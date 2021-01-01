« previous next »
newterp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12600 on: Today at 08:42:49 pm
Ronaldo is MAD
RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12601 on: Today at 08:42:57 pm
Hahahahaa the media focus actually forced him to let someone else have a go
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12602 on: Today at 08:43:40 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:42:57 pm
Hahahahaa the media focus actually forced him to let someone else have a go

No business being in this team at all. Drags that whole team down with him. Might blag a goal somewhere (not yet this tournament though) but offers absolutely nothing otherwise.
newterp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12603 on: Today at 08:43:58 pm
Palinha is terrible.
Robinred

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12604 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm
rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12605 on: Today at 08:44:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:37 pm
Watching Ronaldo cry or not having to watch another France match.

It's got to be the latter hasn't it? Both great rewards all the same.

I would rather watch a songs of praise omnibus next Sunday than a Southgate-Deschamps final. Anything but that.

England are very shit indeed

Will be surprised if they get past the Swiss
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12606 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm
Portugal the better side here. They'll win this with Jota on the pitch. Ronaldo is a lamppost out there
jillc

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12607 on: Today at 08:45:04 pm
Ronaldo has not scored from 28 shots in eight games and the former BS coach
is still selecting him.
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12608 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm
Dont be so hard on Andy Muphry
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12609 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm
Poor 1st Half
DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12610 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm
That might have somehow actually managed to be even worse than I thought it would be. No added time said it all.

The xg's must be embarrassingly low.
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12611 on: Today at 08:45:54 pm
No injury time. All is forgiven PGMOL.
Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12612 on: Today at 08:46:00 pm
Jota or Giroud would change this massively.
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12613 on: Today at 08:46:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:43:58 pm
Palinha is terrible.
Even though this is his tempo
DHRED

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12614 on: Today at 08:46:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:40 pm
No business being in this team at all. Drags that whole team down with him. Might blag a goal somewhere (not yet this tournament though) but offers absolutely nothing otherwise.

I think his compatriots have been equally as appalling, tbf.

Bruno is actually terrible - what does he offer?
Bread

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12615 on: Today at 08:46:54 pm
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12616 on: Today at 08:47:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:45:54 pm
No injury time. All is forgiven PGMOL.
Should have 5 min deducted
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12617 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 08:46:35 pm
I think his compatriots have been equally as appalling, tbf.

Bruno is actually terrible - what does he offer?

You can't carry two luxury players like that in the same team though, was the same when United brought Penaldo back.
Fruity

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12618 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm
It's been a great day - but that last 45 minutes has brought me back down to earth. Dull
Zizou

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12619 on: Today at 08:48:15 pm
What does Ronaldo even do well anymore?
