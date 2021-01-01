« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 210019 times)

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 08:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:45:59 pm
Good to get Virg and Gakpo back a bit earlier.
It doesn't make much of a difference now. They might as well go as far as possible.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 08:47:21 pm »
Gakpo is struggling with the physicality of Turkey's defenders.
Logged

Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 08:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:44:38 pm
Bergwijn, Simons and Depay are all erratic with key decision making, they too often flatter to deceive.

This. How can Gravenberch not get a minute?
Logged


In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm »
I hope the Nerds keep Slot away from Dutch players. The majority of them are average at best.
Logged


Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 08:48:33 pm »
Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey is Manchester City levels of cup draws. Fuck me.
Logged

Boston Bosox

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm »
Come On Netherlands
Logged

Paul_h

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 08:49:01 pm »
fully deserved lead..

Logged

Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 08:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:48:33 pm
Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey is Manchester City levels of cup draws. Fuck me.

England will make Final now.

Neither of these sides would beat them.
Logged


skipper757

  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 08:49:30 pm »
Shame the Dutch best players are all CBs and the CMs are all injured.

The attack is so painfully average outside of Cody.

1988 Dutch team this is not
Logged


Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 08:49:39 pm »
Gakpo having his most     
ineffectual game of the tournament thus far
..needs to step it up second half as he's still the Netherlands' biggest threat...
Logged


btroom

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 08:50:19 pm »
Not looking forward to turkey rolling over for england 0-3 ffs  :butt
Logged

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 08:50:51 pm »
How is Gakpo the only forward they've produced in the last 5 years?
Logged

SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 08:51:06 pm »
Don't know why Koeman switched to back 3 just before this game. Tinkering like this so late in the tournament without that much of necessity is strange.
Logged

duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 08:51:18 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:49:30 pm
Shame the Dutch best players are all CBs and the CMs are all injured.

The attack is so painfully average outside of Cody.

1988 Dutch team this is not

One of the greatest ever though, so not surprising
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:49:30 pm
Shame the Dutch best players are all CBs and the CMs are all injured.

The attack is so painfully average outside of Cody.

1988 Dutch team this is not
Even their teams in the 2000s and early 2010s weren't bad- RvP, Robben, Sneijder, van Nistelrooy, van der Vaart, Babel :D
Logged

stoopid yank

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 08:52:28 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:48:12 pm
I hope the Nerds keep Slot away from Dutch players. The majority of them are average at best.

This is a great point. Good scouting by the nerds on Virgil, Gini and Cody.  They seem to be the exception though.

Depay and Bergwin were prem flops, and look poor.

Logged


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 08:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:48:33 pm
Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey is Manchester City levels of cup draws. Fuck me.

Southgates knockout fixtures in all comps since he got the job:

Colombia
Sweden
Croatia

Germany
Ukraine
Denmark

Senegal
France

Slovakia
Switzerland
Possibly Turkey

Its just absolutely incredible and its never mentioned when people bang on about him getting to the latter stages - the majority of those teams wouldnt look out of of place in qualification groups.

Of course some credit has to be given for winning the matches, as were seeing in the knockout stages its rarely easy no matter who youre playing but Christ youd rather that lot than the list of pretty much any other nation during that time.
Logged

stoopid yank

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:48:09 pm
This. How can Gravenberch not get a minute?

How is Gini not getting the last 20-30 of every game?
Logged


Butcher Knife Roberto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 09:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:49:39 pm
Gakpo having his most     
ineffectual game of the tournament thus far
..needs to step it up second half as he's still the Netherlands' biggest threat...

The Turks have done their homework for sure. A few glimpses and nice touches but they've largely controlled him. Having Depay next to him must be driving him mad though, he's like someone trying to play football with their feet tied together
Logged

Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14339 on: Today at 09:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:49:39 pm
Gakpo having his most     
ineffectual game of the tournament thus far
..needs to step it up second half as he's still the Netherlands' biggest threat...

He's just trying to be in synch with the Dutch attack.
Logged


Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14340 on: Today at 09:07:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:46:34 pm
It doesn't make much of a difference now. They might as well go as far as possible.

It'd be a week earlier if they go out now, certainly wouldn't hurt when you consider we have a new manager this preseason.
Logged

Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14341 on: Today at 09:07:32 pm »
Logged

duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14342 on: Today at 09:09:50 pm »
This linesman is making all the calls even if they are marginal which makes a change
Logged


mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14343 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
depay is so shite yet should be so good
Logged

Ycuzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14344 on: Today at 09:10:20 pm »
Koeman looks borderline not arsed about it all..
Logged


duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14345 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
How did they not get on the end of that

Oh they did, Shouid be a corner.

Cody coming into it now
Logged


Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14346 on: Today at 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:10:20 pm
Koeman looks borderline not arsed about it all..

When you've managed the bitters EVERYTHING in life is a step down. 🤣
Logged

Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14347 on: Today at 09:12:25 pm »
Clear and obvious error...that was a corner ..
Logged


skipper757

  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14348 on: Today at 09:12:34 pm »
What a ball from Gakpo.  Really is the Dutch hope for creating anything.
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14349 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm »
Depay is an enigma.
Logged

Boston Bosox

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14350 on: Today at 09:12:58 pm »
Ake In The Book
Logged

Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14351 on: Today at 09:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:10:20 pm
Koeman looks borderline not arsed about it all..

He looks like he's accepted their fate
Logged

Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14352 on: Today at 09:13:39 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:51:06 pm
Don't know why Koeman switched to back 3 just before this game. Tinkering like this so late in the tournament without that much of necessity is strange.

Neither does he
Logged

Ycuzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14353 on: Today at 09:13:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:12:56 pm
Depay is an enigma.

Wrapped in a... headband
Logged


Boston Bosox

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14354 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Ooh
Logged

duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14355 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
That was close. Keeper saved it
Logged


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14356 on: Today at 09:14:13 pm »
When Weghorst is your backup it tells you how shite the forwards are for the Dutch in this era.
Logged

RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14357 on: Today at 09:14:22 pm »
Remember when The Netherlands produced World class strikers.

Depay is Terrible.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14358 on: Today at 09:15:01 pm »
Arda Guler is going to be some player,to be honest he already is
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,782
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #14359 on: Today at 09:16:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:14:22 pm
Remember when The Netherlands produced World class strikers.

Depay is Terrible.

Not had a good era since Van Persie and Hunterlaar about 10 years ago.
Logged
