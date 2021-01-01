Good to get Virg and Gakpo back a bit earlier.
Bergwijn, Simons and Depay are all erratic with key decision making, they too often flatter to deceive.
Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey is Manchester City levels of cup draws. Fuck me.
Shame the Dutch best players are all CBs and the CMs are all injured.The attack is so painfully average outside of Cody.1988 Dutch team this is not
I hope the Nerds keep Slot away from Dutch players. The majority of them are average at best.
This. How can Gravenberch not get a minute?
Gakpo having his most ineffectual game of the tournament thus far..needs to step it up second half as he's still the Netherlands' biggest threat...
It doesn't make much of a difference now. They might as well go as far as possible.
Micah Richards It was just a Rola Cola of emotion
Koeman looks borderline not arsed about it all..
Don't know why Koeman switched to back 3 just before this game. Tinkering like this so late in the tournament without that much of necessity is strange.
Depay is an enigma.
Remember when The Netherlands produced World class strikers.Depay is Terrible.
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]