International football is so shit these days.



Teams know they can't replicate the team chemistry and systems of club football. The top teams play such risk-averse football and rely on talent and luck to get through. International managers making mind-boggling decisions (Joao Felix instead of Jota with penalties looming).



I can get why teams like Georgia play the team they do. But England and France playing such shit football? The likes of Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Italy, etc also. And when did finishing become so awful? So many players can't strike a ball properly.



Maybe it's too many games.



These games are massive games. Not many get the chance to represent their country in a major tournament and the future are too far away for any player to be sure about their availability.It's the same why games at the New Wembley to be poor i.e teams are result-focused and they are under a lot of pressure (some of which, self-imposed). Imagine the pressure of playing in a cup final for a club then multiply by 10.Players are desperate to do well for their countries. That's why Ronaldo and Pepe are still going at 40. Messi hasn't retired, neither has Suarez.