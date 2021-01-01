Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey is Manchester City levels of cup draws. Fuck me.



Southgates knockout fixtures in all comps since he got the job:ColombiaSwedenCroatiaGermanyUkraineDenmarkSenegalFranceSlovakiaSwitzerlandPossibly TurkeyIts just absolutely incredible and its never mentioned when people bang on about him getting to the latter stages - the majority of those teams wouldnt look out of of place in qualification groups.Of course some credit has to be given for winning the matches, as were seeing in the knockout stages its rarely easy no matter who youre playing but Christ youd rather that lot than the list of pretty much any other nation during that time.