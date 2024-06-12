International football is so shit these days.
Teams know they can't replicate the team chemistry and systems of club football. The top teams play such risk-averse football and rely on talent and luck to get through. International managers making mind-boggling decisions (Joao Felix instead of Jota with penalties looming).
I can get why teams like Georgia play the team they do. But England and France playing such shit football? The likes of Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, etc also. And when did finishing become so awful? So many players can't strike a ball properly.
Maybe it's too many games.