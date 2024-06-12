« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm
Shithouse football keeps winning.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
Martinez is one of footballs greatest spoofers

Without having the luck of a Southgate or a Deschamps.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 10:51:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Imagine thinking Portugal were the better team. Fuck me.

No lover of Portugal but on the night they give it a go France didn't.

Neither team was ' good' a dire game with the talent available. But Portgual deserved to go trough.

Either way Im not arsed
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm


Never seen Mbappé play a good game
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Didi is shredding Ronaldo on RTE. I know he can be a wally but he is dead right here.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Imagine thinking Portugal were the better team. Fuck me.

Portugal were less shit
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm
pepe is crying because he lost and his career is over. Ronaldo is smiling because he scored his penalty.
Brilliant observation, made me smile
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:51:47 pm
No lover of Portugal but on the night they give it a go France didn't.

Neither team was ' good' a dire game with the talent available. But Portgual deserved to go trough.

Either way Im not arsed

Accommodating Ronaldo cost Portugal - they played okay generally but it brings the balance of the team down.

France coma inducing bad, as usual.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm

Never seen Mbappé play a good game

Hasn't reached levels of peak Mane
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Shameful tournament from Portugal. Someone behind the scenes decided this Euros would be about letting Ronaldo be the hero. They had a good set of players there and some of them have been badly let down. Wigan was Martinez's level.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
Portugal were less shit

Especially considering they played with 10 men all game.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
If England play France in the final, Im sticking a quid on 0-0!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm
Accommodating Ronaldo cost Portugal - they played okay generally but it brings the balance of the team down.

France coma inducing bad, as usual.
.Portugal are an incredibly talented unlikeable team....once Ronaldo fucks off they may expand a bit.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:54:48 pm
Hasn't reached levels of peak Mane

Honestly watching all these wide forwards made me appreciate Mane even more. What a monster he was.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13174 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
Especially considering they played with 10 men all game tournament.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13175 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Shameful tournament from Portugal. Someone behind the scenes decided this Euros would be about letting Ronaldo be the hero. They had a good set of players there and some of them have been badly let down. Wigan was Martinez's level.

Did the same at the World Cup and even a tournament or two prior.

Jota's international career utterly wasted for the same of accommodating a washed up Penaldo and still will at the next World Cup.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13176 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm
.Portugal are an incredibly talented unlikeable team....once Ronaldo fucks off they may expand a bit.

By then though Bernardo Silva and Fernandes will be 33 (by the next Euros) and even Jota 31. Pepe long gone. Cancelo 34.

They've wasted a good generation since the 2016 fluke.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13177 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm
Honestly watching all these wide forwards made me appreciate Mane even more. What a monster he was.

Indeed.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13178 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm
no, one pen and two own goals.

Bloody hell
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13179 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm

Never seen Mbappé play a good game

Him and Haaland are really underwhelming for all the hype.

Shit period of football if these two are meant to be the two generational talents. Need Brazil and Argies to start producing some worldies again.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13180 on: Yesterday at 11:07:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm
By then though Bernardo Silva and Fernandes will be 33 (by the next Euros) and even Jota 31. Pepe long gone. Cancelo 34.

They've wasted a good generation since the 2016 fluke.

His persona won't dominate the generation coming through is what i meant....though Pepe will play till he is 60
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13181 on: Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
Quote from: amir87 on June 12, 2024, 10:37:57 am
Portugal's biggest problem is the person managing them. How this guy spectacularly failed with Belgium and then got given another opportunity at this level is mental.

Must have the best agent in the world.

Said this before the tournament and had people disagreeing with me.

Now Im not one to say I told you so but I am one to tell you to go and nibble on my little brown nuts.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13182 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
Said this before the tournament and had people disagreeing with me.

Now Im not one to say I told you so but I am one to tell you to go and nibble on my little brown nuts.

Santos was shite though. There for 8 years, shit at every tournament but fluked it in 2016. He at least had a prime Ronaldo then and a similarly shit game with Frnace in the final that they nicked 1-0 with a random winner from some shit forward.

Portugal similarly shit at the last World Cup.

Portugal have edged it tonight but Martinez didn't have the balls to leave out Ronaldo or take him off and they've paid the price.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13183 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
France are winning but by God, they are so boring 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13184 on: Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm

Never seen Mbappé play a good game
His work rate limits his teams. Whatever he contributes going forward should be considered with the lack of intensity and pressing that his team has which leads them to conceding chances.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13185 on: Yesterday at 11:15:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
His work rate limits his teams. Whatever he contributes going forward should be considered with the lack of intensity and pressing that his team has which leads them to conceding chances.

Should have left France when he left Monaco, imagine if Klopp got hold of him then. Wasted too long playing in France and the silly money on offer at PSG helps take away the hunger without the challenge of playing in a top league.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13186 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:15:24 pm
Should have left France when he left Monaco, imagine if Klopp got hold of him then. Wasted too long playing in France and the silly money on offer at PSG helps take away the hunger without the challenge of playing in a top league.
Madrid can handle his ego anyway. He's a player that doesn't give a shit when he team doesn't have the ball.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13187 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Him and Haaland are really underwhelming for all the hype.

Shit period of football if these two are meant to be the two generational talents. Need Brazil and Argies to start producing some worldies again.

You can add Jude and Vini Jr to the list.  Thats 3 of them with Madrid.  Are there any cool young footballers coming through?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13188 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
International football is so shit these days.

Teams know they can't replicate the team chemistry and systems of club football.  The top teams play such risk-averse football and rely on talent and luck to get through.  International managers making mind-boggling decisions (Joao Felix instead of Jota with penalties looming).

I can get why teams like Georgia play the team they do.  But England and France playing such shit football?  The likes of Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, etc also.  And when did finishing become so awful?  So many players can't strike a ball properly.

Maybe it's too many games.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13189 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
International football is so shit these days.

Teams know they can't replicate the team chemistry and systems of club football.  The top teams play such risk-averse football and rely on talent and luck to get through.  International managers making mind-boggling decisions (Joao Felix instead of Jota with penalties looming).

I can get why teams like Georgia play the team they do.  But England and France playing such shit football?  The likes of Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, etc also.  And when did finishing become so awful?  So many players can't strike a ball properly.

Maybe it's too many games.

It's the other things you say as well but the players are spent before the tournament even starts with the schedule these days.

The last World Cup from a football quality point of view was better mid-season.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13190 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
International football is so shit these days.

Teams know they can't replicate the team chemistry and systems of club football.  The top teams play such risk-averse football and rely on talent and luck to get through.  International managers making mind-boggling decisions (Joao Felix instead of Jota with penalties looming).

I can get why teams like Georgia play the team they do.  But England and France playing such shit football?  The likes of Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, etc also.  And when did finishing become so awful?  So many players can't strike a ball properly.

Maybe it's too many games.
These games are massive games. Not many get the chance to represent their country in a major tournament and the future are too far away for any player to be sure about their availability.

It's the same why games at the New Wembley to be poor i.e teams are result-focused and they are under a lot of pressure (some of which, self-imposed). Imagine the pressure of playing in a cup final for a club then multiply  by 10.

Players are desperate to do well for their countries. That's why Ronaldo and Pepe are still going at 40. Messi hasn't retired, neither has Suarez.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13191 on: Today at 12:14:05 am
International football is more of a representation of what the game should be about in terms of values.

Club football is the problem. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13192 on: Today at 12:31:49 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
France are winning but by God, they are so boring

I'm hoping for a repeat of '88.

Would be a nice boost for our Dutchies.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13193 on: Today at 12:43:26 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
Did the same at the World Cup and even a tournament or two prior.

Jota's international career utterly wasted for the same of accommodating a washed up Penaldo and still will at the next World Cup.

Are we sure Ronaldo fucks off after that? Doesn't he want to be the oldest goal scorer at a Euro? If they let him hang around until then, he might as well stay another two years and try to become the oldest player to score a World Cup goal after the next Euro.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13194 on: Today at 01:25:33 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:43:26 am
Are we sure Ronaldo fucks off after that? Doesn't he want to be the oldest goal scorer at a Euro? If they let him hang around until then, he might as well stay another two years and try to become the oldest player to score a World Cup goal after the next Euro.


Quote
@nadderley
Were now onto our 5th Prime Minister since Ronaldo scored a freekick at a major tournament #PORFRA
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13195 on: Today at 02:58:37 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:43:26 am
Are we sure Ronaldo fucks off after that? Doesn't he want to be the oldest goal scorer at a Euro? If they let him hang around until then, he might as well stay another two years and try to become the oldest player to score a World Cup goal after the next Euro.
Probably won't be at the next Euros but you can bet he will play, and start, at the next WC. He loves to pretend he cares about Portugal but he's one of the main reasons they got eliminated today.
It's like playing with 10 men from kick-off.

Got to hope Spain can beat France and Netherlands can get to the final too as a France - England final is going to cure many people of their insomnia.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #13196 on: Today at 03:06:54 am
Narcissistic c*nt (along with a piss weak manager) has done them out of a pretty straightforward trophy. That set of players should have coasted to a minimum of the semis, but no, lets give Ronlander a chance to be the oldest scorer in tournament history. An utter wankstain of a player and nowhere near Messis legacy. c*nt.
