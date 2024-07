Say the arrest stuff wasn't hanging over his head, it'd be one of the most selfish moves a footballer has ever made. He's well past the top level at 39, can you imagine him in two years time, playing in those climates? At best last night he should have been used as an impact sub for extra time, and he likely still wouldn't have had a touch, it was already selfish him playing a part last night, never mind two years down the line.



The big thing Messi has over him (aside from talent) is the World Cup win.The big thing Ronaldo had over him was Messi hadn't won anything with Argentina after 2016.Also Messi and Ronaldo two of the only players to play in 5 World Cups. Messi goes in 2026 and Ronaldo doesn't and he's the only one to play in 6.Ronaldo might even compromise a starting place and come on at the end of games just for the record and then hope that if Portugal do win it he can call himself a World Cup winner.