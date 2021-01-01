He just said Fernandes delivery from corners is usually very goodIve switched to a different stream.
Both Ronaldo and Mbappe on a yellow card. Cant afford to get another. This could be very interesting.
He's just awful. Makes every game about him. The less you notice a ref the better they are. He shouldn't be anywhere near the tournament, let alone the biggest game (until the final).
Won't be a clamour for Jürgen taking it on?
Danny Murphy amazed that palhinha was able to motivate himself to play football for Fulham after his move to Bayern fell through. Im sure the hundreds of thousands of pounds every week helped, Danny.
The DFB will allow Nagelsmann to do his job. If Jürgen is still available when Nagelsmann moves on, then maybe but I see no immediate desire from either side.
What are France doing?
Depends if the English ref wants them to beat Spain.
Ronaldo with the strength of a jelly bean there
Why is Danny Murphy so insistent on pronouncing names wrong? As if "Gapko" wasn't bad enough, I'm not hearing "Canshelo" on repeat.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Kolo Muani is terrible. This tournament has highlighted some absolute average players
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]