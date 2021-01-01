Gary Lineker also has 10 World Cup goals and 0 in the Euros (considerably fewer assists Id imagine).
Graham Taylor never should have subbed him against Sweden that time though
Crosby Nick never fails.
Did you not like that?
No Jota, no party.
Anyone suspended yet for the semi? Taylor made 10 yellows here.
Yes boss
yup, loads of players
Is there any player not on a yellow card? 😂
The Spanish are such snide cheats and the Man United season ticket holder just isnt capable
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]