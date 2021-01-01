They missed a massive opportunity there Portugal. They looked solid as fuck at the back. João Cancelo and Mendes are class and looked like the best FB pairing in the comp (IMO). Pepe slow these days but still very effective.



The lad Leão looks like a player. Silva and Fernandes are both horrible bastards but great players.



Ronaldo though!? Whoever said there was no such thing as player power is deluded. It was shocking from Bobby Brown shoes, but I suspect the order to play Ronaldo came from higher up.