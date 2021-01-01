« previous next »
Online Buck Pete

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm »
They missed a massive opportunity there Portugal.  They looked solid as fuck at the back.  João Cancelo and Mendes are class and looked like the best FB pairing in the comp (IMO).  Pepe slow these days but still very effective.

The lad Leão looks like a player.  Silva and Fernandes are both horrible bastards but great players.

Ronaldo though!? Whoever said there was no such thing as player power is deluded.  It was shocking from Bobby Brown shoes, but I suspect the order to play Ronaldo came from higher up.
Online SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
yep, from Ronaldo himself.
Online Only Me

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Toblerone and Fondue day in ours today.

Set your cuckoo clocks.

Hopefully a chastening defeat today to piss off all the Reform voting racist twats.
Online afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 01:29:19 pm »
Happy to have Jota back unscathed.

Happy that Ronaldo, Silva, and Fernandes dumped out.

win/win

:lmao what an idiot Bobby Brown shoes is

Rushy bringing the schadenfreudal truth... ;D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 01:38:14 pm »
These days, individuals are bigger than the team.
