:48:10 pm
Why arent France giving Mbappe more passes? Hes facing a RB on a yellow

A 38 year old midfielder at that. It'd be the equivalent of England having Milner at RB on a yellow facing Mbappe. He's their route back in it.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14860 on: Today at 08:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:32 pm
Poor Manager and playing wrong players.

Camavinga and Tony Greaseman improve them massively.

100%. I've no idea what Deschamps is expecting Mbappe to do and as others have said, he's got a walking yellow card playing in front of him. His in-game management is atrocious, so fucking slow, cautious and ponderous. They've got the players to cause Spain a real headache but it's like they're just accepting of their fate. I guess it's what they get for thinking they can defend a 1-0 lead for 85 minutes.
Online Bennett

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14861 on: Today at 08:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:45:40 pm
It's the same few teams that have produced the best games. I.e. sides like Spain that actually play a bit of football at a decent tempo (Austria, Germany, Turkey, Georgia as well).

Spain a lot better to watch than the Del Bosque teams which was just slow possession all game.


Comfortably the best international side I've seen in my life, mind you.
Online jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14862 on: Today at 08:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:51:41 pm
100%. I've no idea what Deschamps is expecting Mbappe to do and as others have said, he's got a walking yellow card playing in front of him. His in-game management is atrocious, so fucking slow, cautious and ponderous. They've got the players to cause Spain a real headache but it's like they're just accepting of their fate. I guess it's what they get for thinking they can defend a 1-0 lead for 85 minutes.
This is the first time they have struggled like this, let's see what he does.
I would leave Greaseman off, he's been poor so far, but Cavaminga should be a given to stop the bleeding through the center.

Spain is weak in the air, as seen on the goal, so more crosse is an obvious route. I could see Giroud coming in pretty early.
I'm not that impressed with Nacho defensively. Tidy but soft. Would be really vulnerable in PL
Online King_doggerel

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14863 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm »
can anyone kindly share a replay of the Yamal goal?
Offline mobydick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14864 on: Today at 09:01:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:49:56 pm
Spain are the best team in the competition by a mile.

Still think France wins this game.
Online StL-Dono

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14865 on: Today at 09:02:21 pm »
Didn't Tchouameni used to be good?  He's been invisible this match (save for getting skinned by Olmo).
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14866 on: Today at 09:02:27 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:57:48 pm
This is the first time they have struggled like this, let's see what he does.
I would leave Greaseman off, he's been poor so far, but Cavaminga should be a given to stop the bleeding through the center.

Spain is weak in the air, as seen on the goal, so more crosse is an obvious route. I could see Giroud coming in pretty early.
I'm not that impressed with Nacho defensively. Tidy but soft. Would be really vulnerable in PL

That was a lovely cross from Mbappe, and a few more of them for Giroud to get on the end of with his head would definitely be a route back into it. Of course, I'm fully expecting Deschamps to change nothing, and it will be exactly his fault that they won't go through.
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14867 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:57:48 pm
This is the first time they have struggled like this, let's see what he does.
I would leave Greaseman off, he's been poor so far, but Cavaminga should be a given to stop the bleeding through the center.

Spain is weak in the air, as seen on the goal, so more crosse is an obvious route. I could see Giroud coming in pretty early.
I'm not that impressed with Nacho defensively. Tidy but soft. Would be really vulnerable in PL

Could have an impact off the bench but it's been a tournament too far for him at 33.

Kante still in the team at 33 as well - and playing in Saudi - would be like Southgate still picking Henderson.

And the other plan B is 37 year old Giroud. And this is meant to be the best international squad.
Online Betty Blue

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14868 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 09:01:31 pm
can anyone kindly share a replay of the Yamal goal?

https://dubz.co/v/b35ec7
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14869 on: Today at 09:03:27 pm »
Also in the Giroud camp, makes sense here
Online StL-Dono

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14870 on: Today at 09:04:48 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:03:27 pm
Also in the Giroud camp, makes sense here

Cuccarella and Navas are definitely the weak links.  They're about 6'3 when one stands on the others' shoulders. 
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14871 on: Today at 09:04:56 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 09:02:21 pm
Didn't Tchouameni used to be good?  He's been invisible this match (save for getting skinned by Olmo).
Made a career misstep choosing Madrid over us
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14872 on: Today at 09:05:21 pm »
Kerr came rushing out like a Maigniac there.
Online Fitzy.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14873 on: Today at 09:05:25 pm »
Incredible tackle from the keeperJenas a bit miserable calling it lucky
Online Betty Blue

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14874 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:03:02 pm
Could have an impact off the bench but it's been a tournament too far for him at 33.

He's off the back of his beast season in years at Atletico. I wouldn't rule him out yet.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14875 on: Today at 09:06:11 pm »
Is Mbappe not really that great or do France just make him look that way?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14876 on: Today at 09:06:20 pm »
That took major balls from Maignan, if his timing was off by a nanosecond he would have been in real shit
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14877 on: Today at 09:06:21 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 09:04:48 pm
Cuccarella and Navas are definitely the weak links.  They're about 6'3 when one stands on the others' shoulders. 
;D
Offline Red Ol

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14878 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
Fun game but . Jenas co-commentating then Richards and Ferdinand in the studio. Painful. Wonder if our European cousins have to endure similar simpletons with their tv coverage
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14879 on: Today at 09:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:06:26 pm
Fun game but . Jenas co-commentating then Richards and Ferdinand in the studio. Painful. Wonder if our European cousins have to endure similar simpletons with their tv coverage

Jenas is everywhere

He must have the best Agent around
