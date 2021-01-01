« previous next »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,743
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 10:08:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:07:06 pm
Looks Martinez finally making some subs. Eusebio and Figo about to come on.

Bring on Nuno Gomes too and Simao.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,386
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:07:30 pm
No Quresma?

Needs a few more years of experience.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,198
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm »
Can we ask dead nice if Georgia can come back
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 10:09:58 pm »
the shooting in this game is bloody pathetic.
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12884 on: Today at 10:10:08 pm »
15 To Go
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,386
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12885 on: Today at 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:09:19 pm
Can we ask dead nice if Georgia can come back

You can. Just get your scrabble board out.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,563
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12886 on: Today at 10:10:48 pm »
Can whatever Spain players Taylor hasn't nobbled put either of these fuckers out in the semi? Both these have been shite to watch all tournament.

Didier Pulis and 'not got the balls to leave Ronaldo out' shoes.
Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 10:10:50 pm »
Mbappe has been toilet the whole tournament
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,743
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 10:11:01 pm »
I wonder if Diogo is looking up to see if he has any Scottish ancestory with that pale complextion he must have.
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Larf, these guys, talking up Ronaldo blootering the ball over the bar.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,702
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 10:11:40 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Mbappe has been toilet the whole tournament

He was excellent against Austria but then broke his nose
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 10:11:58 pm »
I like that international football you can't buy teams/players but sometimes it seems shittery than club football
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,244
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12892 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:09:58 pm
the shooting in this game is bloody pathetic.

It's like watching a Liverpool v Chelsea cup final ;D
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12893 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
This game would never ever end without the penalty shootout,like what purgatory must be like
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12894 on: Today at 10:12:51 pm »
 Wait, 15 mins until penalties and they sub Mbappe?
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,702
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12895 on: Today at 10:12:53 pm »
Mbappe off
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,977
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12896 on: Today at 10:12:58 pm »
Everything Ronaldo does us for the cameras
Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12897 on: Today at 10:13:12 pm »
Really hope France go out. With the talent they have, their approach is even worse than England's.
Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12898 on: Today at 10:13:12 pm »
Mbappe off
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12899 on: Today at 10:13:18 pm »
Mbappe's taken his mask off.  surely he's not getting subbed?
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12900 on: Today at 10:13:29 pm »
Mbappe Off
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,977
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12901 on: Today at 10:13:45 pm »
That's a weird one from Deschamps
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,386
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12902 on: Today at 10:13:57 pm »
The good thing for Martinez is if he fails here hell probably get the Spain job.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
  • Well Red.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12903 on: Today at 10:13:58 pm »
Why do they always have to praise Lord Ronaldo? They just showed the clip of his skied shot in but just said 'his movement in the box is the best we've ever seen'. It's pathetic really.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12904 on: Today at 10:14:00 pm »
Felix coming on for Portugal.

Jota still MIA.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,563
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12905 on: Today at 10:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:11:40 pm
He was excellent against Austria but then broke his nose

Main contribution was missing a sitter.
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12906 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm »
Still No Jota  :butt
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 10:14:23 pm »
France are 100% going out on penalties here.
Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,628
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Wouldnt be a surprise if Mbappe is feeling a little whoozy
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,743
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 10:14:26 pm »
In other news England and Germany fans fighting today.  ::)
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,752
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 10:14:30 pm »
This is just so embarrassing. I'm actually cringing for Martinez now.
Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,628
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 10:14:48 pm »
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:14:30 pm
This is just so embarrassing. I'm actually cringing for Martinez now.

Yep, he must be shit scared of him, like genuinely terrified. Hilarious.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,971
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 10:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:14:20 pm
Still No Jota  :butt

He's been warming up and keeps looking at the manager who just ignores him. If I was Jota I'd be coming home, I mean what's the point of just sitting on a bench?
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12914 on: Today at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Wouldnt be a surprise if Mbappe is feeling a little whoozy
Yeah, MBM saying he can't continue with his nose.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,228
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 10:16:02 pm »
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,563
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:14:26 pm
In other news England and Germany fans fighting today.  ::)

Germans setting upon anyone bald.
Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12917 on: Today at 10:16:31 pm »
Really wish the Portuguese fans could change up that monotonous drum-shouting..

.. or just shut the fuck up completely.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12918 on: Today at 10:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:11:40 pm
He was excellent against Austria but then broke his nose

Mbappe should watch a game of rugby what a big diva. Pepe 41 still on
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #12919 on: Today at 10:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:14:20 pm
Still No Jota  :butt
he's got 2 subs left though.

at this point, he might want him for pens?
