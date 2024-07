What team does it limit? Because hes won big trophies at all of them and will win more at Madrid.



France play so deep because of him and PSG never won the CL despite throwing a lot of money at it with him in the team.Maybe we just see football differently I guess because I don't see how playing with 10 men when his team doesn't have the ball helps the collective. It has nothing to do with his age, he's just lazy when his team doesn't have the ball.