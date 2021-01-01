Hahahahaa the media focus actually forced him to let someone else have a go
Didn't expect that.
Watching Ronaldo cry or not having to watch another France match.It's got to be the latter hasn't it? Both great rewards all the same.I would rather watch a songs of praise omnibus next Sunday than a Southgate-Deschamps final. Anything but that.
Palinha is terrible.
No business being in this team at all. Drags that whole team down with him. Might blag a goal somewhere (not yet this tournament though) but offers absolutely nothing otherwise.
No injury time. All is forgiven PGMOL.
I think his compatriots have been equally as appalling, tbf. Bruno is actually terrible - what does he offer?
Jota or Giroud would change this massively.
