UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12560 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 08:11:32 pm
He just said Fernandes delivery from corners is usually very good

Ive switched to a different stream.
Swear he was saying Gakpo's name wrong as well in Holland's last game.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12561 on: Today at 08:14:50 pm
Glacial tempo
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12562 on: Today at 08:15:01 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:12:20 pm
Both Ronaldo and Mbappe on a yellow card. Cant afford to get another. This could be very interesting.

Depends if the English ref wants them to beat Spain.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12563 on: Today at 08:15:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:42:02 pm
He's just awful. Makes every game about him.

The less you notice a ref the better they are. He shouldn't be anywhere near the tournament, let alone the biggest game (until the final).

Twitter is a pile of shite but fucking hell the praise the english officials have been getting on there is mad

Their reasoning is english officials MUST be great because look at these huge games they're being trusted with

So so soooo poor. How the fuck do you go from not booking Kroos for a tournament ender and a stomp not being a booking to everything being a booking
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12564 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm
What are France doing?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12565 on: Today at 08:15:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:12:08 pm
Won't be a clamour for Jürgen taking it on?
The DFB will allow Nagelsmann to do his job. If Jürgen is still available when Nagelsmann moves on, then maybe but I see no immediate desire from either side.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12566 on: Today at 08:15:44 pm
Portugal have had lots of possession

Might be because the French press is non-existent.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12567 on: Today at 08:16:22 pm

France giving England a run for their money so far..

To make Portugal look the more adventurous side takes some doing..

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12568 on: Today at 08:16:47 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 08:06:42 pm
Danny Murphy amazed that palhinha was able to motivate himself to play football for Fulham after his move to Bayern fell through. Im sure the hundreds of thousands of pounds every week helped, Danny.

Would be great if someone put the question 'what was the alternative' to him
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12569 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:15:31 pm
The DFB will allow Nagelsmann to do his job. If Jürgen is still available when Nagelsmann moves on, then maybe but I see no immediate desire from either side.
I guess but even Southgate managed it ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12570 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:15:27 pm
What are France doing?


Good job at making England look good and Portugal look like world beaters
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12571 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm
France look absolute tosh.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12572 on: Today at 08:20:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:15:01 pm
Depends if the English ref wants them to beat Spain.

True
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12573 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm
France's only gameplan is hope Mbappe does something. Like watching some of the old Argentina teams with Messi.

I know Deschamps is shit but their squad is massively overrated as well.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12574 on: Today at 08:22:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:15:27 pm
What are France doing?

Hoping they're just pacing themselves but they're going to pace themselves behind if they allow Leao a free run into the box constantly.

A bit better from France now.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12575 on: Today at 08:24:06 pm
First Crynaldo tears
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12576 on: Today at 08:28:58 pm
France really didnt make the most of that break
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12577 on: Today at 08:29:26 pm
They're having wayyy too much fun taking the piss out of Mbappes mask
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12578 on: Today at 08:31:30 pm
Why would you not pass it
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12579 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm
Big risk from Martinez not starting Jota or Ronaldo
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12580 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm
Ronaldo with the strength of a jelly bean there
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12581 on: Today at 08:36:30 pm
What game was the BBC commentator watching when he called it really enjoyable?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12582 on: Today at 08:37:17 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:35:46 pm
Ronaldo with the strength of a jelly bean there
Getting Joe Biden vibes there
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12583 on: Today at 08:37:33 pm
This is fucking shit.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12584 on: Today at 08:38:16 pm
Why is Danny Murphy so insistent on pronouncing names wrong? As if "Gapko" wasn't bad enough, I'm not hearing "Canshelo" on repeat.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12585 on: Today at 08:39:01 pm
Ronaldo makes no effort to move, instead waving his arms around.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12586 on: Today at 08:39:28 pm
How bad is this
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12587 on: Today at 08:39:59 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:38:16 pm
Why is Danny Murphy so insistent on pronouncing names wrong? As if "Gapko" wasn't bad enough, I'm not hearing "Canshelo" on repeat.

I'd put money on it he tells people his name is Morph-Knee
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12588 on: Today at 08:40:37 pm
Watching Ronaldo cry or not having to watch another France match.

It's got to be the latter hasn't it? Both great rewards all the same.

I would rather watch a songs of praise omnibus next Sunday than a Southgate-Deschamps final. Anything but that.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12589 on: Today at 08:40:50 pm
Kolololol muani
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12590 on: Today at 08:40:54 pm
Saliba is the greatest CB ever.

Apparently.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12591 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm
My my my, that Kolo Muani isn't much good, is he? I wonder who will take the free...?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12592 on: Today at 08:41:23 pm
Soon as the ball comes wide to Kounde the ball up the line to Kolo Muani is on, if he plays that ball they're in with Mbappe darting into the box
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12593 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm
Kolo Muani is terrible. This tournament has highlighted some absolute average players
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12594 on: Today at 08:41:36 pm
Hahahaha Ronaldo
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12595 on: Today at 08:41:40 pm
Let the circus begin
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12596 on: Today at 08:41:47 pm
Free kick to Portugal

Wonder whos going to take it
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12597 on: Today at 08:42:16 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:41:25 pm
Kolo Muani is terrible. This tournament has highlighted some absolute average players

France is the most overrated squad ever.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12598 on: Today at 08:42:18 pm
Didn't expect that.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #12599 on: Today at 08:42:46 pm
He wont get another
